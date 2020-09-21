Ask the doctor: My daughter has really bad rash on her tummy

You should stop using all soap, shampoos and shower gels to wash if you have a rash

Q My 44-year-old daughter has Down Syndrome and suffers a lot with sweat glands under her tummy, The area gets very red and weeps sometimes. It's been like this since last year. I've been treating this with Cavilon Cream and also Caldesene Powder. This clears it for a day or two, but then it's back as bad again. Can you help?

A The Cavilon Cream you are applying is an excellent barrier cream and moisturiser. You need to be very diligent with washing and drying well before applying the cream, then perhaps letting it air-dry for a little longer before putting on breathable cotton clothes.

The Caldesene Powder has desiccating (drying) and barrier properties due to the zinc oxide and this should also help. However, I would use one product at a time for a few weeks to see which one is more effective. From my own experience, two of the best barrier creams I found were Burt's Bee diaper ointment, which is made from 100pc all-natural ingredients, and Morhulin Ointment, which is made from zinc oxide and cod liver oil.

From what I gather, your daughter has a rash on her abdomen for quite some time that is not responding to the barrier and moisturiser cream. Is the rash perhaps hiding in the skin creases or under skin folds?

This could point to a fungal or yeast skin infection (e.g. candida) and topical antifungal cream applied twice daily for a few weeks would help in this instance.

If your daughter has a history of childhood eczema, she may be suffering another attack.

Mild-to-moderate eczema responds well to topical steroids and moving up to stronger steroid ointments often result in resolution of the rash over time.

Another common cause of a rash is contact dermatitis, when the skin becomes red and inflamed and can ooze or weep due to irritation from certain ingredients in creams, detergents, soaps, shower gels, shampoo or even dye in clothes.

This advice applies to all rashes:

⬤ stop using all soaps, shampoos and shower gels and use only aqueous cream (found in any pharmacy) to wash;

⬤ turn down the temperature of the water during washing. The water should be warm but not too hot;

⬤ dry the skin well after washing;

⬤ try to air the rash and not occlude it with dressings or non-breathable clothes;

⬤ if necessary, apply only fragrance-free, paraben-free emollients or emulsifying ointment;

⬤ hydrocortisone ointment 1pc (available on prescription only) is well worth applying overnight to a mild rash. Monitor for a response the following morning;

⬤ avoid scratching the rash as much as possible. Scratching can introduce secondary bacterial infection. Consider taking an anti-histamine medication if the itch is particularly bad. The rash in shingles is often missed. If it occurs on the abdomen or back, it follows a known 'dermatone' distribution of the particular nerves that lies underneath the skin.

Like the chicken pox rash, blisters can emerge, the rash is red, usually painful and well-demarcated as it follows the specific area of skin supplied by the infected nerve.

Infection with a scabies mite is another one to consider, but causes an intense itch that is often worse at night. Secondary skin infection may occur due to scratching. Ringworm is a fungal rash that also causes intense itching.There are many more possible causes for a rash and if it is getting worse or not resolving despite your best efforts, you should seek your GP's advice.

⬤ Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck

Irish Independent