Ask the doctor: My daughter complains of random pain and cramping in her legs. Could it be down to ‘growing pains’?

Q: My eight-year-old daughter complains of cramps and pains in her legs. It doesn’t follow any particular level of activity, it seems to be random and sometimes she comes in to us in the middle of the night. She has complained about this on and off since she was three and is otherwise very well. I remember my mother saying my brother suffered from growing pains — could this be the issue?

Dr Grant replies: While there is no clear evidence to support the term ‘growing pains’, safe to say, it is a common benign and self-limited phenomenon. These unexplained, recurrent pains are thought to be muscular in origin and tend to run in families and children who are more active or have flexible joints. Additional proposed theories for the cause of growing pains include children with a lower pain threshold, reduced bone strength, low vitamin D, psychological disturbances, fatigue, mild orthopaedic, postural or foot abnormalities, and mild overuse of the limbs following an increased level of physical activity.

Growing pains occur late in the day or during the night. The typical age group affected is 3 to 12 years old. The pain may even interrupt the child from sleep, however it usually resolves by morning. The pain is bilateral comes and goes, may be severe at times and is usually in the lower limbs.

If the upper limbs are affected, this typically occurs in conjunction with leg pain. Children describe it as a deep pain usually in the thigh region, calf region, back of the knee, or shin. One of the key features is that the normal daytime pattern of activity is not disturbed by these growing pains. Therefore, the child is happy and able to go to all the usual sport and social activities. The pain typically occurs once a week or at least monthly for at least three months. Conversely, there may be symptom-free periods of days, weeks, or even months.

When children present to their GP with growing pains, the clinical examination (either during an episode of pain or afterwards) is unremarkable (completely normal general physical and musculoskeletal exam). Occasionally, something will come up during the history taking of the pain or during physical examination which alerts the doctor to delve a little further. Growing pains is what’s known as ‘a diagnosis of exclusion’. In order words, in some cases the doctor needs to rule out more serious conditions before the parent/child can be fully reassured.

Worrisome features include persistent night pain or pain affecting a limb on one side. Children walking with a limp or refusing to walk clearly need a full assessment. Signs of possible joint infection or arthritis include the affected joint feels hot to touch, looks red, or looks swollen.

Joint pain or stiffness first thing in the morning, fatigue, fevers, night sweats, loss of appetite or unintentional weight loss (systemic symptoms) are suggestive of something potentially more serious. Stress fractures will have an area of localised pain that is slow in onset and increases with activity.

The moral of the story is that growing pains are fleeting in nature and respond well to simple massage, hot packs, stretching exercises or analgesia (paracetamol and ibuprofen). Most children will ‘outgrow’ them within a year or two.

