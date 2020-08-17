Ask the doctor: 'I'm worried about a lump on my wrist'

Question: I broke my wrist a year ago and I got the all-clear from my surgeon after it had healed over the eight weeks. I was never given any instructions to do physiotherapy, just a couple of simple exercises. I'm worried now as a small lump has appeared at the back of my wrist - especially when I exert it during exercise or gardening. My wrist is still sore a year later. Should I have an X-ray to determine the problem?

Answer: I think you would have been advised to attend a course of physiotherapy by your surgeon if it was indicated. I suspect the exercises you were advised to do was sufficient and your injury was probably not deemed serious enough to warrant intensive rehabilitation.

Wrist fractures are commonly due to a fall on out-stretched hands (FOOSH) injury, particularly in post-menopausal women when there may be an element of osteoporosis.

The wrist joint is defined as the distal aspect of the two long bones of the forearm (radius and ulna), the eight carpal bones, and their articulations with the proximal metacarpals (bones in the hand). One of the most common wrist fractures is a Colles' fracture, named after an Irish surgeon Abraham Colles who first described the fracture and resulting 'dinner fork deformity' in 1814 decades before X-rays came into use.

A Colles' fracture accounts for about one in 10 of all broken bones in America and is a fracture of the distal (furthest from the centre of your body) radius. Of the eight carpal bones, fractures of the proximal (closest to the centre of your body) more mobile row (scaphoid, lunate, triquetrum, and pisiform bones) are more common than the other four remaining bones.

Scaphoid fractures are one of the more common and diagnostically challenging wrist fractures. One of the two important blood vessels supplying oxygenated blood to the scaphoid bone, can be disrupted by the fracture. This can result in delayed union or non-union of the fracture, even avascular necrosis (bone death), if not diagnosed and treated correctly. Missed scaphoid fractures are likely to develop osteoarthritis of the wrist in later life. The mechanism of injury (description of how your wrist was hurt) along with the specific area of pain in the wrist can help determine what bones might be affected. The classic clinical sign elicited on clinical examination is pain in the 'anatomical snuffbox' (also known as the radial fossa) of the wrist alerting clinicians to the need to order special scaphoid views when requesting the wrist X-ray.

The lump you describe on the back of your wrist sounds like one of the most common soft tissue swellings called a ganglion cyst. These are small benign sacs of fluid that forms over a joint or tendon. About 70pc of ganglion cysts form on the dorsum (back) of the wrist, but they can also form on the knee, shoulder, foot, finger joint or back. Symptoms include pain, swelling and difficulty moving the joint. They can occur at all ages, but are most common in the second to fourth decades and are slightly more common in women. They start small, but can grow to the size of a golf ball.

A simple ultrasound scan of the wrist confirms the presence of thick synovial joint fluid within the ganglion cyst giving away the diagnosis in most cases. However, given your recent past history of wrist fracture and concerns about wrist pain, you could request an MRI scan of the wrist as this will define the ganglion cyst (if present) and provide reassurance about how your well previous fracture has healed. You should ideally first attend a doctor for full history of your symptoms and clinical examination. Your doctor will arrange appropriate imaging of the lump (if indicated) and that will help guide your treatment plan which, may or may not, include physiotherapy.

⬤ Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck

