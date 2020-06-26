| 10.9°C Dublin

Ask the doctor: I'm concerned about a mole on my neck

Always check with your GP if you are concerned about a change in an existing mole Expand

Always check with your GP if you are concerned about a change in an existing mole

Dr Jennifer Grant

Q I have had moles since I was a child and I often notice new ones after the summer. They generally all look the same - reddish, as I have pale skin. However, I notice a new one on my neck that is flesh coloured. I don't want to bother my GP given the circumstances but I would like to get it checked out. Is it okay to wait until the restrictions are lifted? Would it be possible to go straight to a dermatologist and bypass the GP?

A Sometimes new-pigmented lesions appear on the skin in patients over 30 years old, particularly in Celtic fair-skinned people and it does not necessarily mean they are cancerous. In fact, it is normal to develop a new naevus (mole) up until 40 years old. Thereafter, you need to be more suspicious of a possible skin cancer. Of course, it is important to keep an eye on all moles, old or new, looking for changes over time. People who have over 50 moles, are best advised to attend a dermatologist for regular professional skin reviews. If you are over 30 years old, this new 'flesh coloured' skin lesion on your neck could very well be a seborrhoeic keratosis (SK), particularly if your parents or older siblings have also a history of these benign skin lesions. SK is a very common sign of skin ageing and occur in approximately 90pc of people over 60 years old.

If you had episodes of severe sun burn/sun stroke or used tanning beds then you have a higher risk of melanoma. Likewise, if you have a family history or personal history of any type of skin cancer, then you are also at higher risk.