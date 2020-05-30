Ask the doctor: I get headaches after upper-body workouts

Q Whenever I work out my upper body, any movement that requires me to lift my arms overhead, I get a splitting headache the next day that feels like it is coming from the muscles in my upper back and between my shoulders. It is so bad I need strong painkillers. I have been assessed by a physio and my form is fine. What can it be?

A The headache you describe is a little bit unusual. I understand why you are concerned as it seems moderate to severe in intensity, given that you require 'strong' painkillers. It is unusual, firstly, because it comes on the next day and, secondly, that only upper-body workouts tend to bring it on. To reassure you, the vast majority of headaches are not due to any serious underlying pathology. Taking a full headache history from a patient involves asking up to 20 questions, completing a full neurological and targeted musculoskeletal examination. Given the limitations of the available information above, a few things spring to mind.

This could possibly be an exercise headache, which is more likely to occur during hot weather or at high altitude. Exercise headaches tend to be on both sides of the head (bilateral), are often throbbing or pulsatile in nature (linked to your heart beat) and brought on by, or occur only during/after, physical exercise. These headaches tend to last from five minutes up to 48 hours, and may be prevented by avoidance of excessive physical exertion.

Your description could also be the most common cause of primary headache known as tension-type headache (TTH). This type of headache is typically mild to moderate in pain intensity, usually bilateral, non-throbbing in nature and most importantly without other associated features. Commonly used descriptions of TTH include "a dull pressure, head fullness, like a tight cap, band-like," or a "heavy weight on my head or shoulders".

Most importantly, head and neck movements are known trigger factors in patients with episodic (coming and going) TTH. Muscle tenderness in the head, neck, or shoulders is associated with both the intensity and the frequency of TTH attacks and typically worse during the headache experience.

You describe your pain as coming from your upper back and between your shoulders and I suspect your headache is due to the splenius/trapezius muscle activation during your upper-body workout.

I suggest you reduce the intensity and frequency of your upper-body workouts and keep a headache diary. If the headaches persist, you should consider attending a specialist headache clinic for further evaluation, including brain imaging by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), to rule out vascular abnormalities or other structural causes. Particularly if you are over 40 years old and this is the first time you have ever suffered with this type of headache, if the headaches are prolonged beyond a few hours, or are accompanied by vomiting or focal neurologic symptoms such as double vision and blurred vision due to papilloedema (seen on dilated eye examination).

⬤ Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with the Beacon HealthCheck

