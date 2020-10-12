Ask the doctor: Could my weakness and fatigue be MS?

Q I have a strong history of multiple sclerosis in my family. My mother died a few years ago after nearly 40 years of struggling with MS. I have been getting some weird symptoms, like weakness in my legs, and am feeling more tired than usual. How much higher is my risk of MS versus someone without a family history, and is there a test for MS?

A The vast majority (about 85pc) of patients with multiple sclerosis have the relapsing-remitting form of the disease. Approximately 10-15pc of MS is called primary progressive disease, meaning it starts and steadily progresses. You may start as relapsing-remitting and, over a 15-20-year period, about 40pc of people convert to what's called secondary progressive disease. There is one more clinical subtype known as a clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), which represents the first attack of MS.

Features suggestive of MS that are highly characteristic of the disease include:

1. Typical age of onset is between 15 and 45 years.

2. Relapses and remissions.

3. Optic neuritis, causing pain on eye movements or temporary loss of vision.

4. Fatigue.

5. Lhermitte's sign, which is a sudden buzzing sensation like an electric shock running down the back of your neck and spine, and may radiate into an arm or leg. It is usually triggered by bending or flexing your head forward towards your chest. It generally lasts a couple of seconds but can be very intense.

6. Internuclear ophthalmoplegia, causing double vision and nystagmus, which is involuntary side-to-side rapid eye movements lasting just a few seconds.

7. Uhthoff's phenomenon, which is short-lived (less than 24 hours) of worsening of symptoms in response to an increase in core body temperature. The classic example is motor symptoms or difficulty moving your arms or legs while trying to get out of a hot bath.

The general MS symptoms involve difficulty with your vision and difficulty with walking as well as severe fatigue and cognitive difficulties.

You asked about a specific test for MS - the answer to that question is a bit convoluted. MS is primarily a clinical diagnosis, meaning the history and physical examination are most important for diagnostic purposes. There are characteristic brain and spinal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings. Sometimes a lumbar puncture is performed to analyse the cerebrospinal fluid (fluid surrounding the spinal cord) for characteristic findings. There are certain criteria (the McDonald Criteria) that can help in the diagnosis of MS, particularly in patients who have a typical clinically isolated syndrome (CIS) at presentation suggestive of relapsing-remitting MS; they can also be applied to patients presenting with insidious or slow neurologic progression suggestive of primary progressive MS.

Lastly, you asked about your genetic risk of MS given that your mother sadly passed, likely due to long-term complications of the disease. Once again, the answer is a little convoluted, as it is estimated that there are over 200 genetic variants linked to MS risk. One recent Danish study found that with a first-degree relative in your family with MS, the estimated excess familial lifetime risk for other first- degree relatives is about 2.5pc. This compares to the sporadic absolute risk of MS in women and men of 0.5pc and 0.3pc respectively.

MS is more commonly diagnosed in women. If your sibling (brother or sister) has a diagnosis of MS, the chance of you getting the disease (known as sibling risk) is about 3-5pc.

⬤ If you have any queries, email askthedoctor@independent.ie Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck

Health & Living