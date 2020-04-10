Ask the doctor: Can my daughter and her kids move in with us while her husband is away?

Q My daughter's husband is away, and she wants to move in with me and my husband. We are both healthy and in our mid-70s. My daughter has a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl and has gone nowhere except the park with the kids for the last two weeks. We have been cocooning for two weeks. Is it OK for her and the kids to move in with us?

A From what I gather, your daughter wants to move in with you for one of two reasons. She either wants you and your husband to help with her two young children or she feels you and your husband would like/need her assistance during this difficult time. In my opinion, these reasons do not warrant putting you and your husband at additional risk of catching Covid-19. Neither you nor your husband are asking for her help. It appears she has a roof above her head and a husband to support her and the children. Covid-19 won't be around forever and it's important people abide by the general rules of social distancing for the time being.

I have heard of situations where grown children and their young offspring were already living with older grandparents during home renovations or while actively saving for a deposit on a house. Although this situation, is not ideal, I think it is OK to continue, as long as the grown children and grandchildren maintain strict social isolation from other outside family members/friends/neighbours. Of course, a daily walk/run/cycle in a nearby park is allowable once the younger adults and children know not to mix with others and wash their hands upon returning home. Whoever is leaving the house to go to the grocery store/pharmacy/frontline worker must be extra cautious not to potentially bring the virus home.

When cohabiting with older people is underway, all members in the household need to maintain strict hand hygiene. Be sure to wash and dry all countertop/table surfaces, bathrooms, door handles, kettles, fridge items/handles and all digital devices at least once per day. Most importantly, the younger members of the house need to avoid close contact with the older people as much as possible by having separate eating times and ideally separate relaxation areas.

If a member of the house becomes unwell with possible Covid-19 symptoms, this will make life much more complicated! That member of the family should ideally find alternative accommodation or at least try to self-isolate in an attic conversion space or converted garage space for a number of weeks.

Some people say that their older parents are in good physical health and ask if it would be OK to visit them. Regardless of medical history, everyone over 70 years needs to follow the Government's advice and cocoon him or herself at home. Advancing age is the biggest risk factor for death with Covid-19. Even without any underlying medical conditions, your ability to heal, repair and fight infections deteriorates with age. Human beings are at their peak performance in terms of all organ functions (e.g. heart, lung, kidney, eye, skin, brain etc.) at 25-30 years old. Truth be told, thereafter we enter the slow, steady decline phase.

The additional important measures with 'cocooning' include staying at home and asking younger friends, neighbours or family members to deliver essential supplies to your front door. It is safe for older people to use a garden, balcony or shared outdoor space. Just remember to keep the recommended safe two (or more) metre distance between them and anyone else who may walk into the shared outdoor space.

Similarly, people with home-care packages or carers can still continue to visit provided they remain symptom-free, wash their hands regularly and try to maintain the recommended safe distance.

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with the Beacon Hospital HealthCheck

Health & Living