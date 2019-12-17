Ask an expert: 'My husband’s dementia has ruined our lives'

My husband is 76 and he has dementia. I have been his carer for over two years now. There is no relationship between us anymore. Whenever I ask him a question, I just get a yes or no answer.

He can get very confused and spend the day or night searching for things all over the house. He has changed so much that I feel like I’m living with a stranger.

My life has become so dull. I dread each day where I get up, dress him, feed him and plonk him in front of the TV — or take him out for his appointments.

Most of my friends have stopped calling over. They don’t know what to say to him and I find it hard to open up and let them know how I feel. We have grown-up children who come over, but I don’t like to burden them.

When they do call, I end up staying in as I like to spend time with them and my grandchildren. I’m starting to feel so angry towards him and I’m not sure I love him anymore. I resent how our life has turned out.

Answer: They call dementia ‘The Long Goodbye’ or ‘The Slow Funeral’. Each day, you have to witness and experience the slow decline of the person you love most. Caring for someone with dementia is like being in a state of constant bereavement, but unlike a normal bereavement that has a beginning, you are losing your beloved husband, day after day.

He has turned into a stranger and is no longer the man you knew. And then, there are all the other responsibilities that are involved in caring for someone who cannot care for themselves. The daily grind of dressing and feeding them, getting them to shower and to shave, keeping track of their medication and their appointments.

Caring for someone with dementia can mean living in a state of constant traumatic stress. As their state of mind is so confused, you never know what they will do next. It’s similar to caring for a toddler who has just learned to walk.

You’re afraid to turn your back for a moment in case they harm themselves. Having to be this hyper-vigilant is very demanding on the body, heart and mind.

Befriend your difficult feelings

Your feelings of rage, frustration and despair are completely natural. Of course you are disappointed at how your life has turned out. This was not what you had planned for you and your husband’s future. You probably saw yourselves travelling together or spending holidays with your grandchildren.

What is your anger trying to tell you? Anger can sometimes be a secondary emotion; what I mean is it can be a reaction against deeper feelings of loss and grief. They say that anger is love gone bad. When I think of the many losses you are experiencing, is it any wonder you feel hurt? You have lost your life companion. You have also lost your personal freedom where you can walk out the door whenever you want to. You are grieving for the future you won’t have.

Be vulnerable — ask for help

A survey in the US found that carers of people with dementia were more likely to give up their holidays or hobbies, have less time for friends and family, and experience more work-related problems. It seems like your lifespace is becoming smaller and more withdrawn. This is one of the acknowledged dangers for caretakers of dementia sufferers. I notice how you don’t want to open up or show your vulnerability with your friends.

When we can let our guard down to be in a truly authentic relationship, this liberates others to reveal themselves to us. These relationships are necessary as they sustain and support us. You really need to see your friends outside the home.

This will help you recover who you really are, away from your identity as a caretaker. I know there is still a stigma around dementia, but the more you talk about it, the more you normalise it. This will help reduce the silence and fear around it.

You say you don’t want to burden your adult children, but it is their duty to help you care for their father. You need to call a family meeting and express that you are feeling isolated and exhausted. Ask the most organised child to draw up a weekly schedule. Get them to decide when they can mind their father, so that you can get out a few times each week for a few hours.

You could also ask them if they might stay overnight once every month or so. That way, you could plan a weekend or a night away with a friend. This would give you a proper break away the home.

If your adult son or daughter calls over with your grandchildren, take the children out with you and they can mind their father. That way, you get to enjoy your time with them away from your responsibilities. It also means that they get to experience being with you in a more joyful way. You could take them to a playground, or the cinema or out for a walk.

Being around friends and enjoying activities will reconnect you with the person you are. It will remind you that your life is not only about dementia and grief; that you can have friendship, laughter and community too.

When my mother had dementia, I researched how it affects the brain. This helped me to stop judging her and to empathise with her behaviour.

The book The 36-Hour Day’is full of information for families of dementia sufferers.

Resources for carers can be found on hellobrain.eu/carers. There are also support groups around the country for carers to meet. Check out

understandtogether.ie or phone them on 1800 341 341.

Herald