Ask Allison: 'The neighbours' kids are so noisy during the day and it's driving me mad'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating

Q I live in an apartment and my neighbours are very noisy. Under normal circumstances I can cope fine as I am out at work and the noise dies down around seven when the two kids who live there go to bed. But now I'm at home during the day working. Obviously there is very little that the parents can do so with the current restrictions so I wouldn't complain but I am going out of my mind. Can you give me some strategies to cope?

A There is a lot to cope with right now. With so much uncertainty, it is naturally leaving many feeling that they are not in control of the normal world we knew and lived in. Acknowledging this first, is really important.

Noise that you can't control is very distressing and the more you try to ignore it, the louder it can be. There are different strategies you can try. Perception will be your reality so one possibility is to re-frame the situation.