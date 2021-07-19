Ask Allison: My sister refuses to get the Covid vaccine and she is coming to visit me with her kids. Should I keep my opinion to myself?

Q: My sister, who lives abroad, is refusing to get the Covid vaccine. It is causing a lot of upset in the family as we were all looking forward to being vaccinated and getting our lives back. I am so angry with her, but I’m afraid to say anything in case it causes a rift. She has twin toddler sons that I am looking forward to seeing when she visits. I have spoken gently to her, but she won’t budge. She is hopefully visiting soon and will stay with me, and she will have had a Covid test. But I am going to struggle to keep my opinion to myself. Do you have any advice?

Allison replies: This is a modern and unfortunately relevant situation that you and many families, couples and friends find themselves in. It is a major conundrum and I worry it will lead to splits and ruptures in relationships. As social animals, it goes against our natural instincts to not connect, and the long-term impact has led many to feel the weight of Covid fatigue. The problem is, this won’t make the pandemic go away.

You are right — you can’t and won’t convince your sister to change her mind. These situations are normally fine when people can respectfully accept each other’s differences, but when their choices have the potential to affect your family, you are dealing with a different social dilemma. This is something that is happening within a lot of homes in Ireland and there is not an easy answer. This summer is also pushing the issue to the fore as family and friends return home.

Knowing your Covid values in terms of how you are living your life and your perspective on the pandemic is immensely individual as it is psychological. The term ‘Covid values’ came to me as a way to help clients begin and broach this difficult conversation.

Collective cooperation is a difficult shift to make when it impacts your daily behaviour. There are so many elements, and the cultural context is integral to how people have arrived at decisions on whether they will comply or defy. Within countries that value individuality, there has been less compliance whereas in collective societies where compliance is more the cultural norm, there has been an easier cultural shift.

Dr Mike Ryan words of WHO sums it up well: “Everything in the #COVID19 pandemic is about trust. Innovation is needed in behavioural science on how we as communities & individuals:

• understand epidemics & behave during them

• process information & advice

• build trust

That’s as scientific as building vaccines.”

Civic trust at a collective level has cracked and been cracking for years within so many previously institutions. Fear and lack of trust breeds uncertainty and polarisation. Add in misinformation and conspiracy theories and a fear of being controlled and there is another battle alongside the pandemic.

Psychologically, it began with a sense of ‘we are all in it together’ until we are not. Huge sacrifices have been made by people changing their behaviour and lives and more research into what is driving the polar behaviour would be immensely helpful right now. But that isn’t helpful for your specific situation.

What would you like to say to your sister? Do two versions of this, the first one is the unabridged and unfiltered one. This version is important. When faced with a moral decision, making a key feature is how people feel with the uncertainty. It is hard to know if you or someone in your family could become ill because of the visit. Is your sister going to quarantine before she arrives at your house? This becomes a problem in terms of blame if your sister’s choice to not get vaccinated impacts your household.

There is a difference between not knowing you are sick and unwillingly passing it on but when that potential risk is there, the likelihood of blame is high if that choice was an individual choice deviating from the status quo.

At a deeper level, Covid value polarisation can lead to a sense of disappointment in the relationship and a further wedge in connection. A sense of difference between the two of you that leaves you questioning the relationship between and your sister.

This is a complex social challenge. Stress-related growth may be the adaptive switch we need for a reframe here. The positive is that you are looking forward to seeing the twins and your sister. The decision is whether to have a discussion or not. A discussion is two-way and open whereas when conversations are rigid, personal and emotive to a person’s deep beliefs, the potential for a bad outcome may lean for it to not be worth having.

One piece of advice I would give is, if you do have a conversation, don’t mix it with alcohol. Also, if you choose not to have the conversation, watch for passive aggressive remarks. You can’t budge people. You can nudge behaviour once you aren’t trying to persuade someone from seeing it from your perspective.

Open respectful conversations where you have worked out what all this has meant to you and your relationship with your sister, while being clear about your own boundaries is a mature and good conversation to have.

