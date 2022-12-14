| 1.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Allison: ‘My new husband’s family give kids too many presents at Christmas and I don’t like it’

Some people believe that kids today get too much at Christmas. Stock image. Expand

Close

Some people believe that kids today get too much at Christmas. Stock image.

Some people believe that kids today get too much at Christmas. Stock image.

Some people believe that kids today get too much at Christmas. Stock image.

Allison Keating

Q: I got married this year and have an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. I am writing because I am appalled by the amount of presents that are given to the children in his family. He has two brothers and two sisters and each have a few kids. Every child is bought a present by their aunts and uncles and the cost would be minimum €20. I don’t want my daughter to be brought up with this amount of waste, but I don’t want her to feel left out.

They are including her as one of their own, which I appreciate. But what about my ethics and boundaries? Should I just ignore the fact that there are homeless kids with nothing and that these kids are getting so many presents they won’t even remember them?

Most Watched

Privacy