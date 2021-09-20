| 9.8°C Dublin

Ask Allison: ‘My husband told me he had sorted his gambling issues, but now he’s blown money I had saved to fix the house. Can I trust him again?’

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Gambling can tear families apart. Stock image. Expand

Allison Keating

Q: I am really struggling with my emotions at the moment. I have a six-month-old baby with my husband of three years. He had issues with gambling in the past but he assured me that it was all firmly behind him. We have plans to do some work on the house and I had a lump sum from a redundancy and some savings to do the work. But now my husband has told me that the money is gone — he gambled it. He swears that he will get help but I wonder if I should give him another chance? I had no idea he was lying to me. Will he ever stop gambling? How can I ever trust him again?

Allison replies:  Trust, once broken, is hard to fix. Let’s imagine trust is like glass, pottery, and a rubber ball. Drop a rubber ball and you can bounce back from it; these are the normal life stressors and disagreements that can be brought to the fore, resolved, or accepted. But when you drop glass it shatters, this can happen with addiction when the trust has been broken too many times.

Perhaps you are at the pottery stage where the trust is broken, but if we think of the Japanese art of kintsugi or ‘golden joinery’, they fix broken pottery with gold to show where the vulnerabilities and breaks were with the intent that it can still become something else and develop.

