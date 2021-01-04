Ask Allison: ‘My husband drinks at least a bottle of wine every night and he’s not willing to change. I have given up on us but I want him to be there for our kids’

My husband is 51 and drinks every night. He reckons he gets through about seven bottles of wine a week, plus a couple of beers and a glass or two of whiskey at the weekends. We used to fight a lot about it but I gave up a couple of years ago.

It doesn’t bother me as much because I have completely disengaged romantically from the relationship because I can’t be happy with him with this weakness. I find it abhorrent and unattractive. We are co-parenting well and civil to each other. I got sick of trying to fix our relationship and the lure of drink is so much stronger for him than anything else. It is totally accepted by his family and friends as normal. It doesn’t really affect our day-to-day life in that he is never obviously drunk — other than it having killed our relationship of course. The reason I am writing is because I am worried about his health. We have four children and we had them in our 40s so we need him to be around for a long time. What can I do to make him look after himself better? How can I bring it up in a way that he will listen and not see it as criticism?

This is so poignant. The ‘lure of drink is so much stronger for him than anything else’. This killed your marriage and now you fear it will physically take him away from the children.

It’s impossible to fix a problem where there is denial of what the actual problem is. This, like his drinking, is outside of your control. What can you do?

Make a complaint and not a criticism. The complaint needs to be specific — ‘I am worried about the physical impact drinking is having on your health and I want you to be here as the father to our children’.

A criticism is personal where your personal feelings, such as seeing his drinking as a weakness, could come out and lead to defensiveness. It might be useful to reflect upon your words as this is alcohol dependency and has already claimed your personal relationship.

He is going to see it as a criticism even if you say it as a non-personal complaint. However, it is still a conversation worth having as all hard conversations are. Maybe you could ask him — does he actually realise the impact of his short and long-term drinking?

I think he may be surprised, as many might, that binge drinking is defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as six or more standard drinks in one session.

This equates to three or more pints of beer or six or more pub measures of spirits. The salient word in the last sentence is a ‘pub measure’ which may differ substantially to an at home measure which may change the meaning of being ‘locked in’ in lockdown.

As you mentioned, his drinking is not only accepted but considered completely normal within his circle which will make it very difficult to get your opinion heard when that is his baseline norm. One way through this could be the fact that his norm is not just within his family but within Ireland.

Ireland is rated by the WHO as having the second highest country of binge drinkers in the world measured against 194 countries, missing top place by a nominal difference (the top country scored 40.5).

A massive 39pc of Irish people, almost four out of 10, engaged in excessive drinking with a quarter doing so once a week.

These figures are hard to argue with, not only is binge or excessive drinking normalised, it is considered unusual to behave differently from the norm. The pressure is very much part of our drinking culture which is not subtle as people are called out socially for not having another drink.

The danger lurking under this normalised facade is that it makes it genuinely difficult to see all the other destructive permutations, of which there are many. How could something so normalised be that dangerous? Recognising danger in what is, so accepted, is really hard.

How can you fix a problem that is seen as the solution to so many occasions and situations, from celebrating to commiserating each and every major occasion in life? The problem with this is, not only are there going to be physical implications of continuing to consume such an excessive level of alcohol, but the consistency of behaviour and modelling for the children that holds an even more precarious future blueprint.

A few sobering alcohol facts:

• Alcohol is classified as a group one carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as there is a proven, causal link between alcohol and several types of cancer;

• Alcohol consumption can cause cancer of the mouth, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, liver, bowel and female breast;

• 900 people are diagnosed with alcohol-related cancers and around 500 people die from these diseases every year, according to the National Cancer Control Programme;

• Family issues resulting in relationship breakdown and children seeing a dysfunctional relationship with alcohol.

Also, 10,000 (12–18-year-old) children were surveyed by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children National Children Consultation and asked what impact parental alcohol use had upon their lives.

One in 11 children felt it impacted them negatively with the impact spreading across a range of behaviours and emotional consequences such as feeling neglected by the parent to being invisible. These ‘silent voices’ said: “They just chose alcohol over children” and this resonates with what you know as his wife.

Functioning alcoholism and the impact of drinking on children, with a change in the parent from mood and behavioural changes to the impact the following day on the ability to connect emotionally with the children — notwithstanding the sense of rejection due to the ‘lure of drinking’ — is going to affect more than just his physical health.

The real impact can be seen in what his family view as normal will become your children’s normal.

This is what you can convey to him as you ask him would he like the children to be as dependent on alcohol.

Alcohol dependency affects so much more than your husband’s physical health. The emotional and psychological ramifications affect the whole family system.

If you feel he chose alcohol over you, why would your children feel any different? Perhaps you could ask him the same?

You can find out more from drinkaware.ie/drinks-calculator; alcoholireland.ie/facts/alcohol-and-cancer; Askaboutalcohol.ie. Call 1800 459 459. email: helpline@hse.ie; alcoholireland.ie/campaigns/silent-voices/

If you have a query, email Allison in confidence at allisonk@independent.ie