Ask Allison: ‘My husband drinks at least a bottle of wine every night and he’s not willing to change. I have given up on us but I want him to be there for our kids’

Excessive drinking can cause many issues (stock image) Expand

Excessive drinking can cause many issues (stock image)

Allison Keating

My husband is 51 and drinks every night. He reckons he gets through about seven bottles of wine a week, plus a couple of beers and a glass or two of whiskey at the weekends. We used to fight a lot about it but I gave up a couple of years ago.

It doesn’t bother me as much because I have completely disengaged romantically from the relationship because I can’t be happy with him with this weakness. I find it abhorrent and unattractive. We are co-parenting well and civil to each other. I got sick of trying to fix our relationship and the lure of drink is so much stronger for him than anything else. It is totally accepted by his family and friends as normal. It doesn’t really affect our day-to-day life in that he is never obviously drunk — other than it having killed our relationship of course. The reason I am writing is because I am worried about his health. We have four children and we had them in our 40s so we need him to be around for a long time. What can I do to make him look after himself better? How can I bring it up in a way that he will listen and not see it as criticism?

This is so poignant. The ‘lure of drink is so much stronger for him than anything else’. This killed your marriage and now you fear it will physically take him away from the children.

