Ask Allison: My husband and I fight all the time. I think he is controlling and he says I make a fuss about nothing. Who is right?

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Communication is key to sorting out problems Expand

Allison Keating

Q: I am not sure if the problem is me or my husband. We fight a lot, mainly over small things. For example, he will put on a wash in the expectation that I will put it on the line without checking if it suits me to do so. He fills the sink with water and then goes out for a walk, almost as if to dictate to me that I should wash up. If I do anything like load the dishwasher, fold clothes, he will redo it while telling me how I got it wrong. I always challenge him and he tells me I am making a big deal out of nothing. Sometimes he listens and stops for a while, but it seems to be his default position. He isn’t a bad person, but this is controlling behaviour. What do you think I should do?

Allison replies:  Is the expectation explicit or implicit? Is he saying explicitly to you, ‘will you put out the clothes on the line’ or ‘will you wash the dishes’ or is it implicit whereby you know from his behaviour and mood that he wanted or expected you to do it?

