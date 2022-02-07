Ask Allison: My husband and I fight all the time. I think he is controlling and he says I make a fuss about nothing. Who is right?

Q: I am not sure if the problem is me or my husband. We fight a lot, mainly over small things. For example, he will put on a wash in the expectation that I will put it on the line without checking if it suits me to do so. He fills the sink with water and then goes out for a walk, almost as if to dictate to me that I should wash up. If I do anything like load the dishwasher, fold clothes, he will redo it while telling me how I got it wrong. I always challenge him and he tells me I am making a big deal out of nothing. Sometimes he listens and stops for a while, but it seems to be his default position. He isn’t a bad person, but this is controlling behaviour. What do you think I should do?

Allison replies: Is the expectation explicit or implicit? Is he saying explicitly to you, ‘will you put out the clothes on the line’ or ‘will you wash the dishes’ or is it implicit whereby you know from his behaviour and mood that he wanted or expected you to do it?

Start by identifying communication patterns, which will be helpful to see what some of the fight triggers are. Arguments and fights are about the bigger themes such as power, control and old belief systems which are ingrained and learned from childhood.

It is important not to pathologise behaviours or label them without knowing your relationship. However, you know your relationship so ask yourself the question — is this controlling behaviour? Then ask why you preluded that question with ‘he isn’t a bad person’. What made you say this? Have you noticed that you do this before expressing something about his behaviour that upsets you?

Do you excuse behaviour with this type of rationalising? Would you excuse it if you saw it in other relationships? This is said with complete compassion. It is important to ask honest questions and to know how your everyday reality is.

Take a mental step back for a moment. If this was your friend, your daughter, or your sister, how would you feel about this? It’s so hard to see things or people objectively when you are in a relationship, and even more so when you love someone. There is zero judgment in those questions, but I ask you to sit with them for a while.

Without knowing the level of these arguments, I tentatively ask, is it safe to broach these conversations and that will answer the next part in terms of what can be done. Always think safety first, if it isn’t, then seek assistance.

If it is safe, you can let your husband know how these corrective behaviours feel. You can let him know what comes up for you when you feel an expectation is set up when the sink is filled with water. He may not recognise how it is impacting you, or he might and if he does that needs to be questioned.

If you think it is a tenable solution, couples counselling can help in getting to the root of issues and finding ways to work through or work out the problems. Couples can get stuck on the seemingly smaller part of a problem, especially when it comes to housework. ‘I’m only trying to help’ ‘what’s the big deal, you are overreacting to this’ and the destructive impact it is having on you and the relationship can be deflected and minimised. Unfortunately, however, the building resentment and disconnection will only increase.

Individual therapy can help to identify your attachment styles and give space to explore belief systems about love, gender roles, communication patterns, conflict resolution, power and control.

Think back to your father and mother — what were the norms you saw growing up? What were the implicit and explicit relationship rules? Have you asked your husband how it was in his family growing up?

What power structures did you grow up with? Checking your norm and assessing it off your husband’s with an understanding of each other’s attachment styles can provide a lot of insight. This is so hard to do on your own, therefore I’m suggesting it’s a good idea that you could both do individual therapy and couples counselling.

Reverting to the beginning of this, you know your relationship. The layers of which aren’t just based on the amount of years you know your husband, there is the collateral experience of both your up-bringings and norms that would be really helpful to explore. Adding the caveat again, that to only engage on this path if it is safe to do so.

How does it make you feel when he re-stacks the dishwasher or re-folds the clothes you just folded?

The question I leave you with is this, is your relationship healthy? Is there support, kindness, and benefit of the doubt, is there playfulness, or a sense of having each other’s back? Does the relationship feel like one between equals, or does it feel like being in one with a critical parent?

Were his parents critical and or corrective of him? How do you want your relationship to be? Ask yourself these questions and this is the part you play. What are you accepting that isn’t acceptable to you anymore? Have you drawn clear boundaries of how you want to be treated? How does thinking about that make you feel? One step at a time and best of luck.

