| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask Allison: ‘My brother thinks Covid is a big hoax and I’m worried my family will clash over his beliefs on Christmas Day’

Arguments over Covid have divided families in Ireland. Stock image. Expand

Close

Arguments over Covid have divided families in Ireland. Stock image.

Arguments over Covid have divided families in Ireland. Stock image.

Arguments over Covid have divided families in Ireland. Stock image.

Allison Keating

Q: I have a brother who has fallen down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. He thinks Covid is a big conspiracy and hasn’t been vaccinated. It is tearing our family apart. We are all vaccinated so we are not worried about the Covid risk, we just love him and are worried about his seeming dissociation from all rational thought. His wife is vaccinated and I do not know how she copes with him. We will be seeing each other for Christmas. Have you any advice on how we should handle it when he starts spouting his ridiculous theories? My goal would be to get through Christmas without falling out, but also to try to get through to him and understand why he has come to this place.

Allison replies:  Your goal to get through Christmas without falling out is a good one and I can see that you really care for your brother. It is also a hard one. I have been navigating this issue for quite some time now therapeutically and it is tearing families, relationships and friendships apart.

Most Watched

Privacy