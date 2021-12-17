Ask Allison: ‘My brother thinks Covid is a big hoax and I’m worried my family will clash over his beliefs on Christmas Day’

Q: I have a brother who has fallen down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. He thinks Covid is a big conspiracy and hasn’t been vaccinated. It is tearing our family apart. We are all vaccinated so we are not worried about the Covid risk, we just love him and are worried about his seeming dissociation from all rational thought. His wife is vaccinated and I do not know how she copes with him. We will be seeing each other for Christmas. Have you any advice on how we should handle it when he starts spouting his ridiculous theories? My goal would be to get through Christmas without falling out, but also to try to get through to him and understand why he has come to this place.

Allison replies: Your goal to get through Christmas without falling out is a good one and I can see that you really care for your brother. It is also a hard one. I have been navigating this issue for quite some time now therapeutically and it is tearing families, relationships and friendships apart.

It reminds me of the difficulty of working within issues of stereotyping and prejudice. It always amazed me that, even when a person was presented with unequivocal facts that their belief was incorrect, nothing would change their rigid mindset. I’m not comparing Covid, I am referencing a time while working with racial stereotypes and prejudice where faulty thoughts were incorrect about cultures, or someone’s religion or race. I compared this prejudice to Jenga, sometimes the belief would be tolerated for one individual — ‘Oh yes, John is nice’. A belief about that person was tolerated that they would have previously seen in a stereotypical way, but the overall structure of generalised stereotypes didn’t change as that would bring the whole belief system crashing down. People protect belief systems even when it is hard to understand the rationale behind it.

This lesson is something I have never forgotten. People struggle to change their position, especially when it is highly emotive. To get through Christmas with your relationship intact, the Covid conversation is best suited not to be served up at the dinner table.

Bringing it back to you, how are you doing? It sounds like there’s a type of grief for the brother you felt you knew and the relationship you shared together. That must be so hard. To then see the consequences of those beliefs ripple through the family and change the entire dynamic is very painful.

There can be a sense of loss that Christmas brings to the fore to a time when this issue didn’t exist. Christmas makes us feel nostalgic, with smells triggering memories of warm family times.

Change threatens that. Differing Covid values and beliefs threaten relationships. It is difficult to watch someone you know and love to feel beyond the reach of hearing or having an open conversation if their mind is already made up. My advice is to agree to disagree and to set a clear boundary and ‘no go’ on Covid conversations. Figuring out the best way to deliver that message may work if it comes from you.

It has been such an intense time. A major divide has occurred. Not engaging in a fight that will only be destructive may be the best option. No one has the right to change anyone’s mind.

Respecting differences may be the bridge back to connection. It could be nice by leaving Covid outside the door to enjoy the day with family. It might be a relief for all. Defending takes a lot of energy. Bringing it back to being together as family may be the route to take.

Having said that, it would certainly be of use to acknowledge in a letter outlining how you feel about this and your worries and concerns. This first draft is the uncensored version and you will not send it to your brother just yet.

Note what emotions have been present for you. Acknowledge the difficult and possibly painful conversations you have had with your parents and his wife. Acknowledge your fears and sadness if you find that present.

This may be a walk and talk conversation for another time. The dynamic of your family together on Christmas Day is potentially too explosive and it may feel like a ‘me against them’ cornering for your brother, which may be the underlying feelings surrounding Covid conspiracies.

I think a private conversation in an honest and constructively compassionate way may be good at voicing how you are feeling. Drop the expectation of change and listen to each other without the intent of persuasion either way. Ironically, this may be more productive than trying to bring someone back from the conspiracy rabbit hole.

Dissociation can occur as a way of dealing with too much stress, from your perspective perhaps you feel like a different person has replaced your brother.

If you have concerns for his mental health could you tell him that you are concerned and would he consider speaking with his GP. From experience with this specific issue, this may be received quite negatively.

Remember what you have in common. If possible, this may be a connecting point. If this doesn’t exist anymore it is important to mind your own mental health as this is a major shift, not just with you and your brother but for your whole family. It is important to honour how this experience has been for you.

Allison regrets that she cannot enter into correspondence. If you have a query you would like addressed in this column email allisonk@independent.ie