Ask Allison: ‘I have always had a very negative outlook and it really annoys my husband. Is it possible to change?’

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Question: I fear that I am one of the people who was born with a glass half-full mentality. I say this as I have a sibling who is the opposite and it was always remarked upon as we grew up. It was just the two of us girls and we had a lovely childhood and were given a great start by our parents. We are both well-educated and married to nice men with lovely families. The thing is, I find that I always see the bad side in people and things. My husband gets very annoyed by this and to be honest, I hate it about myself. Is there some book or therapy you think would help me to become more positive? Or is it just the way I am?

Answer: The thing about pessimism is that even if you see the glass half empty, you can learn ways to see it from a different angle and add in new perspectives and options. We are all primed to notice and pay more attention to the bad and negative as an old survival protective mechanism.

Be kind with yourself, the key is to accept yourself as you are and then take the steps to make changes that you would like.

