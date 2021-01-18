Ask Allison: ‘I have always had a very negative outlook and it really annoys my husband. Is it possible to change?’

Question: I fear that I am one of the people who was born with a glass half-full mentality. I say this as I have a sibling who is the opposite and it was always remarked upon as we grew up. It was just the two of us girls and we had a lovely childhood and were given a great start by our parents. We are both well-educated and married to nice men with lovely families. The thing is, I find that I always see the bad side in people and things. My husband gets very annoyed by this and to be honest, I hate it about myself. Is there some book or therapy you think would help me to become more positive? Or is it just the way I am?

Answer: The thing about pessimism is that even if you see the glass half empty, you can learn ways to see it from a different angle and add in new perspectives and options. We are all primed to notice and pay more attention to the bad and negative as an old survival protective mechanism.

Be kind with yourself, the key is to accept yourself as you are and then take the steps to make changes that you would like.

Becoming aware in a compassionate way to engage when you feel you are being negative is the first step. Changing the narrative that plays alongside this, is the next.

Read More

Challenge your inner voice, ask yourself are you supportive of yourself or do you have a harsh inner critic? Whose voice is it?

Comparing siblings is as old as time and the emotional wounds can carry a heavy legacy. Have hope, though, as being negative is not the same as having blue eyes. You can change it and learn how to become more optimistic.

It is a skill, and one that with practice you can bring into your daily thoughts and life. Like everything real in life, it will take a lot of effort, work and persistence.

It’s not that old habits die hard, the pathways are just more well known. So ‘the work’ involved for your brain to consciously choose a different way of responding will need you to bring resilience to your optimism.

The resilience is the ability to bounce back when the mistakes and bumps come along the road. I’m suggesting that you come at it softer, that you encourage rather than compare or judge how you are doing in comparison to anyone else.

Have you considered giving yourself some praise now that you have decided to work on this? Real behavioural change is hard and it’s time for you to become your own ally.

Before we look at specific things that are really helpful in learning how to become more optimistic, can we address the family narrative between you and your sister? You are two different people; it might be worth reading that again.

Many carry a destructive notion that because you have the same parents that you ‘should’ be like your sibling. This is not true.

The perceived pressure of this creates a sense of being ‘not as good as’ when there is difference. The truth is, you are both different people. That isn’t as simple as your traits are negative or bad and hers are positive and good. You have different ways of thinking and feeling and have different personality traits, likes, preferences and dislikes and hereditary factors.

Identify and acknowledge how the comparisons made you feel. Ask yourself what narratives are you ready to let go of? Pick out times or words that hurt and allow the feelings to come with the intent of allowing them to go.

The second thing I’d love you to address is how you have internalised your thoughts to how you feel about yourself. It’s time to get to know you again. List four things you like about yourself. Ask your husband and children.

This is going to start the process of looking for the good in you and then in others. I would recommend starting a gratitude diary, with three things you are grateful for that day to be done in the evening or before bed.

This new lens is an internal process starting by recognising what brings hope and joy into your life. Ask yourself, when has being negative served you and see if you can find out if there are other ways it could be perceived.

Being hurt changes your lens and perspective upon yourself and others. The healing starts with you. If you find you’re judging yourself, ask what is it bringing up for you and what can be done about it.

Did you feel judged? See what you can change and what you can’t. There’s a huge freedom in that, then see how to process how that felt for you.

Here are some tips on how to cultivate optimism:

Optimists see the situation or experience as;

Temporary/specific. Hopeful optimism is reacting to setbacks from a presumption of personal power while pessimism is reacting to setbacks from a presumption of personal helplessness.

A pessimist sees the situation as:

Permanent/ personal/pervasive.

Excellent books include Learned Optimism and The Hope Circuit: A Psychologist’s Journey from Helplessness to Optimism by Martin Seligman.

He recommends a great technique to help cultivate optimism by counteracting your worst-case scenario (catastrophising) with an excessive best-case scenario. The intent is to land somewhere in the middle.

If you have a query, email Allison in confidence at allisonk@independent.ie