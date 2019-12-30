Ask Allison: How can I find the motivation to get into shape?

Q I really want to change my lifestyle in the new year. I binge-eat in the evenings and I never take any exercise. I want to, but I am so far gone in terms of weight that I feel like there is no point. I find it easier to hide away than to get out and exercise. Can you give me some tips on how to motivate myself?

Allison replies: My tips are forget dieting, willpower and any diet in the new year. None of it will work as they are all quick fixes and will make you feel like you can't change, which you can. Change is hard and consistency harder still, but with a plan and clearly defined goals you can take the first step, which is always the hardest.

How is this motivating, you may ask, it is because what you want will only come about through determined grit and creating a completely different relationship with yourself based on self-acceptance and compassion. Not very glossy, certainly minus any false promise of losing a stone by next week, but one I will happily stand over as you have done the hard part, which is by making the big decision to want to feel and look different.

I don't believe that nothing tastes as good as skinny jeans, this message is wrong on so many levels. Food is glorious, it is such a wonderful part of life and nourishes you in many more ways that just nutrients.

Food calls us together to take a break, a rest from work or to start the day off the best way. It brings people, friends and family together to talk and enjoy food and their company. There is a joy in food that dieting tries to ruin with ideas of being 'good' or 'bad' or how many 'sins' you can have that day. The sad part is the more you deprive yourself of being 'allowed' to eat certain foods, the more you will want to eat which may turn into the nightly binge.

I'll let you in on a little secret on how you can ruin it for your brain and the subsequent behaviours of over-eating, which is to ban nothing. You are not five, you are allowed eat whatever you like. Food wounds and belief systems are very old and need to be challenged. When your brain feels free to choose what it likes, you will choose well.

Food is not the enemy. Start there. It has never been easier to gain weight with super-sized bars at every cash desk manufactured so specifically to influence your behaviour that it feels near impossible to resist the call of your favourite 'treat'.

Until now, that you understand that if you allow yourself to eat it, then the bigger feeling of wanting to change can come to the surface. This is real motivation, understanding that motivation is a drive and hunger is one of them.

Figuring out how to satisfy this in a way that works for you and your lifestyle is the key. Tuning back into your hunger drives and listening to your body's hunger cues is the secret. So you eat if you are hungry and stop when you are full.

In relation to 'junk food', a good question to ask is 'will this keep me satisfied in an hour?' The annoying thing about high-calorie foods is that they are dense in fat and sugar but lack the ability to fill you up, so you will have to eat again as you will still be hungry. If you ate a meal first and then want the savoury or sweet after, you will inevitably eat less as you are not as hungry.

Secret number 2: you will never want to exercise.

OK, now that we have that clear, its crunch time. To lose weight exercise is vital; women often look to their diets first and men to their exercise, we need to combine the two. Pick something you can commit to. Financial and scheduled time commitments help keep you going, not motivated but turning up, and that's all you need.

Ask yourself what times work best for you. Get the calendar out and mark it in, this is the only way to do it. You will not wake up in January and say, 'yes let's go', and if you do, it will be out the window by February.

Exercise is for life, I wish there was a national campaign about this. Putting aside all the obvious benefits, you will have more energy and that, my friend, is worth its weight in gold in our busy world.

My top tip is create a new relationship with yourself. None of this will change if you don't accept yourself exactly as you are today, then and only then can you go about making the diet and exercise changes that you are going to make. This is far harder than the other two.

I'd recommend Dr Judith Becks book The Beck Diet Solution. she is the daughter of Aaron Beck, who founded CBT. A gift from me to you is my CBT for weight-loss MP3 that I'll post a link to on my Instagram: @allison.keating. I'd recommend listening to this in bed at night and never whilst driving as it is very relaxing and you can go to sleep. Wishing you courage and consistency in your new health and well-being in 2020 and beyond.

If you have a query, email Allison in confidence at allisonk@independent.ie

