| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Are you ready for another year of working from home? How to avoid 2020 mistakes, ensure better balance – and avoid burnout

Although most of us are in no mood for resolutions as we open a new calendar, our physical and mental health demands a better way of negotiating the imposition of the professional sphere into the home. Here’s what the experts have to say

Some people tend to put in longer hours when working from home, and this can potentially lead to burn-out Expand

Close

Some people tend to put in longer hours when working from home, and this can potentially lead to burn-out

Some people tend to put in longer hours when working from home, and this can potentially lead to burn-out

Some people tend to put in longer hours when working from home, and this can potentially lead to burn-out

Claire O’Mahony

When many people set up a makeshift work station at their kitchen table or in their bedroom last year, they presumed this would be a relatively short-lived situation. But it seems that remote working is here to stay well into 2021, with Google just one of the companies planning to reopen its Irish workplace this September. In any case, flexible working, which combines remote working with office life, is predicted to become the new normal in the future.

This means that many homeworkers might need to rethink their current set-ups and consider whether working from home is as rewarding and productive as it could be for them.

What’s clear is that not everybody feels the same way and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach for homeworkers. The CSO’s Social Impact of Covid-19 November survey reflects this disparity of experiences, where 27.3pc of respondents said they were finding working from home more difficult; 37pc said it was getting easier and 35.6pc said there was no difference as time went on. In its favour, working remotely has many well-known benefits and is associated with higher job satisfaction as well as offering greater flexibility.

Privacy