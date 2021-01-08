Are you ready for another year of working from home? How to avoid 2020 mistakes, ensure better balance – and avoid burnout

When many people set up a makeshift work station at their kitchen table or in their bedroom last year, they presumed this would be a relatively short-lived situation. But it seems that remote working is here to stay well into 2021, with Google just one of the companies planning to reopen its Irish workplace this September. In any case, flexible working, which combines remote working with office life, is predicted to become the new normal in the future.

This means that many homeworkers might need to rethink their current set-ups and consider whether working from home is as rewarding and productive as it could be for them.

What’s clear is that not everybody feels the same way and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach for homeworkers. The CSO’s Social Impact of Covid-19 November survey reflects this disparity of experiences, where 27.3pc of respondents said they were finding working from home more difficult; 37pc said it was getting easier and 35.6pc said there was no difference as time went on. In its favour, working remotely has many well-known benefits and is associated with higher job satisfaction as well as offering greater flexibility.

However, this can come at the significant cost of an inability to switch off.

One of the biggest issues that the working-from-home brigade faces is difficulty in establishing boundaries that draw a line between work life and personal time.

Although the struggle to find a work/life balance is not new, several studies have linked remote working with work intensification (the increasing amount of effort an employee has to put into the working day) and longer hours. When job-related emails are landing at 11pm, it can feel like you’re always on call. But disengaging from work in a healthy way is not an impossible task, whatever your circumstances, and here’s how to set boundaries to avoid burnout in 2021.

Identify your individual needs

When it comes to establishing boundaries, it can be useful to know what your working-from-home personality is. Caoilfhionn Raleigh, business psychologist with Seven Psychology at Work (seven.ie), says housebound workers can be either ‘integrators’ or ‘segmenters’. “Integrators are people who enjoy a permeable boundary between their work and family so they’re comfortable when the worlds collide but segmenters would prefer stricter boundaries between those parts of their lives,” she says.

“They both come with their own challenges. For integrators, the multitasking aspect of balancing your work and your home and letting them integrate can sometimes take a toll. For segmenters, there’s the stress of working from home and having your work in your home life can be quite difficult. It’s important to establish boundaries, whether you’re an integrator or a segmenter, that make you feel like you’re getting the most of your work day.”

Work and organisational psychologist Leisha McGrath (lma.ie) agrees that it’s about finding what works for you. “The first thing you need to do is to understand what it is that you need,” she says. “Create boundaries that work for you and your particular set of circumstances.”

According to McGrath, there should really be very clear boundaries between ‘rest’ and ‘work’, but other boundaries might be a little softer. “For example, if it’s a deadline and we’re working on a project and it’s late nights for two weeks so I’ll bend my boundaries around a 6pm finish for those two weeks but that’s with the caveat it’s only for those two weeks and after that there’s no bending or transgression of the boundary.

What people want you to think is that it’s a very clear, structured delineation between work and the rest of your life but in my experience and with clients, it’s not always that. It has to come down to unpicking what’s going on and then building from the inside out and building the stuff that works for you and your life.”

Set ‘self-care’ in stone

While we all know the importance of nutrition, sleep and exercise, these things are often the first to fall by the wayside when work becomes all-consuming.

Caroline McEnery, managing director of The HR Suite (thehrsuite.com) says that having good practices in your default diary is a good starting point in remedying this. “If, for example, people are saying ‘I don’t have time to eat a proper breakfast’, can you get up 15 minutes earlier if that facilitates it? Or if somebody is saying they don’t have good sleep habits, are you avoiding the blue light before you go to sleep and have you a good set bedtime routine?

There are loads of tools and tips to facilitate improvement but I think it has to start with self-awareness around where are the key pinch points of the problem and really committing to make the change. That’s why I say if it doesn’t get put into the diary as a default priority, then it’s not going to happen. It will remain a good intention that will be kicked into next week or the week after.”

Create a transitional ritual

We may think we don’t miss our commute but that time spent in your car or on public transport serves an important purpose, according to Caoilfhionn Raleigh. “Ordinarily your commute would have acted as your psychological detachment from work and that would be a hard line between your work and home life,” she says.

“With the loss of that, it’s important to establish new rituals for moving between work and home. For example if you used to buy a cup of coffee on your way to work, one useful ritual is making sure you make coffee at home. Or you start each day by clearing your desk top or turning on a specific light. It’s something that prepares you mentally for the day.

Similarly at the end of the day, it’s recreating anything that creates that sense of ‘ok, I’m transitioning now back into my family life and switching off’.” She suggests walks outside as being good for well-being while also approximating the sense of travel you would have experienced on your commute.

Watching an episode of your favourite show; doing a few stretches and deep breathing exercises are other helpful transitional rituals to try. “It’s any quick activity that mentally switches you off and maybe changes your physical energy as well,” she says.

Establish some out-of-hours communication rules

If you’re stressed by receiving emails, texts and phone calls during non-business hours, it’s important to remember that this might be the only time a colleague has when they can send them, perhaps because of childcare reasons. Or they may simply be night owls. You can’t stop them but you can put parameters around when and how colleagues contact with you. “Switch your phone off at the close of business if you’ve a work phone, log off your computer systems and shut down the laptop removing the temptation to check messages,” advises Raleigh.

“If you are going to be on your laptop after work hours doing online shopping or searching, then turning off your email alerts after a certain time can be quite useful so they’re not pinging up while you’re trying to switch off. Another thing is to ask people that if something does crop up throughout the evening that’s urgent, especially for people who are working internationally and for different time zones, and you’re turning off your email notifications, that they contact you on WhatsApp if it’s a critical issue so you don’t feel too out of the loop if you’re signing off.”

Leisha McGrath agrees and says: “You don’t allow the notifications to come through past a certain time and you agree that your boss can text you instead because you don’t even want to see it coming in — because it interrupts your headspace and your rest time — until you’re ready to address it. You just have to be consistent in that and don’t reply to it.”

How employers can encourage work life/balance for home-based workers:

Davina Ramkissoon, well-being director of workplace well-being provider Zevo Health (zevohealth.com), says that employers can support work/life balance by moulding the company culture in some of the following ways:

1. Time off should be time off. “If employees are on leave then allow them to disconnect, emergencies aside. Some of our clients have voiced that they see some of their employees logging into non-essential meetings in their annual leave because they’re not travelling and are just at home,” Ramkissoon says.

2. Consider meeting times and email responses. “Keep meetings to core hours where possible. Also, if you’re working early/late then clearly communicate your expectations on reply times. Consider finishing the email with a line to say that you are working late but you don’t expect a reply until tomorrow,” she says. “Also, respect technological boundaries and think of this in terms of physical boundaries — we wouldn’t barge into someone’s office without knocking but we send work communications in antisocial hours and don’t consider the impact on the other person if they are not working.”

3. Remember that work/life balance isn’t the same for everyone. “Work with your teams to understand what work/life balance means to each of your team members,” advises Ramkissoon. “For example a parent or caregiver may have vastly different needs to someone who does not provide caring duties for a (vulnerable) other.”

