Are we facing an epidemic of loneliness?

There have been many casualties of Covid-19, with undoubtedly more to come. One of these has been mental health. Most of us will admit that lockdown affected us to some extent - "It felt as though the world had disappeared overnight," one friend said. "I have lived alone for a long time and have deliberately always made an effort to make sure my life was busy. Suddenly, when that was taken away, I felt more alone than I ever had." Days, she says, ran into each other, with nothing to distinguish them. "After only about a week, I found it hard to speak to people even on the phone and actively avoided neighbours if I saw them when out." She is, she tells me, "dreading another lockdown. I don't think I can face weeks on my own again."

There is, clearly, an urgent need for clarity about what Covid-19, and the measures taken to halt it, are doing to our mental health - so as to apply the knowledge to public health policy as we move into autumn/winter and, possibly, further restrictions or even lockdowns.

To this end, the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) has compiled a paper, Psychological and Mental Health Needs Arising from COVID-19, which identifies some of the impacts. The information was compiled by PSI members sitting on the society's Science and Public Policy Committee, and the list includes impact on work and organisation; third-level education; economic recession, financial threat and unemployment; longer-term psychosocial impacts associated with catastrophes, emergencies and upheavals.

"What we wanted to do," says Dr Annette Burns, chair of the PSI Science and Public Policy Committee and member of the Psychological Society of Ireland, "was look at the literature and create a document that would give an overview of the potential psychological and mental health impact that policy makers might find it helpful to be aware of. So we looked at the literature around Covid, and we also looked at some of the literature from previous disasters, catastrophes and upheavals. Because this is a unique situation, but it has a lot of similarities with previous things such as SARS or natural disasters. We're trying to give a steer based on all of that."

One of the key things that emerged was around loneliness. "There have been a number of surveys around loneliness and lockdown and Covid," says Dr Burns, "and one of the findings is that it is young adults mainly who are experiencing a lot of loneliness at the moment. The CSO, the main source of data in Ireland, looked at 18-34-year-olds and saw that loneliness (feeling lonely at least some of the time) in April 2020 was 42pc in that group compared with 15pc two years ago. That's a big jump."

This would seem to tally with the UK findings on depression - there, recent figures show that the number of people with depression has almost doubled, to one-in-five, during the pandemic, with young people, women, the disabled and those unable to afford expenses most susceptible.

"We often think of loneliness as an older person's issue," continues Dr Burns. "There's a lot of stereotyping around that. And yet, this finding is maybe not that surprising. Young adults probably had a huge shift in their day-to-day life, more so than other age groups. And even before Covid, we were starting to realise that not all older people are lonely, and not only older people are lonely. We were starting to wake up to this need to take it seriously in young adults, and this just drove it home."

In fact, among people aged 70-plus, there seemed to be a small decrease in loneliness in April 2020 versus April 2018. "I don't know if that is related to us all knowing to reach out more, and life slowing down a bit," says Dr Burns. But, she points out, "a lot of these surveys are online, which means they are not fully representing the population because we know there is a digital divide; of people aged 75-plus in Ireland, half of them have never used the internet."

It is not, she says, possible to say definitely that the pandemic has caused the increase in loneliness, "but you would imagine that would play a role in that huge increase."

Why, though, does loneliness matter? Loneliness has a significant impact on health - mental, clearly, but also physical. "We know it is associated with worse physical and mental health outcomes," says Dr Burns. "It's associated with dying younger. The difficulty is in trying to determine whether loneliness is leading to poor health or if poor health is leading to loneliness. It's probably a bit of both. Evidence is particularly strong where it relates to depression. We know that if you are lonely, it can lead to depression."

However, she warns against assuming that loneliness and isolation go together. "We often confuse the two. In fact, the correlation between them is smaller than you might expect. Isolation is objective, and means how big your social network is and how often you interact with people within that. Loneliness is subjective: a feeling where we perceive a gap between the social network we have, and what we'd like to have. That gap could be in terms of quantity - you don't have enough people in your life - or it could be in terms of quality - you might have loads of friends but you might be lacking a close bond with someone you can confide in. Loneliness," she says, "is quite hidden; you can have someone who is surrounded by people all day, but they are actually lonely, and you can have someone who seems really isolated, but they are actually quite happy. People have different needs."

There are some positives - one is that the stigma of loneliness may be lifting. "It could be quite hard for a young adult, before Covid, to say, 'I'm feeling lonely,'" Dr Burns says. "We equate it with social failure. Maybe this situation is helping us to talk and understand it a bit better."

Another positive is that those saying they feel lonely "often or all the time" have not shown a big increase. "In Ireland we saw a 3pc increase, in the US a 2pc increase, in the UK no increase. So that's positive. There's a big increase in those feeling lonely 'sometimes' but the chronic, constant loneliness hasn't increased, and that's the dangerous type."

So how do we combat loneliness? "Unfortunately we're lacking evidence on what works. That was true before Covid, and it's still true now." Online video interaction seems, sadly, not to be the panacea we had hoped. "Research from NUI Galway looked at whether video calls helped loneliness in older adults and we found there weren't enough randomised controlled studies to draw any conclusions." Does she have a hunch either way? "I don't. Although there is some research to suggest in-person is much better than video."

Loneliness, she emphasises "is a signal to us to go and connect. Like hunger is a signal to eat. Obviously we are limited at the moment in the ways we can do that, but my hunch would be: reach out, continue to connect with people in whatever safe ways you can. Do it with a mask, do it safely, but do it.

"Consider making a conscious effort because it is important to have that connection, to sustain and maintain it."

Taking part

Would you like to participate in research into the effects of Covid-19? Researchers from the Institute of Public Health, Ulster University, Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin and St James's Hospital are running a survey with international partners to provide ongoing understanding of how people around the world are coping with Covid-19. Go to clic-survey.com

