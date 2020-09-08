| 16.2°C Dublin

Anxiety, stress, and isolation: How masks are impacting the deaf community

For people who rely on lip-reading and facial cues as vital communication tools, face-coverings are more than simply an annoyance, writes John Cradden

Hard to lip-read: Noeleen Cunningham, Ireland&rsquo;s first deaf professional make-up artist, struggles with the fact that she has to wear a mask for work. PHOTO: MARK CONDREN Expand

John Cradden

I hate masks. Fair enough, I don't know anyone who actually likes wearing them but, as a deaf person, I have what feels like a million more reasons to hate them than most.

The first one is that my mask gets tangled up very easily with my hearing aid and my cochlear implant processor (which sit behind my ear), so removing them without sending both devices flying requires careful fiddling that takes more than a few seconds.

But of course, I occasionally forget to do this. "Anyone else rip their mask off when they get in to the car like they've just finished a disappointing surgery on Grey's Anatomy?" someone tweeted last week.