We are fatter than we think - although nearly half of us say we are either overweight or obese.

Almost 50pc of Irish people describe themselves as overweight or obese

A new survey has revealed that 42pc of Irish people classify themselves as overweight while a further 5pc consider themselves to be obese, according to the protection specialist Royal London.

However, the separate Healthy Ireland survey last year showed as many as 62pc are either overweight or obese. Colette Houton, underwriting and claims lead at Royal London, said it would indicate a level of understatement in the latest findings.

She added: "Despite knowing the links between weight and our health, we know from our own policyholder data insights that people have a tendency to underestimate their own weight. "This could be down to weight fluctuations, which happen for a variety of reasons, or in reference to a previous or aspirational weight.

"It would appear from these results that although the differences aren't staggering, women may generally take a more negative view of their weight and health than their male counterparts. "It's possible females have a more accurate valuation of their weight from weighing themselves more frequently."

It showed the feeling of being overweight is most prevalent among the over 55s. More women than men consider themselves to be unhealthy.

