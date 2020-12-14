‘All I want for Christmas is a few more Christmases’ – Linda Nolan ‘scared to death’ as new tumours appear

'All I want for Christmas is to be around for a few more Christmases,' said Linda Nolan, pictured here in 2015. 'That would be the best present of all'

SINGER Linda Nolan has revealed that new tumours have appeared in her liver as she continues her 14-year battle with cancer.

The star (61) has incurable secondary breast cancer but has received a massive setback in her battle with the deadly disease.

She said she knew immediately from her consultant’s demeanour that it was not good news.

"He turned to me and said the CT scan had shown something on my liver again. I asked if it was cancer and he said ‘Yes,’” she told the Mirror.

“It’s scary, I’m not going to lie. I try to be upbeat and positive but I had a really bad day when I got back.”

She said that she told her famous Nolan siblings that she was “fine” but when she got home on her own, she got emotional as she is “scared to death of dying”.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 followed by ­cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007. She was told she had secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

In March, she discovered the disease had spread to her liver and she had to undergo chemotherapy, which finished in September.

She had to wait for two months to see how effective the treatment had been, before being told that new tumours had been found.

“When I was told I’d need more chemo I thought, ‘Oh my god, my hair is just growing back.’ It’s oral ­chemotherapy, 10 tablets a day,” she said.

“It means I’m taking 26 tablets a day now. I asked how long I’d be taking the chemo tablets for and he said for as long as they’re working.”

She said she’s determined not to think too far ahead as to what lies in the future and is just taking it one day at a time.

“I don’t want to know if I’ve got 18 months, two years or whatever. It’s bad enough thinking about it all in my head. But all I want for Christmas is to be around for a few more Christmases,” she said.

“That would be the best present of all, to be here for as long as I can. The consultant was very upbeat and said there was no way we were talking about the last year of my life.”

She added: “I’m lucky it’s ­treatable but I do approach it by thinking: ‘This could be my last Christmas’.”

Online Editors