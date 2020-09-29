| 4.5°C Dublin

All at sea: The new swimmer's guide to braving winter waters

The numbers of people taking the plunge in our coastal waters have soared over the long pandemic summer. But now the weather is turning colder, will they carry on? Gabrielle Monaghan asks seasoned year-round swimmers for their tips on surviving bracing conditions

Cold comfort: Mary Sexton pictured at Dublin’s Forty Foot. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gabrielle Monaghan

When Karen Sorensen moved from New York City to the Co Clare village of New Quay seven years ago, the long, dark wet winter evenings made the 47-year-old American wonder if the move had been a mistake.

Then she noticed a group of swimsuit-clad women - many of them over the age of 70 - who shrugged off whatever dismal weather the Atlantic delivered by immersing themselves in the chilly waters off the Flaggy Shore. The stretch of limestone coastline, immortalised in the Seamus Heaney poem Postscript, had inspired the 80-strong group to call themselves the Flaggy Shore Mermaids.

"At the start, I thought they were all crazy," says Sorensen, who was on a swim team while growing up in Wisconsin. "But I've been swimming with them for a couple of years now. I enjoy it when the water is freezing and the sea is really rough: we all bob up and down in the waves like children."