‘After very dark times I found an answer’

In this week's Health & Living, free with Monday’s Irish Independent, we look at vaginismus, an issue that affects many Irish women but is little talked about, and hear from a woman whose journey to recovery inspired her career in sexual health education.

Plus, my partner moved in during lockdown but doesn't contribute to the mortgage or the bills. How can I fix this? - don't miss psychologist Allison Keating's life and relationships advice.

Health & Living - in print or subscribe online.