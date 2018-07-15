A retired Irish nurse who has been given the all-clear after battling two cases of melanoma, has warned people not to lie in the sun for long periods.

A retired Irish nurse who has been given the all-clear after battling two cases of melanoma, has warned people not to lie in the sun for long periods.

'A pimple on my left thigh turned out to be melanoma' - Former Irish nurse says she'll never sunbathe again

Anne Gribben, a retired nurse from Glasnevin in Dublin was a self-confessed sun worshipper before she was diagnosed. Having lived in Saudi Arabia for a few years, she was accustomed to sun bathing and working on her tan.

Now, having recovered from melanoma twice, Ms Gribben says it has changed her life.

“I did like the sun. Looking back they say most people get melanoma because they got a bad burn. When I was 19 I went on my first sun holiday and I got a bad burn, because we were out and we got lost, and I got a burn that went on for two weeks.”

“I loved sun bathing. I had been warned… but I never thought I’d get skin cancer. No one does.”

When a red pimple developed on Ms Gribben’s left thigh, she assumed it was eczema. The pimple wasn’t brown in colour or like a typical mole..

“I just got what looked like a pimple starting on my left thigh, and it became a little bigger and it was red in colour. I thought it was a rash. I said I’d go to a dermatologist and that I’d just get it removed.”

“I remember trying to squeeze it and I couldn’t get anything out. And then I thought it was two little pimples in one, it was getting bigger every day after six months.”

“It looked a little like eczema lumps, and I thought it would be removed and then it would be gone. They took a biopsy and it came back melanoma. I never thought of melanoma because it wasn’t a dark brown coloured one. If it was a brown one, I would have acted a little quicker.”

Ms Gribben had surgery for amelanotic melanoma, followed by one year of self-injecting with Interferon.

“I was numb, I was just dumbstruck. I think I went around floating in a daze of self-pity, saying you were killing yourself for all your sun bathing. I don’t sunbathe now. I’m covered up in this weather.”

“I was referred to an oncologist and a plastic surgeon to remove it. It had gone to the lymph nodes at that stage so that made it metastatic, so the lymph nodes had to be removed as well.”

Follow-up scans over the next few years showed that Ms Gribben’s melanoma had gone, but in Febraury 2013, another one, about the size of a pea on her groin, appeared.

“A lump came up 2013, and it was biopsied and it was found to be nothing. It came up again in 2015.”

A CAT scan showed that the cancer had returned to the lymph nodes in the groin area, the pelvic area, and the aorta.

“I’d only been seen in January and there was nothing there, and then in February you’re on the operating table.”

“I had vascular surgery, and it reduces you to nothing. I could hardly walk after it.”

After she recovered from her surgery, Anne became one of over 900 patients to take part in a Checkmate 238 study, which was to compare the affects of medications nivolumab and ipilimumab over the course of one year.

She finished the treatment as part of the study in September 2016. Follow-up scans ever since have showed her body to be clear of cancer.

Now, Ms Gibben says her advice to fair-skinned Irish people is to stay out of the sun and choose the fake tan bottle instead.

“Use the fake tan, it’s brilliant. Even if you’re wearing your factors you’re still getting burned. Freckles are actually sun damage marks."

She added: “I miss the sun, but it’s [giving up sun bathing] had its other advantages. Before, I’d be so engrossed in getting the tan, that I’d miss how beautiful the world can look on a sunny day. It opens your eyes to a whole lot more and you enjoy the sunny day and nature. I still go for a drive, I go for a walk, but now don’t sit out in the sun.”

Ms Gribben thanks her multi-disciplinary team including Professor John MC Caffery, Professor Martin O'Donohue and Mr Kevin Cronin and nurses and physiotherapists for helping her.

"My family and nursing collegues all gave great support after surgery. I want to thank them," she said.

