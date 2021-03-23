A more family-friendly workplace ‘essential’ to children’s wellbeing post-pandemic - UNICEF

Chambers Ireland said “flexibility is crucial” when it comes to supporting working families post-pandemic. Stock image

A more family-friendly workplace is essential for children’s wellbeing and critical to post-pandemic recovery, Chambers Ireland and UNICEF said.

The organisations have teamed up to encourage companies to invest in measures to produce the productivity and longevity of their employees by implementing family-friendly protocols.

They have launched a guide that business leaders can follow. It outlines both short and long-term positive impacts that can be taken in the workplace.

Chambers Ireland CEO Ian Talbot said “flexibility is crucial” when it comes to supporting working families post-pandemic.

Read More

“The impact of the pandemic in Ireland has put tremendous strain on working families, particularly when faced with schools and childcare services shutting to limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

"Our message today is that this flexibility will be needed not only for the duration of the pandemic, but also in the longer term.

"This joint message from Chambers Ireland and UNICEF is a ‘call to action’ to the business community. By addressing the needs of working families – and supporting global relief efforts – we will ensure a faster collective recovery from the crisis and bolster your reputation and credibility as a trusted employer.”

Mr Talbot added that his organisation acknowledges that women have been most impacted in the workplace. He said this is not just on the frontline but women also carry most of the home and caring responsibilities.

Speaking about the guide today, UNICEF Ireland Executive Director Peter Power said: “By giving working parents the time, information, services and resources that they need to cope with the crisis, family-friendly policies and practices can make a critical difference.

"They also make an important contribution to wider social protection.”

Read More

Online Editors