23-year-old man has been warned he will almost certainly develop dementia after inheriting a rare genetic mutation.

23-year-old man has been warned he will almost certainly develop dementia after inheriting a rare genetic mutation.

23-year-old warned he will almost certainly develop dementia in youngest case

Jordan Adams is thought to be the youngest person in Britain to find out that he will suffer early onset frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson's Disease because of a faulty MAPT gene.

Although he currently shows no signs of illness, doctors have warned him he could lose the ability to walk, talk and feed himself at any time and could die in his 50s like his mother Geri who lost her life aged 52.

He has just one in 100 million chance that the mutation will not lead to dementia.

Mr Adams, and entrepreneur from Redditch, Worcestershire, said: “When I was told the diagnosis I was devastated. Nobody can prepare you for that. It’s like a death sentence.

“We’re all dealt cards in life and I was just incredibly unlucky.”

Mr Adams was given the news he had the mutated gene after he was tested with sister Kennedy, 25, following the death of their mother. His sister was given the all clear in May this year.

Miss Adams said: “This disease is hereditary, aggressive, and rare. I've been told you have more chance of winning the EuroMillions than getting it.

“He has got time but we just don't know how much - he has no symptoms yet, but it could start tomorrow. He won't get it when he's old and grey, but when he's young and fit.”

Mr Adams is now planning to have his sperm screened for the gene so he and girlfriend Lucy Thomas, 21, can start a family before his symptoms develop.

“I feel like the diagnosis is actually a licence to live,” he said. “It'll make me step back and appreciate the bigger picture. It's going to allow me to make choices to live a fulfilled life.”

Telegraph.co.uk