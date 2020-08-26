Have ye no pubs to go to? Inside Ireland's best homemade bars

Spending an afternoon sinking pints and eating Scampi Fries in the corner of a sleepy bar almost seems like a mirage these days.

'Wet pubs', aka the kind of establishment where you could sup a 'dirty black pint' from noon onwards, were already an endangered species prior to Covid-19. With lockdown restrictions bounced further and further out it seems unlikely that many will survive.

In fact, this week, the Vintners Federation of Ireland said two-thirds of pubs outside Dublin are unlikely to re-open at all.

The desire to frequent these sorts of places hasn't diminished for most Irish people, nor has the desire to booze (one in four of us have increased our drinking during lockdown according to Drink Aware).

Unable to visit the 3,500 wet pubs bordered up, many Irish men and women have decided to use their time in lockdown constructively by constructing their own DIY shebeens in their homes, attics, garages, sheds and back gardens.

Entire businesses have sprung up catering for the trend; Cork company SnugPub deliver 8ft x 5ft ready-made timber garden bars to people's homes for a starting price of €995.

For others though, the prospect of building their own pub has enabled them to tap into a lifelong dream.

Pat Walsh (65) from Waterford had always wanted his own bar, and had started preliminary work on it prior to lockdown.

Like most people, Pat, who has worked both as a glass worker in Waterford Crystal and in the field of property development, experienced a lull in business when coronavirus restrictions took hold.

He decided if not now, when? And so, he began working on what would eventually become The Moorings Bar.

He knew what he was looking for; an old-world, quintessential Irish boozer - located just above the cars parked in his garage.

He had visited several of these types of pubs. Places such as EJ Morrissey's in Abbeyleix, Co Laois which started out in life as a grocery shop and shebeen in 1775 before being rebuilt in the 1880s, and a small pub in Aughrim with distinctive tiling behind the bar.

However, Pat didn't simply want to duplicate an existing pub. He wanted something unique.

"I wanted the same atmosphere and feeling but didn't want to just replicate someplace else. It had to be different."

He also referenced Turtle Bunbury and James Fennel's 2008 best-selling book The Irish Pub which is filled with glossy photographs of quiet rural bars, Victorian gin palaces, and tongue-and-groove snugs.

Pat considered sourcing parts of fitted bars but quickly realised the unique measurements of the attic space meant he was better off making everything from scratch.

"Nothing was going to fit so I thought I'd do it myself and shaped all the timber myself," he explained.

The Moorings Bar, complete with a snug, fireplace, exposed timber beamed ceiling and oak wood floors, is an unexpected gem; wandering inside feels a bit like stumbling into the pub equivalent of Narnia.

"The look on people's faces when they come up the stairs - they just light up," Pat said.

Pat reckons it would be 'impossible' to estimate how many man hours have gone into the bar, but it's clearly thousands.

The devil is in the detail. There are custom drawers behind the bar filled with sweets and biscuits - a nod to the history of Irish pubs doubling up as local greengrocers before Spars and Londises started popping up everywhere.

The snug has a side-hatch onto the bar counter.

"I knew I wanted to put a toilet in the corner and wanted to create a sense of privacy so I built a snug around it," Pat explained. "Back in the day, a lot of women would drink in the snug and used to order from the side so they didn't have to step out into the bar."

Pat loved the warmth in the wooden finishes in decades-old bars so sourced oak boards and laid them over the existing garage floor.

Next was zhushing it up with soft furnishings and decor. "I salvaged 10 matching bar stools from a warehouse in Kilbeggan, and then started sourcing memorabilia," he said. "I got a high nelly, vintage radio, and old records."

The attention to detail was sadly lost on one of his wife's friends who told him the pub would be lovely once he "got rid of all that old rubbish in the corner".

Salvaging and repurposing parts of other bars is something father-of-four Chris Daly can relate to.

The Cork-based plasterer built a pub in his back garden, complete with an adjoining beer garden and fire burning stove, in the first three weeks of lockdown.

Before Covid, Chris had collected a few bits of decor from a pub in Mallow that was being closed down.

"It was being gutted and a lot of stuff from the bar was being dumped in a skip so better to use it," he said. "I had no plans on what I was going to do really, I just went out and started building."

Chris constructed the 12ft x 18ft building and finished it with a lime plaster render to give it that slightly uneven texture that's synonymous with country pubs.

Once the shell had been finished, and the taps installed, he started collecting neon wall fittings and vintage signs.

The interior and exterior of the bar is covered in glowing lights. Chris is a little reluctant to mention how much the project has set him back financially. "If my wife Mairéad found out she'd kill me," he said.

He sources items online and is constantly on the lookout for old beer barrels, signage and mirrors.

"You salvage and reclaim - it stops them just being thrown away. I bought some old barrels for €6 a piece, washed them up and painted them with Guinness logos.

"It's better to reuse all those things… I have a Powers Mirror on the wall. On the back it says 'Glenanaar Bar, 1956' - it's nice to have history hanging on the walls.

"I definitely think of it as more shebeen than a man cave. My father came over the other day and played music from 1.30pm in the afternoon until 7am the following morning."

After he finished work on 'Chris's Irish Pub', he set about the final installation of the family kitchen which took two weeks.

"After I had done the bar and the kitchen I was just going half ga-ga waiting for the sites to open again," he said.

"I think it was very good for the head to be working on this sort of project and can understand why so many people have started it. And I feel a good deal of pride that I built it especially when the weather is good and we're outside playing cards until 2.30am."

Pubs in Ireland are not just boozers, they are social clubs and places where people connect with their community, or watch it pass by out the windows.

And it was for that sense of connection that encouraged Elaine Power to build her back garden bar The Lockdown Inn.

"I was dropping shopping to my parents and would always get my dad a few cans but he missed having his pints in the pub. It just wasn't the same."

Elaine's dad Joe was upset when he learnt that his local would not be opening after lockdown.

"I knew that you could buy taps so I started looking into it and found some amazing ideas online and decided when I got home I was going to build a bar."

Elaine's bar is entirely constructed out of industrial pallets.

She enlisted the help of her carpenter neighbour Daniel Kuty and they had the Inn set up in four days.

"The hardest part was getting the cooler, the gas taps. But it was worth it. My dad came over and stayed in the garden all day. He drank his first pint in about three seconds."

Pubs that have a €9 menu option have reopened but for many people having a time limit and having to order plates of food puts a dampener on a night.

Elaine said having her garden bar has enabled her to create some of the atmosphere you would have ordinarily found in a wet pub.

"It's just so relaxed - going out for dinner is nice but it's not the same as sitting round and having drinks, chatting and listening to music for a few hours," she said.

Elaine said she has spent "so much money" transforming her garden into a bar and intends to extend it out for the winter months.

"I'm 100pc keeping it long-term. It's just the nicest feeling and I'm so proud of it and all the work Daniel did. When the lockdown restrictions ease I'll have more friends over.

"I've even decided that I'm am going to turn it into a lounge because of the bad weather. That way we can all be out there for Christmas Day."