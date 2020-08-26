| 12.7°C Dublin

Have ye no pubs to go to? Inside Ireland's best homemade bars

Missing their locals on lockdown, these people took matters into their own hands and built their own at home - one even complete with a snug, writes Kirsty Blake Knox

Clockwise from main: Chris Daly in his back garden shebeen in Cork. PHOTO: DARAGH MC SWEENEY/PROVISION Expand
Pat Walsh, from Waterford, in his shebeen in the attic above his garage. PHOTO: PATRICK BROWNE Expand
Elaine Power and her neighbour Daniel Kuty in the bar they made out of industrial pallets Expand

Kirsty Blake Knox

Spending an afternoon sinking pints and eating Scampi Fries in the corner of a sleepy bar almost seems like a mirage these days.

'Wet pubs', aka the kind of establishment where you could sup a 'dirty black pint' from noon onwards, were already an endangered species prior to Covid-19. With lockdown restrictions bounced further and further out it seems unlikely that many will survive.

In fact, this week, the Vintners Federation of Ireland said two-thirds of pubs outside Dublin are unlikely to re-open at all.

