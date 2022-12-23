| -0.9°C Dublin

Happy Christmas to me! Meet the people who love to spend December 25 alone

Jennifer McShane meets people who prefer to skip all the stress of the big day and be on their own

There's no stress or hassle when spending Christmas alone. Photo: Stock image/Getty Images
Fran Foley Wintson says she misses nothing about spending the day with other people
Why spend the day with family members who don't get on? Photo: Picture posed

There&rsquo;s no stress or hassle when spending Christmas alone. Photo: Stock image/Getty Images

There’s no stress or hassle when spending Christmas alone. Photo: Stock image/Getty Images

Fran Foley Wintson says she misses nothing about spending the day with other people

Fran Foley Wintson says she misses nothing about spending the day with other people

Why spend the day with family members who don&rsquo;t get on? Photo: Picture posed

Why spend the day with family members who don’t get on? Photo: Picture posed

There’s no stress or hassle when spending Christmas alone. Photo: Stock image/Getty Images

Jennifer McShane

According to Google Trends Data, the search term ‘how to spend Christmas alone’ has risen by 10pc within the last month.

While many have no choice but to spend the day alone, more and more people are choosing to. Here, three people explain why.

