Happy Christmas to me! Meet the people who love to spend December 25 alone

According to Google Trends Data, the search term ‘how to spend Christmas alone’ has risen by 10pc within the last month.

While many have no choice but to spend the day alone, more and more people are choosing to. Here, three people explain why.

Fran Foley Winston

Fran says her first solo Christmas happened “donkey’s years ago”, and initially by accident when she had glandular fever.

“Even though I was sick, I got up at 6am, I made a Buck’s Fizz. I watched King Kong, I had my dinner. I slept a while and had sandwiches later.

"There was no pressure on me, no one to say, ‘we’re eating dinner at this time and dessert at this time’, and it was just so peaceful, so quiet, and I thought, ‘Jesus, this is really lovely’.” she laughs.

Something that happened by accident ended up being a Christmas she was delighted to repeat. “I couldn’t go out, but do you know what? It ended up being one of the best Christmas Days I ever had and I said that to people.”

Fran, an actor and writer living in Dublin, explains the idea of a ‘traditional’ Christmas never quite appealed to her in the first place: “Our Christmas was usually crap and I ended up leaving home at 15.”

Through the years, she’s come to see Christmas as the perfect opportunity to enjoy winding down after a hectic year and social life — and truly relishes the time to herself.

Fran Foley Wintson says she misses nothing about spending the day with other people

Fran Foley Wintson says she misses nothing about spending the day with other people

“The nature of my job means I’m working and out every night, literally right up to Christmas Eve, and it all kicks off again on Stephen’s Day. So on Christmas Day itself, I’ll get up, probably about midday, lounge around in my festive PJs, then I’ll get dressed up.

"I’ll do the whole bit, the dinner, I’ll call or video friends and family, I usually watch The Wizard Of Oz or a Christmas special. My tree is up, there’s presents and all that — I just do it on my own, without hassle, and it’s one of the best days ever, it’s very relaxed,” she says.

“Why wouldn’t you celebrate a day for yourself? I talk to so many people on the day anyway, so, yes, I’m spending it alone, but I’m never lonely.”

She’s had many a Christmas Day solo (thankfully minus the glandular fever), and realised all over again when the pandemic hit, how much she loved the festivities on her own terms.

“I live by myself, so for the last two years especially, though many of us had to spend Christmas alone, it wasn’t a hardship for me. I actually remember thinking, ‘I should never give this up’.”

But is there anything she misses when she’s by herself? “Absolutely nothing!” she says.

Clara Kuh Hogan

Clara (23) is another person making her own festive traditions this year, as she prepares to spend Christmas alone “somewhere in Ecuador” on December 25.

From Dublin, she has been travelling by herself for the last number of weeks in Peru, Bolivia, Chile and is now in Colombia with her partner.

“Originally, after six weeks, we were both going to return to Ireland. Especially because I’m immigrating to Australia in the New Year. I thought it would be important to have this sort of final Christmas with my family.

"But in the end, I didn’t want to stop travelling. Having come so far to this part of the world, there’s more that I want to see. And I choose to stay,” she says, adding that her partner will return to Ireland.

There is an intrinsically Irish thing about going home for Christmas and if you choose a different option, it can be viewed with trepidation, Clara says. She agrees Christmas, particularly when you’re spending it away from family by choice, is a complicated decision for a lot of Irish people.

“For my family, which maybe isn’t the most traditional, they haven’t done any sort of guilt-tripping or anything, which I’m really grateful for because I know in the case of some of my friends, if they didn’t go home for Christmas, it would be seen as the ultimate betrayal almost. So it is a complex topic.”

When we speak, she’s animated and excited as she talks of what’s ahead, and despite having no plans for her Christmas Day in the traditional sense, she’s thrilled to be on her adventure.

“Ecuador is also a Catholic country, so they will be celebrating Christmas and I’m excited to see what that looks like, excited to be alone and explore what that will mean for me.” Clara doesn’t see spending the day alone as anything negative. In fact, it isn’t a totally new experience for her.

“I spent last Christmas away also because I’m a junior doctor. I’m taking time off from work at the moment, but last year, I was working in Wexford and I worked a 14-hour shift on Christmas Day, so we celebrated before. That was an interesting experience, but it showed me what was important, which was spending time with my family — being at home for that one day wasn’t the priority.

“Every family makes their own little traditions,” she says, when asked about what she’ll miss due to spending Christmas by herself. “This year, there’ll be less conventional celebrations, but I’m sure there will be plenty of things to make the day special.

"My boyfriend’s family always goes on a hike on Stephen’s Day, or my family swims together — I will miss going to the 40-foot and swimming. I won’t miss Christmas dinner so much, but I will miss that [swimming]. But I think it’ll just mean the next time I get to do it, it’ll feel special, even though it might be in a few years when I come back from Australia.”

As well as exploring, she’s looking forward to taking the day as it comes, much like Fran, without the pressure of expectation.

“Even though it can be a very positive, happy holiday, there’s also a lot of expectations of what you’re supposed to do and how you’re supposed to feel. And in many ways, it can be a tough holiday — even if you have family around you to celebrate it.

“So just to have zero expectations of how I’m supposed to feel or what I’m supposed to do on that day will be refreshing. If I want to go to the beach and read my book, that’s going to be perfectly fine. There’s no one who’s going to tell me that’s not celebrating Christmas, right?”

Conor Murphy*

“I’m doing Christmas solo this year and can’t wait for it,” says Conor from Galway. The 31-year-old is opting for the day alone because for years, he felt pressure to conform to what he says is an Irish stereotype of “family gatherings with lots of people — and this being the only ‘acceptable’ way to spend Christmas”.

“I did what you’re ‘supposed to do’ at Christmas for years, with loads of people, even if you can’t stand them, and this sounds quite mean, but I hated it.”

Why spend the day with family members who don't get on? Photo: Picture posed

Why spend the day with family members who don't get on? Photo: Picture posed

He echoes Clara’s comments about the pressure to “follow the crowd” as he puts it, for the day, even if you’d rather celebrate it in your own way.

“In my experience, it’s a false sense of happiness, something for show. We’ve had relatives who won’t speak to each other 364 days of the year, but say they ‘have’ to have Christmas dinner together because ‘it’s what we do’ [in Ireland] and they’ll sit around the table hardly speaking a word. A lot of times you’re forced to spend time with people you don’t want to, depending on your family set-up.

“So this year, I’ve told everyone I might go away, but I might not. I’ll likely just stay at home and enjoy having the day to myself. But either way, I’m living for it.

“I’ll cook or find some nice place to eat, wear some sort of Christmas jumper, have a chat with family, ring a couple of friends, have a drink… Before you know it, the day will be over and you’ll plan drinks with friends in the following days. I’ll love the few hours to myself.”

Conor adds that while he enjoys the Christmas season, he feels the pressure to have ‘the best Christmas’, especially post-Covid, on December 25 means a lot of people end up unhappy.

“I find the pressure in Ireland particularly bad in that sense. What if something happens and you have an awful time? I also feel that men get especially stigmatised if they opt to do what I’m doing. I’ve heard plenty of times, as a man, I’m ‘a bit odd’ for considering this, it’s why I’m not too open about it — what kind of festive cheer example is that setting?

“You can have the happiest Christmas on your own and the worst with other people, but that’s something not everyone finds easy to admit.”

​*Name has been changed