Growing up in lockdown: A year of Covid through the eyes of our children

What are the best and worst things about life in Ireland today? Twelve months into a global pandemic, kids tell us how their life has changed and what their hopes and dreams are for the year ahead

Nisha (9) and Samir (7) Jakkulla from Milltown in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Nisha (9) and Samir (7) Jakkulla from Milltown in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Chrissie Russell

From the highs and lows of home-schooling to missed hugs with nana, our under-12s have had a lot to contend with this past year. In the second part of our series examining how our children are coping with a year of Covid, we asked kids aged seven and up to share their thoughts and feelings on life in lockdown.

Nisha (9) and Samir Jakkulla (7), Co Dublin

Nisha says:

