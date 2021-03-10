Growing up in lockdown: A year of Covid through the eyes of our children

From the highs and lows of home-schooling to missed hugs with nana, our under-12s have had a lot to contend with this past year. In the second part of our series examining how our children are coping with a year of Covid, we asked kids aged seven and up to share their thoughts and feelings on life in lockdown.

Nisha (9) and Samir Jakkulla (7), Co Dublin

Nisha says:

“The last time I was in school was on December 11, we stopped a little bit earlier than some people so we could have Christmas with my grandparents. I miss seeing all my friends, just going out in the yard with them and having fun.

“At the moment there’s a pandemic which means there’s a virus going round. The virus is called Covid, and it’s contagious, and we all need to stay at home to stay safe from it. I worry that Covid isn’t going to go away and that the vaccine — that’s a syringe that goes in your arm to protect you from the disease — will be slow to roll out.

“I can’t hug my friends or my family. I haven’t seen my cousins in England and I miss seeing my granny on Thursdays when she’d normally mind me and my brother. I know I’ll see them at the end of Covid, or when we’ve all had the vaccine, because Covid might not end.

“If I was to draw a picture of the last year I’d probably draw people with face masks on and doctors with the vaccine, people getting injected and people distancing.

“I feel safe, because my mum and dad are protecting me and my brother from the virus and we’re doing what we’re told, so we should be safe. And I feel kind of happy, not the most happy I can be, because of lockdown, but pretty happy. I’d feel better if people were doing what they’re supposed to because there are a few people who aren’t.

“Normally we don’t always get to have dinner with everyone because Dad might be out or my mum might go out for swims. Now we have every mealtime together and that’s made me happy.”

Samir says:

“I don’t really know what a pandemic is. I know coronavirus is a virus that is very contagious and you can catch it. If I could draw a picture of the virus it would be a circle with a face on it with sticks coming out and suction bits at the end.

“The thing I liked most about home-schooling was spending the morning with my mum and spending time with my family more. That made me feel happy. But I don’t like that we have to be away from our friends and I haven’t seen my granny and granddad in a long time because they are in their own bubble and I miss them.

“We can’t hug people because it spreads germs and you have to stay two metres apart from someone. I’m worried some people aren’t doing what they’re told. Some people are in big groups and they’re not meant to be.

“I’m happy I’m going back to school. It would make me feel more happy if Covid was gone.”

Faye O’Dwyer (10), Co Tipperary

“I’ve spent a lot of time at home with my family in the last year. It’s been good, but sometimes boring. I just like to be outside with my friends.

“We’ve done some fun things like going away to Mayo for three nights, Wexford for three nights and to Baysports Waterpark in Athlone last summer but we haven’t been able to go on a foreign holiday or swimming, because the pool has been closed, and football matches haven’t been on. I’ve walked a lot!

“I go to a hip hop class and that hasn’t been on either, and we were supposed to go to Harry Potter World in London last April but that got cancelled and we still haven’t been able to go.

“I’ve liked that my days are shorter with home-schooling, and I’ve enjoyed spending time at home baking, but I miss my friends. It gets boring sitting at the table looking at your screen all morning. Mom is working from home too so, if I need help, then I have to wait until she’s able to help me. I’d rather be with my teacher and friends. If I could draw a picture of the last year, I would draw everybody inside their houses.”

James Richard Tennant-Gough (7), Co Dublin

“I liked doing home-schooling with my Mama but I didn’t like doing homework and I missed seeing my friends and teacher in school. The things I’ve liked in the last year were my birthday, baking, playing with my Lego, playing with my granny’s dog and hugging everyone at home — that’s allowed.

“I can’t hug my friend Alice or my nana and granddad. Alice lives far away and we can’t hug now because of Covid-19 and everyone has to stay at home. I feel happy and I’m not worried about anything but I wish I could see my nana and granddad.”

Faye Cremins (8), Co Tipperary

“Having a birthday party with no friends was hard and I really miss playing football. I was also supposed to start swimming last year but that didn’t happen.

“My birthday was still one of my favourite things. I had it with my mam and dad and my brother and sisters and I got a new bike and I love going cycling with my mam.

“On Wednesday nights we play bingo with my cousins on the phone. I saw more of my family in the last year and I think it’s brought me closer to them, but I really missed seeing my friends and my teacher, Ms Hickey, and I’m making my Holy Communion and I can’t wait!

“I can’t wait to see my granny and granddad and my nanny and my aunt and my cousins when Covid is over. If I was to draw a picture of the last year, I’d draw me and my family sitting on the couch, watching a film.”

Riana Achari (10), Co Wexford

“Lockdown is like being stuck in a cage, like a hamster. You’re not allowed to travel and I haven’t seen my family in India or some of my family here in Ireland. I really miss exploring places and seeing new animals. We used to spend time in the zoo and in other countries.

“I would love to hug my great granddad, Gigi, and my Parthi and Tata (granny and granddad in Tamil) in India, and my uncles and friends and my grandparents.

“In the last year, I’ve enjoyed riding my bike because my brother fixed it, I’ve planted lots of flower bulbs and I taught my puppy to do ‘paw’ and ‘sit’. One of my favourite things was my dog’s birthday.

“The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin — I think he’s from the Green Party — is the person who makes all the rules. He’s not letting us go back to school at the moment because it isn’t safe.

“I don’t like home-schooling. I miss my friends and I prefer when the teacher is there to explain things rather than just sending messages. I’ve missed art activities in school.

“Part of me feels happy that I’m safe and my family is safe but, to be truthful, I would say no, I’m not happy. It would make me happy to see my friends and my family and be around animals. I worry that my family could get sick from Covid and that lots of people are not in a great place right now. But I also think everyone should remember that there’s always hope. This pandemic will end and we’ll all be okay.”