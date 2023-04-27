‘Growing up, I didn’t really know anyone in Limerick who was trans’ – Poet William Keohane on finding solidarity in difficult times

To mark Poetry Day Ireland, artists and writers around the country, including William Keohane, share their work and personal stories

William Keohane is currently a writer in residence in Ormston House, and editor of the literary pamphlet Trumpet

Today is Poetry Day Ireland, and to celebrate the event, artists from every corner of the island will read, write and share a piece of writing that falls under this year’s theme: Message in a Bottle. William Keohane, a 27-year-old writer from Limerick, has a powerful message of his own.