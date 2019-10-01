Longevity, consistency, listening to feedback, having a plan and following guidelines - these are the five vital ingredients for a town to be crowned the tidiest in Ireland.

Longevity, consistency, listening to feedback, having a plan and following guidelines - these are the five vital ingredients for a town to be crowned the tidiest in Ireland.

Tidy Town winners Glaslough reveal the five key ingredients for the big win

Buried in the depths of Co Monaghan, Glaslough shone through dreary skies and miserable weather yesterday after it was awarded the coveted Tidiest Town award, the overall award in the National Tidy Towns competition.

Even though it bucketed down in Dublin, where the awards ceremony was held, and in the quiet little village itself in Monaghan, spirits were not dampened.

It was the second time the village has snatched the title, first winning in 1978, and second year in a row it has been awarded Tidiest Village.

According to the hard-working Tidy Towns group, there are many qualities which are required to win the coveted overall award.

"It takes longevity, consistent approach, listening to what the adjudicators ask of you, reading the application, reading the reports year on year and improving on the criticism," said Louise Duffy, Glaslough Tidy Towns co-ordinator. "Of course, having a plan is vital to any Tidy Towns group."

Kim Farrell, with Shane Murphy, who runs Pocono gelato bar and cafe in Glaslough. Photo: Damien Eagers / INM

The town is best known for being where Paul McCartney wed his second wife Heather Mills in 2002.

The pair, who were married for six years, had celebrated in the dreamy Castle Leslie in the village.

The five-star hotel and estate, complete with an equestrian centre, sits beside Glaslough lake.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the Glaslough Tidy Towns team," said Brian Baldwin, CEO of the estate. "It's a fantastic achievement and well deserved."

Shane Murphy, the supervisor of Pocono gelato bar and cafe in the town, said he was buzzing over the win.

"It's very exciting for the town. I see the effort the whole community puts in and they're a full team," he told the Irish Independent.

He added keeping the shop up to a high standard is a year-round effort.

"Nearly every day we'd be watering the flowers, we hang flower pots outside along the shop and we look after it well," he said.

The community is close-knit and this has helped bring the award to the town for the second time.

"Everyone knows each other and we're very tight, everyone looks out for each other and it's a deserved achievement," he said.

Just as the committee arrived home, the lashing rain which had been pouring down all day stopped and around 100 people gathered to welcome them back.

The village shook with excitement and joy as an open lorry with the tireless Tidy Towns volunteers rolled into the town.

But the lashing rain came back as the group posed for photos to a cheering crowd, clutching their awards.

The win was very special for Paddy and Alice Connolly, who founded the Tidy Towns group in the village and were on the committee when it won the overall award for the first time 41 years ago.

"We're very overwhelmed and can't believe it," said Ms Duffy.

"It's great to make Alice and Paddy proud."

Tidy Town category winners for 2019

:: National Award Winner and Tidiest Town 2019: Glaslough, Co Monaghan;

:: Tidiest Village: Glaslough, Co Monaghan;

:: Tidiest Small Town: Blackrock, Co Louth;

:: Tidiest Large Town: Westport, Co Mayo;

:: Tidiest Large Urban Centre: Ennis, Co Clare;

Gold Medal Awards:

:: Category A: Terryglass, Co Tipperary; Abbeyshrule, Co Longford; Keadue and Castlecoote, Co Roscommon;

:: Category B: Glaslough, Co Monaghan; Geashill, Co Offaly; Clonegal, Co Carlow; Stradbally, Co Laois; Emly, Co Tipperary;

:: Category C: Abbeyleix, Co Laois; Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary; Lismore, Co Waterford; Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow; Coolaney/Rockfield, Co Sligo; Straffan, Co Kildare;

:: Category D: Blackrock, Co Louth; Clonakilty, Co Cork; Listowel, Co Kerry; Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim; Kenmare, Co Kerry; Kilrush, Co Clare;

:: Category E: Westport, Co Mayo; Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan; Dalkey, Co Dublin; Wicklow, Co Wicklow; Buncrana, Co Donegal; Youghal, Co Cork; Ardee, Co Louth; Roscommon, Co Roscommon;

:: Category F: Killarney, Co Kerry; Trim, Co Meath; Cobh, Co Cork; Skerries, Co Dublin; Tullamore, Co Offaly; Arklow, Co Wicklow; Castlebar, Co Mayo;

:: Category G: Ballincollig, Co Cork; Letterkenny, Co Donegal; Maynooth, Co Kildare; Clonmel, Co Tipperary; Naas, Co Kildare; Tralee, Co Kerry; Malahide, Co Dublin; Leixlip, Kildare;

:: Category H: Ennis, Co Clare; Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; Drogheda, Co Louth; Dundalk, Co Louth.

Irish Independent