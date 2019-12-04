Real or fake: What's the most eco-friendly Christmas tree?

Now, though, choosing your Christmas tree has become an ethical dilemma. Which is better, natural or fake, when it comes to lightening your carbon load?

Well, it's complicated. Take artificial trees. They've become increasingly popular over the last few years as their design improve. They're convenient, non-shed, long-lasting and are guaranteed to look perfect year after year - even if they don't smell of Christmas.

But most come from China, a fossil-fuel guzzling 8,000km-long journey (bad). Most are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic attached to a steel skeleton, and the snow-tipped ones have an added spray of white Latex paint. Both the PVC and the manufacturing process are fossil-fuel based (double bad).

According to a Canadian study in 2009 that conducted a Life Cycle Analysis comparing both types of tree, you'd have to celebrate 20 Christmases with your fake tree to cancel out the emissions produced in manufacturing (85pc of the total) and the shipping and delivery (8pc).

On the other hand, a real tree, says Karen Morton of Killakee Christmas Tree Farm in Wicklow, "Is a fully renewable resource. It provides oxygen while it is growing - an acre of trees provides enough oxygen for 17 people a day."

Typically, tree growers replant at least one sapling for every tree harvested. On the 15-acre plot of trees at Killakee, for example, the Mortons, who also run school education tours, will harvest about a thousand trees this Christmas, mainly Nordmann and Noble firs, and replace them in January and February.

On top of the oxygen that trees produce, a plantation of conifers in Ireland grows very fast and so locks up carbon very quickly, says Markus Eichhorn, forest ecologist at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Cork. "There's lots goes on underground too, in the roots and soil that locks up carbon as well."

In terms of climate change, then, choosing a real tree seems to be a no-brainer. But the same Canadian cost/benefit analysis showed that the difference is more marginal than you might expect - if, for example, you drove more than 16km to pick up your tree (assuming you're not in an electric car), the extra fossil fuel burnt would cancel out any benefits.

"If you buy a really high quality plastic tree and use it for 10 years," says Eichhorn, "then it is probably not that bad. But if you buy a disposable, cheap plastic tree that goes straight in the bin, it's horrible."

Planting conifers is good for flood control, Eichhorn points out. Christmas trees grown in upland areas increase the water retention capabilities of the soil, and stop downstream flooding - a big concern in our shifting climate.

Second, you're buying local and guaranteed Irish rather than an imported product. "You're supporting Irish agriculture and helping it diversify, and adding an income to often quite deprived areas." In total, Irish Christmas tree growers will harvest about 550,000 trees this year, about a third of which will be exported, mainly to the UK. It's a market worth about €21m.

But the real clincher comes with how you dispose of your tree. The average 2m tall tree in landfill will release roughly 16kg of CO2, as well as methane - the potent gas that has 25 times more climate-disrupting potential, and is one of the culprits in agriculture's high emissions

The UK's Carbon Trust advises taking your tree to the local council's drop-off points so it can be chipped into mulch, reducing your carbon footprint by up to 80pc or 3.5kg of CO2.

"Even if you did nothing with a tree, it would completely decompose," says Morton. "On the other hand, a plastic tree that's made from PVC, that's made from oil, is going to end up in landfill for thousands and thousands of years."

The bottom line? Think of it this way. An artificial tree does last longer. But eventually it may end up being incinerated, a process that adds nasty environmental pollutants known as dioxins to our air. Then again, it might just last forever - in landfill.

Three ways to go low carbon

1 Choose a potted real tree and plant it outdoors next spring. Good varieties include the silver-blue needled Picea Pungens 'Edith', or Abie Nordmannia, from €44; at Johnstown Garden Centre.

2 Make your own minimal tree with a (fallen) branch dressed with decorations or choose a 3D recycled cardboard tree, €25; The Conscious Christmas Store, 13 Fade St, Dublin 2.

3 If you choose fake, buy secondhand online at donedeal.ie or adverts.ie. You can sell it on or donate it to a charity when you're done with it.

