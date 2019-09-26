Green fingers: how to create a more sustainable garden, cut carbon and boost wildlife

You reduce air miles, eat more healthily and cut food waste. "All you need is some kind of container," says Darina Allen of Ballymaloe, "it can even be a recycled container, you need soil or compost, or a combination. You need a seed, you need water, you need light, and you need a bit of patience to wait for it to grow into something."

40 Support Irish heritage seeds

Most seeds sold in Ireland come from abroad. Just two companies sell Irish-grown organic vegetable seed - Brown Envelope Seeds (brownenvelopeseeds.com) and Irish Seedsavers (irishseedsavers.ie), the Clare-based charity dedicated to growing, conserving and distributing our native seeds, apple tree varieties and grains. Buy local - not only does it support disappearing heritage varieties but it may also suit your soil and weather conditions best.

41 Small beginnings

Start small, suggests GIY's Karen O'Donohoe of RTE's Grow Cook Eat. "Perhaps grow five veg you like to eat. Don't forget you can also grow indoors (most herbs will do very well indoors and you can grow salad leaves in pots or trays pretty much all year round) and on an apartment balcony (go vertical to make the most of space, use balcony railings to trail climbing plants like runner beans). The last and best piece of advice is this: just start. Don't wait until next month or next year, we're here to help and the time is now." giy.ie

42 Make compost

Learn how to make great compost and use everything that can possibly be composted including kitchen and garden waste, says author and organic grower Klaus Laitenberger. Your soil will become more fertile and productive as well as helping to combat climate change.

43 Switch to a no-dig system

When we dig over or cultivate our gardens, carbon is released from the soil. That's why many gardeners have adopted a no-dig system and rely on mulching. "I try to dig as little as possible," says Laitenberger. "My test is if I can push a garden fork into the soil without using my foot, there is no need to dig."

45 No garden?

Apartment dwellers or those pushed for space can invest in a bokashi bin system. You add a bacteria-rich bran to your cooked and uncooked waste (a bit whiffy), leave it for a fortnight, and it transforms into compost, which can be used to top up house plants, or balcony pots. At Ecostore.ie, €69.99 for twin bins.

44 All we are saying is give peas a chance

They belong to the Leguminosae family and work in symbiosis with soil bacteria to fix atmospheric nitrogen. This is a free service, points out Laitenberger. The production of synthetic nitrogen in fertilisers involves 5pc of the world's annual gas consumption - another contributor to global warming. Other tricks include green manures, a crop that is grown and dug back into the soil to improve fertility - increasing its organic matter content and fixing nitrogen. Try clovers, rye/vetch mix, phacelia, buckwheat and many more, adding seaweed, and using mulches.

Read it

Wilding by Isabella Tree

Wilding by Isabella Tree is an account of how a family returned their farm to nature with astounding results for the ecosystem

