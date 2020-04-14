Going green in quarantine - how to live your best eco life

With so many things to worry about right now, it's understandable if being environmentally friendly has suddenly slid down the priority list for many of us. It will be some time before we know the true impact of coronavirus on the planet, whether it's the positives like a decrease in pollution and revival of nature or negatives brought by a rise in single-use plastics and potential food waste posed by panic buying.

But with many of us having more time than usual on our hands (and less money in our pockets), it's a good time to think about the little things we can do to go green during the pandemic. We asked the eco-friendly members of the Zero Waste Ireland Facebook group for their personal tips on how to best live a more environmentally-friendly life in lockdown.

Grow your own - even if you can't buy seeds

The obvious first step in a less wasteful life is always to grow your own but many people have felt thwarted thanks to the dearth of seeds available to buy. But don't give up on GIY (grow it yourself). Máire Ryan Shanahan has been running a series of home-growing tips on her Facebook page, showing how to re-grow scallions, garlic greens and lettuce from kitchen scraps. There are also potential sowing opportunities from unlikely sources like planting beans from soup mix. "My husband had trouble getting seeds for our vegetable garden because everything was selling out very fast this spring with everyone anticipating being at home, but he planted marrowfat peas from the supermarket and within a few weeks we had lovely fresh pea shoots to add to salads," reveals Grainne O'Reilly.

Expand Close Máire Ryan Shanahan shares home-growing tips. Photo: Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Máire Ryan Shanahan shares home-growing tips. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Use the time to try new, sustainable, beauty routines

One of the few bonuses to lockdown is that you don't have to worry about what you look like, making it a pretty perfect time to try out a no or low shampoo regime. "Now is the time to try shampoo bars," says Elena Conboy. "If it goes wrong no one will see you!" Little changes are better for your wallet and the environment - check out littlegreenshop.ie and earthmother.ie for reusuable wipes and buy bar soap over liquid - it lasts far longer.

Potty train

It's estimated that it takes between 200 and 500 years for disposable nappies to decompose in landfill. You might not feel like the extra stress, but if you've a tot around two, your eco-friendly, lockdown project might as well be potty training. It's getting warmer and you're home all the time - what have you got to lose? "We decided it was a good time to potty train our toddler since we don't have much else to do," says Pauline Loreille. "He was in reusable nappies but now there's way less washing."

Get the most out of the food you have

No one wants to be constantly ordering new deliveries or returning to the shops unnecessarily so save yourself (and the planet) by getting the most out of what you have, especially when it comes to past-its-best veg. Add half a cup of vinegar to a basin when washing your fruit and veg to extend its life span, then get creative...

"Seasalt Cobh have a great online vegetable fermentation workshop in association with Zero Waste Cobh," recommends Niamh O'Dea. "It's a great way of using up on-the-edge veg, particularly right now when our shopping routines have been thrown off."

"Make vegetable stock from the tops of leeks, heads and tails of carrots, an onion, the middle leafy sticks from celery, bay leaves and herbs," says Dearbhla Ni Cuinn.

Don't fancy jumping on the banana bread bandwagon? Freeze your overripe fruit then pulse with nut milk and peanut butter for perfect vegan ice-cream.

Share resources - but in a socially distanced way

"I set up a lockdown library on my road for neighbours," says Shirley Chance Howe. "It has art and crafts, books, DVDs and audio books in it. The idea is that any resident can take something whenever they like and either keep it, return it or replace it. It reduces waste as there's no need to buy new and saves expenditure as so many have lost jobs now.

"Once everyone follows the same guidelines and sanitation procedures they would with other items like their grocery shopping, any transmission risks are negated. Mine is the first house in the cul-de-sac so everyone passes it on their daily walk anyway. I think it also engenders a sense of community and sharing which I believe is very important during this time of self-isolation."

Repurpose and repair rather than purchase

Zero Waste Ireland's Facebook page is an inspiration on what can be done with what you have if you use a bit of creativity, whether that's clothes hangers made from branches or raised beds made out of old divan beds. "Choose to reuse," says Emmy aka The Greener Guru (@thegreenerguru).

"No fancy seed trays here. We have been collecting the trays our grapes and berries came in to use for planting in. We also have a stack of yoghurt pots saved to use too. It's amazing what you can re-use when you have a think." Elaine Butler's blog, Living Lightly in Ireland, has brilliant tips on everything from how to repair runners to making re-usable menstrual pads.

See lockdown as a chance to change your approach to shopping

Some of the best advice is the simplest: meal plan, make a list so you only buy what you need, visit smaller zero waste stores and support local growers who are more likely to have delivery slots than the big supermarkets. Plenty of smaller businesses are now clubbing together to do joint deliveries with other producers (meaning a more green footprint); see sites like shoplocalonline.ie for more details. Also check out Asian supermarkets for bulk buying things like rice.

Think ahead

"A good zero waste idea that also helps support a few businesses that might be really struggling now is: get your Christmas gifts now - buy vouchers online for theatres, cinemas, restaurants and cafés that you or your friends and family normally go to," suggests Dearbhla Ni Cuinn. "It gives them a bit of cash flow during a rough time and gives people experiences, rather than stuff, to enjoy."

Irish Independent