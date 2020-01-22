Fran Power: 'Those pesky election posters aren't just an eyesore - they hurt the planet too'

That often boils down to whether or not they are postering.

So far, just 15 candidates across the political spectrum have decided to run campaigns without posters, prompted by groups such as Tidy Towns and posterfree.ie, an online campaign.

This campaign within a campaign is gaining ground though - a neat example of democracy in action. To date, 224 areas have signed up to be poster-free. According to the Ringsend Tidy Towns group, this year, unlike last year, all the candidates have complied with their request not to poster.

Candidates generally do go along with the wishes of local groups, says David Weitbrecht of posterfree.ie. "Last year, of 191 areas that signed up, maybe 10 ended up with posters. Legally the posters can go up anywhere. We are very clear about that. It is voluntary and not enforceable. But I think the candidates know it would be unwise to disrespect it."

It's less than a year since the local elections when David, who works with zerowaste.ie, joined forces with Independent candidate Seamus Maguire to set up posterfree.ie, calling on political hopefuls to run without posters. By polling day, 137 candidates out of roughly 2,000 and 191 towns and areas had signed up.

It may seem small stuff but it all makes a difference - and not just because posters are such a visible environmental hazard.

Posterfree.ie calculates that in the 2014 local election campaign, for example, 2,038 candidates ran for 949 seats, putting up an estimated 611,000 plastic posters on Irish lampposts and producing 366 tonnes of Co2. That's the equivalent of the average car driving 24 hours a day for 592 days.

The problem isn't just that posters are made from fossil fuel, or that they are an eyesore, it's about what happens after polling day. Even if they are taken down promptly, the plastic ties that held them in place are often left behind. These aren't tagged and so impossible to trace back to their owners.

Some candidates reuse their posters, others recycle them. "Plastic can be recycled seven to nine times," says Weitbrecht, "but at each stage in the recycling process the quality is degrading so it's essentially downcycling. By the time it gets to its ninth use, it's no longer usable for any product, it either goes to landfill, is incinerated or dumped somewhere."

In landfill, a poster takes 400 years or more to biodegrade. That's some political legacy.

There are solutions. One Dublin printer has sourced a fibre-based board that is recyclable, compostable and biodegrades within 12 weeks. The downside, says McGowans Print, a major supplier of election material, is that it costs €2 more than a plastic poster, at approximately €7 a pop. As yet, they say, they have had no take-up from candidates.

Alternatively, posters could be banned or limited to designated zones, as in some EU countries. According to a 2018 survey by Claire Byrne Live/Amárach, 77pc of us think an outright ban would be a good idea.

However, research by Dr Theresa Reidy of University College Cork shows that posters increase turnout on polling day and help voters familiarise themselves with candidates. Other advocates say they help first-time candidates and smaller parties to build a profile.

The folk at posterfree.ie disagree, saying most of these studies were carried out before the arrival of social media transformed the political landscape and how we access information.

In his campaign, Maguire relied on social media and guerrilla marketing ploys such as stencilling 'reverse graffiti' into concrete pavements with a powerhose.

"That countered any negative effects there would have been from not doing posters," he says. He ran in a very competitive six-seater constituency with 16 candidates and although he polled strongly, didn't win a seat.

And then there is the impact of leaflets. Printed on heat-treated paper that isn't recyclable, they have a carbon impact 50pc higher than recyclable paper.

How many are printed? "It depends on budgets," says Tony Roe of McGowans Print. "The main parties would typically order in 5,000 lots, the independents in 500s."

So, how do you prod your politician into a more eco-friendly campaign? It's down to pester power - ask your candidates to go poster-free, or contact your local Tidy Town or environmental group about the campaign.

But perhaps the best solution is found in Canada. Instead of posters, each household receives an information booklet about their local candidates, all of whom are allotted the same word count and photo space. After the election, the booklet goes into the recycling bin. No plastic, minimal waste.

Voter Power

Refuse non-recyclable leaflets, ask candidates how they will dispose of posters, join your Tidy Town and add your voice to the poster-free movement.

