Fran Power: Just how environmentally friendly are eco nappies?

Recently I came across some stats. My daughter would have generated roughly 4,500 nappies by the time she was potty trained, adding to our national dung heap of 600,000 disposables a day. And 94pc of those end up in landfill, taking up to 500 years to biodegrade.

Standard disposables contain lots of plastics in their inner sheets and outer shells, sticky tabs and sponge-like gels. They often use fragrances that contain phthalates, which are endocrine disrupters - not the best thing to nestle against your baby's reproductive organs.

They are padded with fluffed wood pulp that may or may not be chlorine-free, and many contain cotton which is water intensive to produce.

Eco nappies are a better choice, but not as squeaky clean as you might think. No brand is yet 100pc biodegradable, though many have ditched plastics for renewable plant-based materials and are fragrance- and chlorine-free - cutting down on nappy rash and chemical nasties, at least. So if you're browsing brands, check the labels - and remember, they still end up in landfill.

The best solution? Those cloth nappies. Old-fashioned terry cloth squares skewered with giant safety pins are still available if you're feeling nostalgic. But there are other more advanced options, with poppers or Velcro, some made of bamboo and cotton, some with boosters that can be flushed away with the poo, and best of all, they no longer need to be soaked.

When it comes to environmental impact, cloth is a no-brainer. Between 30 and 50 nappies will last from birth to potty at a fraction of the cost - both planetary and financial - of disposables, and they can be reused for multiple babies. There is a healthy second-hand market too once you're done with your set (check Facebook groups, Donedeal and Adverts).

There is, of course, a carbon footprint in terms of energy, water and the raw materials used to produce reusables, but nothing like that clocked up by single-use nappies.

As for the energy and water used in washing, while how much you use depends on the energy efficiency of your machine and whether you tumble dry, a full wash on an A+++ machine at 40 degrees, followed by line drying, will minimise your footprint.

So perhaps it's not surprising there's been a return to 'real' nappies. At Irish online shop earthmother.ie, owner Siobhan Elsom says one in 10 customers choose reusables, and she sees the demand rising to one in five by the end of 2020 - one major supplier, bumGenius, had to open two new manufacturing plants last year to meet demand.

Orla Matthews, of the Cloth Nappy Library, a nationwide organisation run entirely by volunteers, confirms a 'phenomenal upsurge' in interest. Besides advice and a forum, the Library offers a three-week loan of reusables for €15 to parents considering cloth. Orla says between 60 to 70pc of borrowers decide to continue.

They also offer a longer term loan for six months at €30 to those struggling financially, and say that the average person will save €1,000 by going the cloth route.

Joanne O'Sullivan, a public health nurse and mother of four, had dipped into chat groups about reusables, but found the prospect overwhelming. Instead, when her youngest was six months, she borrowed a loan pack from her local Cloth Nappy Library. "It was only when I opened it that I thought, this can't be that difficult, it's just a nappy. You put it on. They soil it. You take it off. You wash it. It's not rocket science." One week into her three-week loan, she was converted and never looked back.

The biggest issue with cloth nappies, says Orla, is our perception of them.

There is one other possibility. It's been around for millennia, though now it has a new name - 'elimination communication' or going nappy-free, and it relies on the parent picking up toilet cues from the baby. It's zero carbon, obviously, but it won't win you any friends at the crèche.

Show and tell

Cloth Nappy Library are running a Nappuchino meet-up and demos at the Earth Baby Fair in Maynooth on March 10, from 10am-4pm; earthbabyfair.ie

3 tips for parents

1. If you're a first-time parent, give yourself three months to establish feeding routines before you swap to cloth.

2. It doesn't have to be all or nothing - start with one or two cloth nappies a day and build up.

3. Use different types of nappy for different times, such as ones with boosters for the crèche or with babysitters.

Irish Independent