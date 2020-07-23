| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Green list just makes 'staycation' feel like right decision

Adrian Kennedy

Campervan holidays could be popular this summer. PA Photo/iStock. Expand

Close

Campervan holidays could be popular this summer. PA Photo/iStock.

Campervan holidays could be popular this summer. PA Photo/iStock.

PA

Campervan holidays could be popular this summer. PA Photo/iStock.

At the start of this year, my wife and I booked a holiday to Asia, but it was cancelled and we got a refund. In February, blissfully unaware of what was to come, we booked a holiday in Italy, and it got cancelled too. After months of waiting, I finally got a refund this week.

My passport is staying in my sock drawer for the rest of the year because I just can’t be bothered with the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even though the Government has issued a “green list” of 15 countries to which it’s now safe to travel without having to quarantine when you return, I’m staying put.

Related Content