Great outdoors: Ranger captures stunning beauty of national park in all seasons

The beauty of one of Ireland's most idyllic national parks has been immortalised by a man who arguably knows it best - retired conservation ranger Peter O'Toole.

Locals and tourists alike are flocking to Killarney House and Gardens to visit the Kerry native's photographic exhibition entitled 'A Rangers View - Killarney National Park'.

Showcasing the many scenic and less known places conservation rangers encounter daily in the park, Mr O'Toole said he captured his love of nature in the photographs he took during his 40-year career.

"I regard myself as very fortunate working as a conservation ranger in a place which I have a deep passion and interest in.

