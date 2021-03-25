Grand stretch: Seven ways to make the most of your longer evenings after the clocks change

Here’s the bad news: this Sunday, your lie-in will be a little shorter. But it’s a small price to pay for that all-important grand stretch.

Psychologically, this year’s daylight savings couldn’t come at a better time. We are officially waving goodbye to one of the most brutal winters in living memory and — in theory, at least — edging closer to brighter days.

If you’ve spent the last year in self-optimisation mode, you’ll not doubt want to take this grand stretch by the horns and make that little bit of extra daylight count. Here are some ideas for socially-safe ways to liven up the spring evenings…

Have an evening picnic

This could be a particularly Irish thing, but there is nothing more of a cheering novelty than al fresco dining. This could be as simple as having snacks on a picnic blanket in the back garden, or investing in some basic garden furniture for a sit-down meal in the spring sun. Turn up the ‘special occasion’ factor with champagne and strawberries, and finger sandwiches. Local cafés across the land are offering takeaway treats, which will take the hassle out of preparing anything.

Or, if you want to properly usher in the warmer months, grab a warm jacket and get that BBQ fired up. Serve up some steaks with salad, a couple of beers and a hefty side-order of optimism.

Expand Close Relax with a family picnic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Relax with a family picnic

Swap out your winter hobbies for spring ones

Let’s give Netflix, Zoom quizzes and comfort-baking the temporary heave-ho and usher in some new seasonal hobbies that won’t break the bank. Yoga, bike-riding and gardening are all perfect activities to try (or return to) at this time of year. If you’re feeling the isolation, try joining a 5k running club. While they may not be meeting up IRL now, there are plenty of virtual 5k training plans and at-home drills available to get you ready for when clubs reunite later in the year. See athleticsireland.ie/runzone/recreational-running-tips for info on how to get started.

Get learning

You could always come good on the promise you made to yourself at the outset of the pandemic to learn something useful (if only time hadn’t gotten in the way).

Futurelearn.com has just created a free online course, thanks to the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, called ‘Covid-19: Tackling The Novel Coronavirus’. At udemy.com, luminaries like Eckhart Tolle and Elizabeth Gilbert are providing classes in self-development and creativity respectively, while on masterclass.com, you can access online classes from world-renowned greats like Serena Williams, Aaron Sorkin and David Mamet for around €16.67 a month. Sotheby’s Institute of Art also has an expert-led online course in art history that can be accessed from anywhere in the world — see sothebysinstitute.com/online

Do a spring clean

Naturally, you’d have cleared out the wardrobes and kitchen junk drawers ages ago if it weren’t for your breakneck schedule of Zoom meetings/homeschooling and Netflix bingeing. With an extra hour of daylight, you have no excuse. Nothing clears away the cobwebs, both literal and metaphorical, than putting your heavy coats away and clearing out the dreary, dark winter ephemera.

Start small: clear out something that won’t amount to a huge overhaul, like a single drawer or a bedside locker. The sense of achievement will likely spur you in to tackle other spots in the house. When it comes to getting rid of clutter, Liberty clothing recycling banks, found all over the country, are great. It’s also worth contacting direct provision centres or homeless charities in your area to see if people might be in need of clothes, books or toiletries.

Expand Close Clear the cobwebs with a spring clean / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clear the cobwebs with a spring clean

Change up your walks

Feel like you’ve explored every single square inch of your 5k? See what you might have missed by researching the public spots within your immediate area with the 2kmfromhome.com website. This will literally show you a radius of your house, once you input a specific distance (2km, 5km or 20km). After that, it’s a question of locating green spaces or seaside spots.

Make spring a breeze for kids

The springtime possibilities are endless. Scavenger hunts are really easy for kids to complete in the evenings — make up a list of nature items that are easily found in the locality (for example, a feather, something beginning with ‘L’, something green, a daisy), or create a list of sounds that they should be looking out for (birdsong, a dog barking, water flowing, another animal noise).

Find a sheet online listing the different insects you can find in a typical Irish woodland, and try to find them and tick them off the list.

If you’d prefer that your days in the park, woodland or beach are a little more ‘structured’, some handy downloads are available. Get involved in a project like Seed Savers (irishseedsavers.ie), which is dedicated to preserving native fruits and vegetables, or An Taisce’s Green Schools is a great way to get kids more excited about nature.

Your local conservation group will also be able to give you plenty of pointers on how to run a good ‘nature camp’. The US-website Science Buddies (sciencebuddies.org) also has plenty of ideas and study aids to get you started. An easy hour of outdoor fun, guaranteed.

Expand Close Reading outside is a simple pleasure / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Reading outside is a simple pleasure

Read outside

Simply because you can. Getting lost in a book in the local park is one of life’s great, and most overlooked, simple pleasures.