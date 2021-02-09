Government will support legislation to lift ban on naming murdered children

The Cabinet will today discuss proposals to allow for the naming of child victims of crime.

The Government is to support legislation from former attorney general Michael McDowell which will lift a ban on naming murdered children and their killers.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will bring a memo to Cabinet proposing to support a private members’ bill from Senator McDowell which will be put before the Seanad. Ms McEntee believes supporting Mr McDowell’s legislation will resolve the issue quicker than the Government tabling legislation.

The Justice Minister’s spokesperson said she was “acutely conscious of the pain and difficulty this is causing so many people, including parents who want to remember their children and preserve the legacy of their children”.

She has arranged for Mr McDowell’s bill to be heard in Seanad time allocated to the Government next week.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has also been involved in discussions with Ms McEntee and Mr McDowell.

The aim of the bill is to allow for the identity of a child to be published in any proceedings involving the death of a child.

The bill also allows for the publication of the identity of a person accused of murdering a child. It will also allow for publishing the identity of an adult victim who was a child at the time of an offence.

The Court of Appeal made a ruling on October 29 which rejected an application by media outlets that sought to name a woman accused of killing her three-year-old child.

The court found a section of the Children Act preventing the identification of a child where someone is charged with an offence against them did not exclude cases where a child is deceased.

The ruling meant a child killed by someone can no longer be identified publicly once someone is charged.

It also means a person accused of killing a child cannot be identified if doing so also identifies the child.

Parents of murdered children have spoken out against the court ruling.

