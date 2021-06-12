Golf Clubsport certainly has the power, but it lacks a punch

I will never forget the exhilarating pleasure of driving the Golf GTi in glorious Saturday afternoon sunshine from Kilkenny to give my daughter a lift back to Dublin.

Don’t ask me to explain why it sticks so vividly in my mind (I can hardly remember what I did yesterday).

I know I was thrilled to be seeing my daughter. I know it was a lovely afternoon. And I know I was free as a bird until the following Monday.

But the abiding memory was the car, and how it just put everything I had driven that year in the shade on pure ‘driving appeal’.

It was powerful but smooth. Quick but controlled. Balanced but edgy. And it always appeared ready to offer more. It had that indefinable ‘something’.

I remember noting at the time how all the others, among them the Honda Civic Type-R, could beat it in one or two areas (looks, horsepower), but the GTi overcame all with consistent levels of excellence in every department.

That’s why it was such a benchmark against which so many were measured.

Now, we have a new Golf and a new GTi, only in this test car’s case it is the more ‘hardcore’ and substantial (1,461kgs) five-door Clubsport version.

Which is a long-winded way of saying it is supposed to be faster, more taut and more dynamic. It is almost supposed to leave you patting down the hairs on the back of your neck.

Yes, the two-litre turbo pumps a serious 300bhp – a 54bhp gain in power – and there was a level of proficient performance to be admired.

But I wasn’t that madly taken by it, for some reason. It didn’t take me to where the old GTi did that lovely Saturday afternoon. It did so much right but didn’t light the fire – for me.

I can’t fault the driving dynamics. And while I certainly wasn’t expecting it to be as bland to look at inside and out for something costing north of €50,000, I was more curious about how they matched the power and chassis.

They don’t exactly proclaim its essential difference and potential prowess with badges strewn at select locations around the exterior and cabin.

Usually, when something is this powerful and fast (0-100kmh in 5.6 seconds), they’ll tack on clues all over the place. Talk about being understated.

If nothing else, they should have used the badges to decorate what is a thoroughly bland exterior.

If you look really closely, you’ll see separated exhaust pipes and sills that are a little bit more flared.

I had to have them pointed out to me by someone who knows about these things.

The car doesn’t look any lower but there is a 10mm drop in ride height, something I’m sure has some effect on the centre of gravity that enhances grip. And this certainly had grip, as I found on some demanding side roads.

Items that are worth noting are bigger brakes and an upgraded electric steering, as well as additional stiffening of the suspension.

I won’t labour the point that a lot has been done to make this a sizzling hatch, but somehow it never all quite came together for me.

Don’t get me wrong: it was excellent off the mark and handled everything with authority. Measured against its performance indices, it did well.

I drove it harshly at times and used the excellent DSG transmission to push engine revs while keeping to legal speeds.

That engine was lovely; such a smooth stream of power all the way to the red line, but I would have loved a bit more noise from it.

Properly done in a car like this, some extra contrived exhaust blip can enhance the energy and generate a bit of excitement. It needed it too, as it was almost too proficient.

I did notice – and welcomed – the firmer ride on a poor sideroad drive. For some people, it might border on the harsh, but not for me.

I liked the steering, so accurate and crisp. It gave a glimpse of how good a car like this can feel when all its bits and pieces are on song. But I didn’t feel they all were absolutely in this case. That was the theme of my drives.

There is one thing we have to remember in a fast-changing market: just because it is a Golf GTi (alright Clubsport) doesn’t mean it has a right to dictate terms any more. And yet the mere fact it is a GTi will set it apart for many as the car to buy.

Maybe, just maybe, I’m spoilt with the major advances other car manufacturers have made and are making.

I enjoyed it for sure. What the Volkswagen engineers have achieved within the framework of a small-family hatch commands respect. But unlike that Saturday I mentioned, I don’t think this is a car that will fire my imagination like the old one.

Factfile: Volkswagen Golf GTi Clubsport

:: From €52,490 (€420 tax)

167g/km; two-litre turbo

:: 0-100kmh in 5.6 seconds

:: Standard spec of 18-inch alloys, heated sports seats, two-part rear spoiler and adaptive cruise control.

:: It offers a 10-inch ‘discover media’ radio nav, eight speakers, LED matrix headlamps and car-to-car wireless info transfer.

:: Advanced high-beam control, ‘We Connect’ travel assist, as well as ‘emergency assist’ and ‘traffic jam assist’.