‘Goats are my workmates and my friends’: Meet the man who started a rent-a-goat business

After being made redundant in 2018, William Walsh from West Cork started an eco-friendly business that uses goats to deal with invasive plants and overgrowth

‘I used to work in the pharmaceutical and food industry but when I got made redundant in 2018, I started to think about working for myself. Over the years I had seen many businesses using chemical weed killers to deal with invasive plants and overgrowth and it played on my mind. There had to be another solution that was better for the environment.