‘Give me rats all day long’ — the battle of ‘good’ squirrels versus ‘bad’ in suburbia and beyond

Biting householders, raiding kitchens and chewing through wiring, we investigate the pest that’s rampaging through urban Ireland with a bite 20 times more powerful than a rottweiler — and the happy resurgence of the native reds

“We found that the grey squirrel is oblivious to the threat of the pine marten and doesn’t know well enough to stay away from this novel predator. They’re basically just easy prey for the pine marten and they get wiped out very quickly, "says Dr Colin Lawton, senior lecturer in zoology at the University of Galway. Photo: Getty© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Patrice Harrington

The latest phone call came from a woman in Foxrock, south Dublin, says Brendan Higgins, managing director of Central Pest Control in the nearby suburb of Shankill.