‘Give me rats all day long’ — the battle of ‘good’ squirrels versus ‘bad’ in suburbia and beyond
Biting householders, raiding kitchens and chewing through wiring, we investigate the pest that’s rampaging through urban Ireland with a bite 20 times more powerful than a rottweiler — and the happy resurgence of the native reds
Patrice Harrington
The latest phone call came from a woman in Foxrock, south Dublin, says Brendan Higgins, managing director of Central Pest Control in the nearby suburb of Shankill.