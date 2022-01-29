| 8.1°C Dublin

Generation YODO – you only die once: Why millennials are facing up to their mortality early and planning their own end of life celebrations with fresh takes on funeral traditions

You only die once’ —  it sums up the attitude of millennials who are increasingly facing their mortality head-on by planning their own end-of-life celebrations with non-traditional rituals

Journalist Chrissie Russell pictured at her family plot where she will be buried
Jennifer Muldowney, (39) who owns Ireland-based cremation jewellery business, Celtic Ashes, where the ashes of loved ones (human or pet) can be encased or fused into glass jewellery, key rings, even Christmas decorations.
Chrissie Russell pictured at her family's plot in Knockbreda cemetery, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye

Journalist Chrissie Russell pictured at her family plot where she will be buried

Journalist Chrissie Russell pictured at her family plot where she will be buried

Jennifer Muldowney, (39) who owns Ireland-based cremation jewellery business, Celtic Ashes, where the ashes of loved ones (human or pet) can be encased or fused into glass jewellery, key rings, even Christmas decorations.

Jennifer Muldowney, (39) who owns Ireland-based cremation jewellery business, Celtic Ashes, where the ashes of loved ones (human or pet) can be encased or fused into glass jewellery, key rings, even Christmas decorations.

Chrissie Russell pictured at her family's plot in Knockbreda cemetery, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye

Chrissie Russell pictured at her family's plot in Knockbreda cemetery, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye

Journalist Chrissie Russell pictured at her family plot where she will be buried

Chrissie Russell

Since the age of 29, Jennifer Muldowney has known exactly what will happen to her when she dies. Some of her ashes will be made into pendants and given to friends and family, the remainder will be scattered in places of personal significance. Attendees at her funeral will feast on a spread that will include tomato and mozzarella salad, buffalo chicken wings and supermarket broccoli and carrot salad, while the soundtrack to the memorial service will be a mix of Disney, Spice Girls and Whitney Houston.

“And I’d like It’s Raining Men — the RuPaul version — played at the end of the service or during the photo montage,” adds Muldowney, helpfully sending me a YouTube link she’s saved so there’s no confusion. “I want all possible organs donated and no embalming,” she adds.  

