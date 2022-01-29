Generation YODO – you only die once: Why millennials are facing up to their mortality early and planning their own end of life celebrations with fresh takes on funeral traditions

Since the age of 29, Jennifer Muldowney has known exactly what will happen to her when she dies. Some of her ashes will be made into pendants and given to friends and family, the remainder will be scattered in places of personal significance. Attendees at her funeral will feast on a spread that will include tomato and mozzarella salad, buffalo chicken wings and supermarket broccoli and carrot salad, while the soundtrack to the memorial service will be a mix of Disney, Spice Girls and Whitney Houston.

“And I’d like It’s Raining Men — the RuPaul version — played at the end of the service or during the photo montage,” adds Muldowney, helpfully sending me a YouTube link she’s saved so there’s no confusion. “I want all possible organs donated and no embalming,” she adds.

“No removal ceremony; straight to the crematorium. If people want to gather in the house and that suits my family, then that’s fine.”

Not that Muldowney, who is now 39, plans to die any time soon. She’s in good health and there’s no reason for her to think her detailed farewell plan will be called into action for many years to come. But, since death is the only certainty in life, her feeling is: why wouldn’t you plan for it?

Many of us are still strangely squeamish talking about death. There’s an enduring sense of superstition that, in planning for one’s end, fate will somehow make it a reality. But for many millennials — those born between the early 1980s and early 2000s — this simply isn’t the case. They’ve been dubbed the ‘death positive’ generation, a cohort determined to discuss their own mortality and take control of what happens in the event of their death. And it’s not just a state of mind. From driving the creation of online options to making their own caskets, it’s millennials who are making waves in the funeral industry with their determination to do death differently.

Muldowney is a prime example. Born and raised in Dublin but now based in New York, not only has she her own funeral planned but she’s created a thriving business — The Glam Reaper — around the business of death.

She’s the in-house memorial planner and creative director for Frank E Campbell’s in New York (widely regarded as the ‘funeral home to the stars’); runs her own company, Muldowney Memorials, hosts The Glam Reaper podcast and an Ireland-based cremation jewellery business, Celtic Ashes, where the ashes of loved ones (human or pet) can be encased or fused into glass jewellery, key rings, even Christmas decorations.

Expand Close Jennifer Muldowney, (39) who owns Ireland-based cremation jewellery business, Celtic Ashes, where the ashes of loved ones (human or pet) can be encased or fused into glass jewellery, key rings, even Christmas decorations. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jennifer Muldowney, (39) who owns Ireland-based cremation jewellery business, Celtic Ashes, where the ashes of loved ones (human or pet) can be encased or fused into glass jewellery, key rings, even Christmas decorations.

“I absolutely love what I do,” says Muldowney enthusiastically. “It sounds mad, but I genuinely know it was my calling. I love the impact it has on families, I can’t take away their pain or bring back their loved one, but I can help them celebrate them in the best and most beautiful way possible.”

Her move into the industry happened 10 years ago, following the deaths of several people close to her. She left her career as a wedding and party planner and decided to concentrate on end-of-life planning. She recognised a gap in the market for services to support those unsure of how to organise a final send-off — particularly something non-traditional.

She’s seen a noted engagement in her business from millennials... and she knows why. “My services appeal to millennials because they are the ones burying the baby boomers and that generation love uniqueness and personalisation — so why would that change for their funeral?

“I’ve been doing this for over 10 years and I have yet to meet one person who wants to have a funeral in the traditional style for them when they die. Sure, people want prayers and religious rites, but unless you are truly of ‘religious old Ireland’ — like, say, my grandmother who died 14 years ago — then most people want an event to celebrate their lives rather than having people mourn their deaths.”

While many clients engage with her at their time of need (in the event of a death of someone close to them) there’s a growing appreciation for doing what Muldowney has done herself and pre-planning one’s own event, something she reckons the younger generation are also more predisposed to doing.

“We’re planners by nature, even when we think we’re not. Look at our social-media accounts — we plan the photo op for the post or we plan what we post with the knowledge of the photos we have. We’re constantly recording our memories. And why? Because we want people to appreciate us, our lives and for our legacy to live on.”

She cites street artist Banksy as best articulating the millennial approach to death — it happens twice, once when our physical body dies and again when someone says your name for the last time. Funeral plans take control of that first demise but whether it’s leaving behind a social-media account or having your ashes turned into a diamond, that second death need never happen. “As millennials, we think we will live on forever,” Muldowney says with a smile.

Katie McGuinness (25) from Co Louth hasn’t made her funeral plan, but it’s on the radar, particularly when it comes to the financial aspect of planning ahead.

“At the moment I don’t have funeral cover in my insurance package, but I’ve considered it, because I’ve heard that the cost of a funeral rises 100pc every 12 years, so, if I live a long life, a funeral is going to be extremely expensive by the time I get there,” she explains. “To pay something like €7 a month and keep that premium for the rest of my life — that seems like a no-brainer. I just haven’t got round to it yet.”

She has however, made a will. “I’m painfully practical,” says McGuinness. “When I told friends and family, they were kind of in shock. They were like, ‘What’s the need?’ But I bought a new car last year and I’m saving to buy a house so there is money and an asset there. If something happened to me, I just need them to know where that’s going to go and that it’s not just going to sit there, tied up.” Working in insurance, she says she’s seen first-hand the difficulties that can arise when someone dies without leaving provision for their assets, whatever age they are.

“I figured that rather than leaving the burden on my family when I pass of having to organise who gets what, it will take me a few hours and I’ll have it all done and arranged and all they’ll have to do is organise it as I’ve set out.”

She very much sees it as an administrative task rather than anything morbid. “People have a stigma about it — that if they make a will, something will happen — but I just don’t think that at all. I just think you’re so much better to have that peace of mind, that sense of security, knowing it’s done.”

‘Peace of mind’ is also the phrase repeated when fellow millennial Tamara Fusciardi Murphy talks about making her will. The 33-year-old mum of two from Co Wexford visited her GP suffering with anxiety. “My husband is 36 and has cancer, and I developed this terrible fear that if he died and I died, what would happen to our children?” she says. She was surprised when her doctor recommended making a will.

“Wills are associated with old age and, even when Barry fell ill with cancer, we never thought to make one. But my GP suggested it as a step towards helping with my health anxiety and it really did help because it gave me peace of mind, knowing that even if we weren’t around to give our kids the best future then at least we’d put it on paper what we want for them.”

She laughs wryly. “I mean, god forbid. I don’t want to die! But we think wills only need to be done when we’re old; we never think, ‘What happens if something happens to me in my younger years and I have young children?’ Now, if anything happens to myself and Barry before the kids turn 18, it’s well and truly set in stone what’s going to happen to them and that’s given me a sense of security. I definitely would recommend it for that peace of mind.”

Both women used an online service, makemywill.ie, for their legal documents. “I’d say most of my regular clients are aged 30 to 50,” says Susan Murphy who runs the company. Born in 1978, she falls just shy of being a millennial herself. She left general practice in 2014 to set up makemywill.ie, having recognised the need for an online service, particularly for

time-pressed younger clients.

“Most people over 25 know they should have a will in place, they just don’t want the hassle and they don’t want it to be a daunting process,” she says. “Before I set up makemywill.ie, I did a lot of research, and the main reason people gave for putting it off was the hassle of it, the idea of having to take time out of their day to go to a solicitor’s office, then to have to take time off a week later to go back and sign the official will. But with makemywill.ie, everything can be done by phone or online at a time that suits the client.”

With recent data revealing that 75pc of millennials (also dubbed ‘generation mute’) are keen to avoid phone calls, an online service has obvious appeal. It was certainly something that appealed to McGuinness. “I was able to do it in my own time on Susan’s website and I’d say it took less than 30 minutes. People think you have to go and sit in an office for three hours to talk through everything, and it’s just not like that. It didn’t take long and it cost me about €140.”

Covid-19 has, understandably, got more people thinking about death and, during the first lockdown, Murphy saw her client list quadruple.

Another trend that’s emerged in some countries is an increase in younger people putting money aside specifically for funeral expenses. Funeral directors in Scotland have cited a rise in thirty-and forty-somethings keen to look into pre-pay plans, either for themselves or for loved ones.

However, according to Mary Cunniffe, funeral director at Massey Bros, Rathfarnham and a former president of the Irish Association of Funeral Directors, it’s just not something happening with any age group in Ireland, for a variety of reasons.

“It would be very much part of the culture in Scotland that people do plan in advance for their funerals, but here in Ireland there is actually no specific funeral plan as such that you can buy into,” explains Cunniffe, who previously worked in Scotland and has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry. “There is the insurance-based plan with An Post, but virtually no trust-fund-based plan, like they have in the UK, as yet.”

There is one trend she sees millennials driving. “I feel tech is going to be a big player with the generations coming along now. The use of technology is becoming very much part of the way they’re planning a funeral — they want more visuals, to know if we can get it out on Facebook and Instagram and they’re going on websites reading who is offering what and where.”

Much like the way we now tick a box for our holidays online — pool, beach, self catering? — or the way we order our Thai takeaway, Cunniffe feels it’s only a matter of time before the selection of funeral options can be made via a box-ticking exercise online.

“It’s coming,” she says, with a hint of a sigh. “The younger generation like it instant and fast and they often don’t really like meeting and greeting people. It’s just a different generation.”

She adds: “It’s sad, because I do think the Irish do funerals very well, and grief very well. There’s a lot to be said for the established way of doing things, especially in terms of bringing comfort to a family. You can’t go through bereavement on social media.”

Expand Close Chrissie Russell pictured at her family's plot in Knockbreda cemetery, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chrissie Russell pictured at her family's plot in Knockbreda cemetery, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye

Cunniffe contests the assertion that funeral costs are rising dramatically. “The price of funerals hasn’t increased hugely from the funeral director’s point of view.” But graves, she concedes, are another matter.

Not only are many millennials finding themselves priced out of the housing market, they’re also getting squeezed when it comes to grave space. In some parts of the country, the purchase of your eternal resting place could set you back more than €5,000 with capacity a serious issue in many cemeteries.

As a millennial — albeit a ‘geriatric millennial’ born in 1981 — I feel fortunate to have my own grave ready and waiting for me. It’s behind the church where I was baptised and married, next to the tennis court where I spent my summers and, according to my mam, who snapped up the family plot some 20 years ago, there’ll be plenty of people we know interred nearby. I take a strange sense of contentment from knowing where I’ll spend the hereafter.

“Ah, but it’s only because your mammy did it for you,” chuckles Colin Mc Ateer of The Green Graveyard Company when I tell him I’m sorted with a resting place. The Co Donegal man opened Ireland’s first natural burial ground at Woodbrook, Co Wexford, in 2010, and is at the forefront in the manufacture of environmentally friendly coffins and urns.

He noticed the emerging market for green and less conventional options and, at 76, is proof that millennials don’t have a monopoly on driving death innovation — although it does seem likely that they’ll be the age group most likely availing of woodland plots. Not that it’s something they’re ready to commit to, says Mc Ateer.

“We’ve met millennials at the graveyard and they’ll say, ‘This is where I’m going’, but then they walk off. It’s just not something they’re thinking about, they think they’re bulletproof at that age.”

With families more dispersed, greater transience, a dwindling emphasis on religion and land at a premium, Mc Ateer feels his model is the way ahead. “It involves very little maintenance, it’s better long-term for the pocket and the environment and for people’s heads — you can come and walk through the forest; it’s good for people.

“In the cemetery [near] where we live, I could take you to my great-grandad’s grave and my grandad’s; there’s a tradition there, it was just the way it was done. But for the modern generation, that’s maybe not as strong so they’re more open to ideas.”

These ideas also extend to how millennials talk about death. The generation has been credited with fuelling ‘death positivity’, where talking about your own mortality and planning for this aspect of the future is empowering rather than taboo.

There are none in Ireland as yet but Coffin Club is a franchise that is gathering momentum in New Zealand and the UK. Set up to try and provide a forum where funerals are demystified, Coffin Club meetings are places where people can feel empowered to talk about their own mortality and funeral plans.

“You can even choose to decorate your own coffin, if that is something that appeals to you,” says Sigourney ‘Sigi’ Phillips (31). “It’s a great social opportunity to meet new people or spend time with family and friends, talking openly about something that is inevitable for all of us.”

Phillips is the organiser of Coffin Club Greater Manchester, she has a funeral business and also recently started running a Death Café (an informal meeting where people gather to talk about all aspects of dying and death over tea and cake). Working with death might be a huge part of her life, but Phillips is far from morbid or obsessed with her own mortality. If anything, she believes being at peace with death has given her a zest for life.

“I accept that when I’m gone, I’m gone, so I try to focus on enjoying life — taking pleasure in simple things and not putting things off until I’m older. Death can happen any time, so life is for living today, every day.”

This is what she feels is at the heart of how millennials feel about their own mortality.

“Death is definitely something my generation have started to approach differently. Fewer people follow traditions or religions strictly any more. People my age would rather a more personalised send-off rather than following traditions passed down from hundreds of years ago. We are in a new age of thinking, technology and society, our deaths should reflect that and, more importantly, us! It is our final celebration, after all.”