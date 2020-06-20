Gay Byrne's daughters reveal their father’s last days and how he got his final wish

Gay Byrne’s daughters have described their father’s last days leading up to his death and how he got his final wish, in two deeply personal essays penned for Father’s Day.

Speaking about their father in the Sunday Independent, Suzy Byrne reveals that her dad longed to see the Baily Lighthouse in Howth one last time and asked to be taken there so he could look out on it in his final hours.

She said after the family brought Mr Byrne home from hospital “within minutes he changed: gone was the fear and agitation, replaced by peace and contentment. His beloved Baily lighthouse in his view, and all of us with him.”

In her own personal essay, Suzy’s sister Crona also described the pain of not being with her dad as he passed away.

She explained how she had quickly returned from a trip abroad when she heard her father was nearing the end.

When he saw Crona had made it home to him, she writes “as soon as we walked into the room, he said ‘ahh, you’re back’ and held my hand. We were so lucky to have an incredible 48 hours with him.”

On how they would be spending this weekend Suzy writes: “This Father’s Day we will follow his lead: we will remember and we will smile happily for the man we are lucky to have had as ours.”

