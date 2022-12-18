| 4.2°C Dublin

2022 in Focus

From war in Ukraine to tragedy in Creeslough, our photographers were witness to tumultuous events during the year

&quot;Mark Condren&rsquo;s photograph from the aftermath of the explosion at Creeslough touches the heart: the concern on the faces of those standing in a doorway, the cordon running along the bottom, and the garda with his arm around the shoulder of a grief-stricken woman. For me, it is the defining Irish image of 2022.&quot; Expand
&quot;Mark Condren&rsquo;s photograph from the aftermath of the explosion at Creeslough touches the heart: the concern on the faces of those standing in a doorway, the cordon running along the bottom, and the garda with his arm around the shoulder of a grief-stricken woman. For me, it is the defining Irish image of 2022.&quot;

David Conachy, Clodagh Kilcoyne, Frank McGrath, Steve Humphreys, Gerry Mooney and Mark Condren

Group Head of Visuals at Mediahuis Ireland David Conachy, introduces our photography special that showcases a snapshot of the best images of 2022.

Our rich, diverse, all-embracing Ireland and its kaleidoscope of colour really is a very different place than my days in the dark room, for more reasons than one. David Conachy

Ireland has changed immensely since I began as a press photographer almost 25 years ago. In those days it was all about black and white photography — subtle, simplistic compositions in soft shades of grey. Now photography — much like this country — is vibrant and full of colour.

A picture can capture different emotions; happiness, sorrow, love. It can connect us to our past and remind us of people and events. It can be a form of visual art where a blank canvas can be filled with a compelling image that says more than words ever could. 

I feel lucky to work with a talented team of photographers who have the ability to land on a speck of earth anywhere on this island and interpret a story in a clear, impactful and often moving way. 

Mark Condren’s photograph from the aftermath of the explosion at Creeslough, Co Donegal in October which killed 10 people touches the heart: the concern on the faces of those standing in a doorway, the cordon running along the bottom, the blown-out window at the top left of the picture and, of course, the garda with his arm around the shoulder of a grief-stricken woman showing a very natural, human reaction. It dominated the Sunday Independent front page that week and, for me, it is the defining Irish image of 2022.

Never lost on those of us who are lucky to lift a camera each day, not knowing where we might end up, is the privilege of bearing witness to everyday life both good and bad. 

The murder of Ashling Murphy, the 23-year-old Offaly teacher killed while out for a jog in January, and the horrors of the war in Ukraine are two other moments we highlight in this special feature.

Earlier this year, I was in Ukraine and got to see first hand the impact of a war that has destroyed the lives of so many: from locals rushing to an air-raid shelter to the elderly woman praying with her rosary beads in the crypt of a church.

But the image that stays with me is of the women and children crossing the border into Poland holding their belongings and pets, not knowing what might be around the corner. 

Often in this job, we are reminded of the fragility of life – but we also witness happier occasions too, such as the highs of winning sporting occasions, special celebrations and successes. 

Our rich, diverse, all-embracing Ireland and its kaleidoscope of colour really is a very different place than my days in the dark room, for more reasons than one. 

In the following pages let our photographs take you on a journey over the past 12 months, as we showcase moments that were captured before they were gone. 

Lucas Marques who joined the throngs to celebrate the Dublin Pride Parade in June. Picture by David Conachy

Vadim Kuzmenko and Bohdan Stekhun from Kyiv oblast are part of the group of unaccompanied minors who fled from Ukraine to Ireland. Picture by David Conachy

Roberta Aherne and Roberta Bari brought colour outside the GPO during the Dublin Pride Parade. Picture by David Conachy

Noora Za (centre) at Eid al-Adha prayers in Croke Park. Picture by David Conachy

The scene along the Grand Canal in Tullamore where primary school teacher Ashling Murphy was murdered in January. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Some of the pupils from Ashling Murphy&rsquo;s first class outside the church in Mountbolus, Co Offaly for their teacher&rsquo;s funeral. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Sister Therese Marie, Sister Mary Brigeen and Sister Mary Noeleen with the late Sister Mary Kevin O&rsquo;Higgins, daughter of former government minister Kevin O&rsquo;Higgins, lying in repose at the Carmelite Convent in Stillorgan, Co Dublin in March. Picture by Mark Condren

Actor Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, in March. Picture by Brian Snyder/Reuters

A son and daughter embrace their father, a Covid-19 patient, before his intubation in the ICU ward at a California hospital in January. Picture by Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

It is important to tell the truth. I know things are only going to get worse, which is why it was hard to walk away Clodagh Kilcoyne

Clodagh Kilcoyne could smell fresh earth as she bore witness in an under-siege Ukraine.

As you get closer to Bakhmut, the frontline city in the Donbas region, you start seeing the evidence of a heavy war.

You can take all the safety precautions in the world but it is a game of luck where the rockets might land.

At various points, there were rockets coming over our heads and landing all around us. That noise is something else. You are aware they could misfire, that your luck could run out.

I could smell fresh earth because everything had been turned upside down. There was smoke filling the skies and an air of menace. There were rockets sticking out of the roads and you knew that they could rain down on top of you at any time.

Maybe it was superstition, but you start putting on different clothes. I used to change my jumper, and my hair clip, naively thinking it might make a difference.

I could see villages flattened, I could hear the thunder of the missiles and yet there were people coming out to collect bread. At one point I photographed a couple who were mending a bench and right beside them was a rocket sticking out of a hole in the ground. Why would you do that when there is a war going on above your head? Because life goes on.

It is important to bear witness and tell the truth but at some point your assignment ends and you have to go home. I know things are only going to get worse in Ukraine, which is why it was hard to walk away.

Clodagh Kilcoyne is a Galway native and a staff photographer with international news agency Reuters

The aftermath of shelling in the town of Kupiansk

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a round on the frontline in Bakhmut

A teardrop rolls down a young woman's cheek aboard a bus after fleeing to Romania

Friends sit on swings in the playground of a school destroyed by a strike in Kharkiv

People repair a bench as they stand next to an unexploded Smerch rocket after coming out of their underground shelters in Bakhmut in October

Bodies after being discovered in mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine. Picture by Mark Condren

Ukrainian refugees Alexsander Haritonov and his family after crossing the Kroscienko border into Poland in March. Picture by David Conachy

A man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street in Bucha in April. Picture by Chris McGrath/Getty

Fr Roman Lahish, superior of St Peter and Paul&rsquo;s Redemptorist monastery in Novoiavorivsk, blesses a Ukrainian soldier at a checkpoint outside his town. Picture by David Conachy

No two days are the same in press photography and the type of things you cover —whether it is news, politics or features — means it is very difficult to prepare ahead. Frank McGrath

A good photographer picks up a sixth sense for what’s going to happen next, writes Frank McGrath.

No two days are the same in press photography and the type of things you cover —whether it is news, politics or features — means it is very difficult to prepare ahead.

You have to have a broad sense of what is going on in Ireland, both in society and politics itself and you need to know who is up and who is down.

I was sent out to cover the delays at Dublin Airport and what seemed to be a simple job that I thought would be over that day turned out to be months of devastation and upset for people.

You have to be sensitive in situations like that. You will look for a picture that will capture what is going on. In this case, a glass tunnel that leads to the Departures area in Terminal 2 was jammed and that to me was the picture. Ordinarily, you would have five, maybe six people in there, but this time there were probably upwards of 100 people standing static trying to get through.

Is there a single image that will tell the story, that will give more body to the report? That was it.

In photojournalism, you also need to be able to predict what happens next and when you can do that you can capture it. You need to be able to build up a sixth sense, to predict where it might kick off or where there might be a flashpoint, or where you need to be to get the photograph.

You must always come back with a picture.

Passengers wait in the walkway into Departures at Terminal 2 amid travel disruption at Dublin Airport in May. Picture by Frank McGrath

John and Monica Anglim light two candles in the window of their home in Cloneen, Co Tipperary during a community vigil held in June for Nicholas and Hilary Smith, the elderly couple from the UK who passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture by Frank McGrath

Family and friends follow the coffin of cervical cancer sufferer Lynsey Bennett after her funeral in Longford in October. Picture by Frank McGrath

A windsurfer makes the most of the high winds at the Great South Wall in Dublin in November. Picture by Frank McGrath

Buster and Bailey accompany their owner Claire Mullen from Dublin at the Garden of Remembrance during a cost-of-living protest in June. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Béal na mBláth Centenary commemoration in August. Picture by Frank McGrath

UFC star Conor McGregor arrives for one of his four appearances at Blanchardstown District Court in June in relation to a series of road-traffic offences. Picture by Mark Condren

Security police jump to arrest Tetsuya Yamagami after he fatally shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a political rally in Nara in July. Picture: The Asahi Shimbun

I simply like taking pictures of famous people, which can be surreal. When they walk into the room, it just lights up.  Steve Humphreys

Expand

Close

To photograph some of the world’s most famous people is a privilege, writes Steve Humphreys.

I remember once photographing Hollywood actor Martin Sheen. Afterwards, I found a quiet corner in the hotel to go through my pictures. I was sitting with my laptop when he came over and sat beside me. He started talking and was looking at the pictures. It probably sounds a bit corny now, but I said to him, ‘If you don’t mind me saying, you are an absolute gentleman to photograph,’ and he said, ‘Well, it takes one to know one.’ I thought that was very kind.

I think celebrities like that tend to worry — convinced someone is trying to snap them. It means when they see me I am on the back foot, trying to allay those fears. It is important to me to show respect. I am not a paparazzi-type photographer.

I simply like taking pictures of famous people — from the Dalai Lama to Barack Obama, from U2 to Robert De Niro — which can be surreal. When they walk into the room, it just lights up.

I photographed Colm Tóibín earlier this year and he was lovely. He has a smiley face, but he can also be serious looking. He was just so ordinary, like most of the well-known people I meet.

I love shooting in black and white because it brings so much drama to a picture. You can really light people differently, such as off to the side to create a bit of a mood.

To be front-of-house like this is a privilege.

Steve Humphreys' picture of Colm Tóbin

Actor Brendan Gleeson. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Singer Tosin Bankole from band Toshin at the IMMA in Kilmainham. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Coolio in July 2022. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Hollywood actor Bill Murray playing golf at the JP McManus Pro Am in Adare, Co Limerick. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Four-year-old Iarla McLoughlin applauds the Tipperary football players before a game in May. Picture by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

German players protest FIFA's clampdown on their plans to highlight discrimination in Qatar. Picture by Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Tadhg Furlong and Jonathan Sexton celebrate Ireland&rsquo;s historic win over New Zealand in July. Picture by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Footballer of the Year David Clifford grimaces after learning he&rsquo;s about to receive a yellow card. Picture by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Denise O&rsquo;Sullivan celebrates after the Republic of Ireland&rsquo;s historic victory over Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow qualified the Irish women for their first ever World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand next July. Picture by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, his determination to not let it define him has gripped the nation. Gerry Mooney

Following Charlie Bird’s journey during the year captured many emotions, writes Gerry Mooney.

I was tasked with photographing Charlie Bird on his climb up Croagh Patrick in April when I stumbled with my camera and fell on the stones.

It was not one of the volunteers who reached out to help me up — it was Charlie. He gave me his hand, which was his way of signalling to me to keep going. In many ways, that is his mantra.

Having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, his determination to not let it define him has gripped the nation. His drive to reach the summit that day epitomised the type of person he is, that no matter how challenging the uphill battle may be, he will do his best to conquer it.

At the beginning of this year, I was in Tullamore, Co Offaly to cover the murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy and to see the thousands who turned out for the vigils was emotional.

It is impossible not to feel moved by what you see, particularly having a wife and children myself, and when you’re that close you do get some sense of the gravity of the loss of a family grieving their beautiful daughter. You wouldn’t be human if weren’t affected by it.

There was one poignant moment that has stayed with me ever since: when I looked at the scene of the murder, there was a little robin bopping about beside the floral tributes and the photograph of Ashling.

Some people believe there is a spiritual, symbolic meaning when a robin appears after death, so I took the picture.

It was the story without the words.

Charlie Bird climbing Croagh Patrick in April 2022. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Charlie Bird embracing his dog Tiger at his home in Ashford Co. Wicklow. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Charlie Bird with a picture of himself broadcasting from Washington at home in Ashford Co. Wicklow. Picture by Gerry Mooney

A woman wades through a chest-deep flood after Super Typhoon Noru in the Philippines in September. Picture by Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Boris Johnson, one of three British Prime Ministers in 2022, at a Queen&rsquo;s Jubilee event in May. Picture by Leon Neal/Getty

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into St George&rsquo;s Chapel in Windsor, England in September. Picture by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at a rally in Curitiba, Brazil before he beat Jair Bolsonaro to the Presidency in September. Picture by Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

It was like covering an earthquake but there was no commotion or panic. It was eerily quiet. Mark Condren

Our job is to document events but compassion goes a very long way in such tragic circumstances, writes Mark Condren.

When I arrived in Creeslough, Co Donegal, where an explosion had ripped through the local shop, all I could hear were the noises of generators that were powering the equipment used to wade through the rubble in search of those who were missing and those feared dead. It was like covering an earthquake but there was no commotion or panic. It was eerily quiet.

I was only there half an hour when the emergency workers asked everybody to be silent and they turned off all the generators to see if they could hear anyone under the rubble making noises.

It was like covering an earthquake but there was no commotion or panic. It was eerily quietIt was horrible because shortly before that one of my colleagues met a mother whose daughter was trapped. I stood there and it was constantly going through my head: will she find her?

Five yards away I spotted a garda with his arm around a woman who was crying. He was comforting her — it was the image that defined the day and I captured it.

My job is to document events such as these, but I can feel the pain, too.

When I got back into my car that night there was not a minute in that three-and-a-half-hour journey back home when I did not think about the people who were trapped or dead or that I didn’t think about that mother who was desperately looking for her girl. When I got back to my own family, it hit me.

Amid their grief, the people of Creeslough could not have done more for us that day and they demonstrated the very best of human nature. I hope that never changes, that we always have compassion in situations like that, and that we can always be there for each other.

The scene after the explosion at the petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal that claimed 10 lives. Picture by Mark Condren

Emergency workers attend the scene of the explosion in Creeslough. Picture by Mark Condren

A Garda consoles a woman at the scene of the explosion in Creeslough. Picture by Mark Condren

Residents of Creeslough comfort one another as news of the tragedy spread. Picture by Mark Condren

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was one of the politicians who visited the scene to pay their respects

Vicky Phelan&rsquo;s husband Jim arrives for a memorial service for the cervical cancer campaigner in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny in November. Picture by Arthur Carron

Jonathan Trant and his horse Elton before the competition at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois in September. Picture by Mark Condren

Garth Brooks plays the first of his five nights at Croke Park in September. Picture by Mark Condren

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media at the Empire State Building in New York on September 20. She resigned 30 days later. Picture by Toby Melville/Reuters

