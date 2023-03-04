| 3.6°C Dublin

From the Jellyfish Lady to ‘the mother of computer programming’ – 43 of Ireland’s hidden heroines

The prominent women of Ireland who pioneered a life path for others to follow Expand
Clockwise from left: Aleen Cust, Maude Delap, Patricia Lynch, Ninette de Valois and Anne Sullivan Expand
Clockwise from top left: Kathleen 'Kay' McNulty, Nancy Corrigan, Kathleen Lonsdale and Anne Kernan Expand
Clockwise from left: Olivia O'Toole, Rosemary Smith, Deirdre Gogarty and Kathleen Mills Expand
Activist Nan Joyce (left) and Ronnie Fay Expand
Pauline Clotworthy (left) and Irene Gilbert Expand
From left: Dorothy Macardle, Charlotte Riddell and Juanita Casey Expand
From left: Valerie Mulvin, Dr Naomi Masheti and Lillias Mitchell Expand
From left: Frances Power Cobbe, Kathleen O&rsquo;Brennan and Thekla Beere Expand
From left: Mary Manning, Geraldine Cummins and Ria Mooney Expand

From the first female boxing champion to the Irish mother of computer programming and the activist the FBI kept a file on, well-known women celebrate the inspirational women you may never have heard of...

‘She grew up in a time when women weren’t allowed go to college’

Children’s author Sarah Webb on Kerry’s ‘Jellyfish Lady’, the country’s first female vet and an adventure-hungry gold prospector

