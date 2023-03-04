From the Jellyfish Lady to ‘the mother of computer programming’ – 43 of Ireland’s hidden heroines

From the first female boxing champion to the Irish mother of computer programming and the activist the FBI kept a file on, well-known women celebrate the inspirational women you may never have heard of...

Children’s author Sarah Webb on Kerry’s ‘Jellyfish Lady’, the country’s first female vet and an adventure-hungry gold prospector

Clockwise from left: Aleen Cust, Maude Delap, Patricia Lynch, Ninette de Valois and Anne Sullivan

Clockwise from left: Aleen Cust, Maude Delap, Patricia Lynch, Ninette de Valois and Anne Sullivan

​Royal Ballet founder Dame Ninette de Valois​

Edris Stannus was from Wicklow but changed her name to the more glamorous Ninette de Valois (1898-2001) when she became a dancer. She toured with the Ballets Russes before discovering she had polio, which put an end to her dancing career. She decided to open a ballet school instead, which eventually became The Royal Ballet after World War II. She discovered and trained Margot Fonteyn and produced and performed in a ballet written by none other than WB Yeats in 1926.

Children’s author Patricia Lynch

Growing up, I read mainly English and American children’s books — Dr Seuss, Enid Blyton — but now and then I came across a book by Irish woman Patricia Lynch (1894-1972), and I loved these stories best of all because they were about the country I lived in. Born in Cork, Lynch was bright and went on to become a journalist and then a highly successful children’s writer. Her best-known book is The Turf-Cutter’s Donkey, which was first published in 1934 and is still read to this day. She wrote more than 50 books for children and inspired many young Irish writers to write about their own country, myself included.

​The Jellyfish Lady Maude Delap

Maude Delap (1866-1953), who lived on Valentia Island, Co Kerry, was one of the world’s first female marine biologists. She was obsessed with marine life, especially jellyfish, and became the first person in the world to successfully rear them in captivity. She grew up in a time when women weren’t allowed go to college, but this never held her back. In the 1890s, scientists visited Valentia to study the sea life. Delap helped them, and when they left, she kept up her studies of the sea and its creatures. In 1901, she published her work in the Irish Naturalists’ Journal, and scientists still use her research to this day. She was one of the first female marine biologists in the world.

​Ireland’s first female vet Aleen Cust​

My nephew’s girlfriend is a vet, and it’s hard to imagine other students jeering her as she tried to listen to her lectures in veterinary college, but that’s exactly what happened to Aleen Cust (1868-1937). After finishing almost top of her year, she wasn’t allowed to sit her final exams because she was a woman. She was finally permitted to take them in 1922 — 27 years after graduation. A highly respected vet all her life, she was made part-time veterinary inspector for Co Galway in 1905, a remarkable achievement. She kept curls of hair from her favourite dogs and horses in a locket she always wore around her neck.

Teacher Anne Sullivan

As a creative writing teacher, I’m always interested in other teachers, and Anne Sullivan (1866-1936) is one of the most inspiring I’ve ever read about. She was born in the US but her parents were both Irish. When she was young, her mum died and she was sent to live in a poor house in Massachusetts. She caught an eye infection there which left her practically blind, but she was clever and hard-working and went on to find work as Helen Keller’s private teacher and became her lifelong companion.

Keller had lost her sight and hearing after an illness at 19 months of age and Sullivan taught her to communicate using sign language. Keller later become an author, political activist and disability rights advocate. Sullivan travelled around the world with her famous student. Keller said, “Anne was a trailblazer… she laboured to provide me with a voice.”

​Dramatist and writer Teresa Deevy

I only discovered Teresa Deevy (1894-1963) and her work recently, after watching a documentary about her. She was dropped by the powers that be at the Abbey Theatre after 1937 because they didn’t find her work appropriate, as it showed women looking for other roles in life outside the home. After six successful and critically acclaimed plays on the Abbey stage, this understandably came as a shock to her. But she changed tack and, for 20 years, wrote popular radio plays instead, which were broadcast on RTÉ and the BBC. The fact that she couldn’t hear the plays — she was deaf due to an illness from the age of 19 but had trained in lip reading — made it even more remarkable.

Gold prospector Nellie Cashman

I wish I’d known about Nellie Cashman (c1845-1925) when I was a girl — her story is so extraordinary. She was born in Cork and emigrated to America during the Famine. A gifted businesswoman, she set up boarding houses in ‘boom towns’ all over the country. In 1874, she rescued hundreds of miners who were trapped in the mountains, travelling for 80 days on snow shoes and pulling supplies on a heavy sled. She earned the name ‘Angel of the Miners’. But my favourite fact about Cashman is that, at 77, she was crowned champion dog musher of the world when she made a 17-day 1,200km trek by dog sled.

​

‘She worked as a model and become a pilot trainer with the US Air Force’

Aeronautical engineer​ Dr Norah Patten on a trailblazing pilot, the Irish mother of computer programming and a brilliant botanist

Clockwise from top left: Kathleen 'Kay' McNulty, Nancy Corrigan, Kathleen Lonsdale and Anne Kernan

Clockwise from top left: Kathleen 'Kay' McNulty, Nancy Corrigan, Kathleen Lonsdale and Anne Kernan

​Botanist Matilda Knowles

Born in Ballymena, Co Antrim, as a woman with a third-level education, Matilda Knowles (1864-1933) was part of a generation that marked the beginning of a new era for women in the sciences. During her 30 years of research, Knowles contributed to a plethora of significant achievements and is considered the founder of modern studies of Irish lichens. She formed part of the pioneering 1909-1911 Clare Island Survey, one of the most ambitious natural history projects ever undertaken in Ireland and the first major biological survey of a specific area carried out in the world. In 1929, Knowles published The Lichens of Ireland, an impressive 255-page catalogue of more than 800 species and which added some 100 ‘new to Ireland’ and several species that were ‘new to science’ which she had discovered. Knowles was honoured in 2014 with a commemorative plaque at the Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

Trailblazing pilot Nancy Corrigan

In 1929, following in the footsteps of many of her fellow islanders, teenager Nancy Corrigan (1912-1983) emigrated from poverty in Achill, Co Mayo, to settle in Cleveland, Ohio. At the age of 19, she took the job as a nursemaid to a wealthy family, but the Golden Age of Flight inspired Corrigan’s very non-traditional life path. Documented to have been a time where “women flyers suffered discrimination, and sometimes sabotage, by men who didn’t like what they were doing”, Corrigan was not put off. After fewer than five hours in the air, she made her first solo flight, slashing the normal training time in half and breaking the world solo flying record. She supplemented her income by working as a sought-after fashion model in New York and went on to become a pilot trainer with the US Air Force and only the second woman to earn a commercial licence in the US.​

​X-ray crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale

Born in Newbridge, Co, Kildare, Dame Kathleen Lonsdale (1903-1971) was a scientist who achieved many firsts. She came top in the University of London BSc examination in 1922, and was one of the first two women elected as a fellow of the Royal Society in 1945, the first woman tenured professor at University College London, the first woman president of the International Union of Crystallography, and the first woman president of the British Association for the Advancement of Science. And on top of all that, arguably her most important contribution to chemistry was proving that the benzene ring was flat. This had been a major topic in chemistry for 60 years.

​Physicist Anne Kernan ​

Dr Anne Kernan (1933-2020) was a Dublin-born physicist who studied science, specialising in physics at University College Dublin. She graduated with a first-class honours degree as the only female in the class of 1952. She obtained her PhD in physics at UCD in 1957 and lectured there for four years. Dr Kernan has a long list of achievements throughout her career and is well-regarded by physicists today. In 1967, she joined the Department of Physics at the University of California, Riverside, and became an associate professor in physics the following year. She later served as chair of the physics department, vice chancellor for research and dean of the graduate division, becoming the first woman to serve in all these positions. In 1983, Dr Kernan led the US team on the multinational Nobel-prize-winning experiment at CERN, which discovered the two sub-atomic particles (W and Z bosons), research that captured the 1984 Nobel Prize in physics for Professor Carlo Rubbia and Dr Simon van der Meer.

​Computer programmer Kathleen ‘Kay’ McNulty ​

Described as the Irish ‘mother of computer programming’, Kathleen ‘Kay’ McNulty (1921-2006) was born in a small Gaeltacht region of Donegal. McNulty and her family moved to the United States in 1924. She excelled in mathematics and won a scholarship to Chestnut Hill College for Women and was one of only three women in her class to graduate with a degree in mathematics. Earning a well-deserved place in the history books, McNulty was one of the six original programmers of the ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer), the first general-purpose electronic digital computer. In 1948, McNulty stepped down from her position and married one of the ENIAC’s co-inventors — John Mauchly. She raised seven children while continuing to help programme, without credit, the new computers that her husband was developing. Her pioneering work was only acknowledged decades later.

​Science journalist Mary Mulvihill ​

Mary Mulvihill (1959-2015) was an award-winning science journalist, broadcaster and author. With a passionate advocacy for women in science, she was one of the pioneers of science journalism in Ireland. Mulvihill’s mission to highlight women’s role in science led to her joining in the formation of Women in Technology and Science (WITS) in 1990, an Irish organisation advocating, connecting and acting for women. Her particular interest in women’s historical contributions to science is reflected in her editing two collections of biographical essays on Irish women scientists and pioneers. In 2016, the Mary Mulvihill Award was established to commemorate her legacy and, at the same time, encourage a new generation of science communicators and journalists.

​

‘Her success paved the way for the today’s Irish female boxers’

RTÉ sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley on Ireland’s first world boxing champion and a motorsport pioneer

Clockwise from left: Olivia O'Toole, Rosemary Smith, Deirdre Gogarty and Kathleen Mills

Clockwise from left: Olivia O'Toole, Rosemary Smith, Deirdre Gogarty and Kathleen Mills

​Soccer star Olivia O’Toole

Born in 1971, Olivia O’Toole started playing football with the boys in Sheriff YC in Dublin when she was just six. As the only girl on the team, she was given her own changing rooms, and while most people were very supportive, some opposition teams objected to playing against a girl. When she was 14, she had to stop playing with the boys and spent two years away from football before joining a women’s team in Drumcondra. She made her debut for Ireland in 1991 at a time when Irish women’s soccer didn’t have the profile it enjoys today. During her 18-year international career, she scored 54 goals — only Robbie Keane has scored more international goals for Ireland. With more than 130 international appearances, she is one of the country’s most capped players and the idol of many of the current generation of Irish stars.

​Olympian Maeve Kyle

Maeve Kyle will forever have a place in the history books as Ireland’s first female Olympian, but the battle she faced to do so was not straightforward. Born in 1928, she left to compete for Ireland at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne but there was a backlash from some who felt it was “unladylike” and she was disgracing herself by going off and leaving her husband and child behind. As difficult as it was to face that kind of criticism, Kyle knew the battle wasn’t just her own, it was for all the Irish women who would follow in her footsteps. At the time, there were a limited number of events women could compete in, with nothing longer than 200m on the athletics track. Kyle used her voice to speak out about this too, while competing in the 100m and 200m events. She went on to compete at three Olympic Games and won a European indoor bronze medal in 1966. She was also an international hockey player, winning more than 50 caps for Ireland.

​World boxing champion Deirdre Gogarty

Deirdre Gogarty was Ireland’s first female world boxing champion. She was born in 1969 and grew up in Drogheda at a time when boxing was illegal for women in Ireland. She competed in the first ever boxing bout between two women in Ireland when she faced Anne-Marie Griffin in Limerick, in June 1991. Her ambition to become a professional fighter saw her move to America and, within five years, she was boxing in front of huge crowds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In 1996, she fought Christy Martin on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s heavyweight clash with Frank Bruno. It was the first female bout ever to feature on a major boxing pay-per-view event, with more than 30 million people witnessing the now-iconic event. Gogarty’s success paved the way for so many Irish female boxers who would follow in her footsteps.

​Camogie superstar Kathleen Mills

Kathleen Mills (1923-1996) was one of camogie’s first real superstars. She began playing at the age of five and made her debut for Dublin in 1941, when she was just 16. Over a career that spanned 20 years, she won an incredible 15 All-Ireland medals, a feat surpassed only by Cork legends Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery in recent years. She could have won more medals only for Leinster teams withdrawing from the Championship in 1945 and 1946 due to a dispute. Mills was part of the Dublin team who captured a famous five in a row between 1950-1955. She won her final All-Ireland medal in 1961 on her 38th birthday, an occasion that marked her retirement from the game. Mills was the first camogie player to be named as “sports star of the week” in the Irish Independent, and her outstanding performances saw her earn a place on the team of the century.

​Motorsport pioneer Rosemary Smith

Rosemary Smith’s father first taught her to drive when she was only 11 and she secured a licence by pretending she was a year older. Born in 1937, she was running a fashion business when a chance meeting gave her a first introduction to the racing scene. She began as a navigator, but quickly found that her real talents lay behind the wheel. She became the first ever woman to win the Dutch ‘Tulip Rally’ in 1965. A year later, she was controversially disqualified from the Monte Carlo Rally after winning the ladies’ class. One of 10 cars disqualified, she vowed to never race again unless the decision was reversed. Smith broke many records at home and abroad, including the land speed record in 1978. In 2017, she became the oldest person to drive a Formula One car at 79 years of age.

‘She empowered Traveller women and left a great legacy’

Senator Eileen Flynn on a Traveller rights activist and the co-director of Pavee Point

Activist Nan Joyce (left) and Ronnie Fay

Activist Nan Joyce (left) and Ronnie Fay

​Traveller rights activist Nan Joyce​

In 1982, Nan Joyce (1940-2018) became the first person from the Travelling community to run in an Irish general election. She won 581 votes, and was up against people like Mary Harney from Fianna Fáil. Joyce was always really proud of her identity. She lived in a wagon, was a traditional Traveller woman and had 10 children. She was also an activist — a good activist. Not like today on social media, but on the streets, on the ground, fighting for Traveller rights. It can’t have been easy; I know from my own experience being first is tough. Joyce gave me hope that politics was possible for Travellers. I never had the opportunity to meet her but it’s great to see her sister and her niece still carrying on her work. She empowered not only Traveller women but women from ethnic minority groups to stand for election. She left a great legacy.

Co-director of Pavee Point Ronnie Fay

Ronnie Fay (1962-2022) was a change-maker and a powerhouse. She never gave up on our community and empowered many Travellers to speak up. She worked at Pavee Point (Traveller and Roma Centre) for 40 years, trying to make things better for Travellers. Fay was the person who fought for better healthcare plans and tried her best when it came to Traveller accommodation. She helped set up primary healthcare for the Traveller community and the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategies. I liked her very much as a person, but we didn’t always agree on everything. We had debates and disagreements, but I admired her for that. She was a good positive support during the pandemic. She always knew what to do, she was very strategic. We wouldn’t have seen half the changes for Travellers that we see today if it wasn’t for the likes of Fay. ​

​

‘This rector’s wife sowed the seeds of the Carrickmacross lace industry’

Fashion editor Bairbre Power on a stylish philanthropist and an influential fashion school founder

Pauline Clotworthy (left) and Irene Gilbert

Pauline Clotworthy (left) and Irene Gilbert

​Haute couture designer Irene Gilbert

Born in Thurles and educated at Alexandra College Dublin, Irene Gilbert (c1910-1985) helped create the concept of an Irish fashion industry. A major supporter of Irish tweed and Carrickmacross lace, she gets edged out of history largely because she pre-dated the more publicity-conscious designer Sybil Connolly by a decade. Gilbert led the way for women in business, opening her first shop in Dublin 1947, and her clients in later years included Princess Grace of Monaco and Anne, Countess of Rosse. In his book, After a Fashion, Robert O’Byrne quotes the late designer Pat Crowley, who worked for Gilbert: “Although Irene had more talent and more feeling for fashion, the bottom line is that she didn’t have Sybil’s drive.” Gilbert died in England. Her archives have not survived, but the National Museum of Ireland has some of her letters, drawings, and a small number of clothes.

​Philanthropist Margaret Grey Porter

You won’t find her name in many fashion books, but rector’s wife Margaret Grey Porter is responsible for sowing the seeds for the Carrickmacross lace industry. Born in Mayo in 1881, Margaret Lavinia Lindsey was the granddaughter of Charles Bingham, 1st Earl of Lucan. She married Rev John Grey Porter in 1816 and moved to Kilskeery in Co Monaghan. Inspired by Italian applique lace she brought home from her honeymoon, she studied it with her maid, and the two women started training locals in the art of appliqué on net as a means of providing much-needed employment for young women in Ireland. An Irish lace industry also sprang up in Limerick, Kenmare and Youghal, but Carrickmacross was arguably the most fashionable. Queen Victoria ordered a large piece in 1852. By the time Grey Porter died, her philanthropic legacy was secured, and by the 1890s, the St Louis nuns had taken over the operation.

Fashion school founder Pauline Clotworthy

One woman’s name is a common thread in the careers of Ireland’s top designers and that is pioneering educationalist Pauline Clotworthy (1912-2004). Clotworthy grew up in Glenageary and, after training in London, she set up the Grafton Academy of Dress Design in 1938 at the age of 26. The first fashion design college in the country, it is now known as the Grafton Academy of Fashion Design. Clotworthy’s former pupils are a roll call of household fashion names like Louise Kennedy and Paul Costelloe, bridal designer Sharon Hoey and retired couturier Ib Jorgensen.

A talented fashion illustrator, Clotworthy studied at the Dublin Metropolitan School of Art (now NCAD) and at Browns Paris School of Fashion in London. She attended the British Institute of Dress Design, where she studied pattern-making and garment construction, and fellow students included future royal couturiers Norman Hartnell and Hardy Amies. Clotworthy dedicated her career to training future generations of Irish designers.

​

‘The two women ran away together, dressed as men and armed’

Publisher and novelist Sarah Davis-Goff on an imprisoned playwright and ‘an Irish Jane Austen’

From left: Dorothy Macardle, Charlotte Riddell and Juanita Casey

From left: Dorothy Macardle, Charlotte Riddell and Juanita Casey

Playwright Dorothy Macardle

Dorothy Macardle’s (1889-1958) work as a writer is — slowly — becoming better-known. Born in Dundalk to a wealthy brewing family, Macardle was not only a novelist but a playwright, journalist, historian and activist. She was educated at Alexandra College and then UCD. A Republican and member of Cumann na mBan, Macardle was imprisoned for her activities during the Irish Civil War, and later worked as a journalist with The Irish Press. Her book, The Irish Republic, was published in 1937, and her incredibly important account of the plight of children in war-torn Europe, Children of Europe, was published in 1949. Her plays were produced at the Abbey and Gate theatres. Tramp Press was extremely proud to republish three of her novels — Fantastic Summer/The Unforeseen, Dark Enchantment and The Uninvited. In fact, The Uninvited was adapted into a movie in 1944. It’s apparently one of Martin Scorsese’s favourites.

​Poet Maeve Kelly

Maeve Kelly is an Irish novelist, short-story writer and poet. She was born in 1930 in Ennis, Co Clare, and educated in Dundalk. She was a founding member of the Limerick Federation of Women’s Organisations and the Limerick Refuge for Battered Wives, now called Adapt House, where she was an administrator for 15 years. She is the author of two short-story collections, A Life of Her Own (1976) and Orange Horses (1990); a satirical fairytale, Alice in Thunderland (1993); two novels, Necessary Treasons (1985) and Florrie’s Girls (1989); and two collections of poetry, Resolution (1986) and Lament for Oona (2005). In 1972, she won the Hennessy Literary Award. Kelly’s work has been translated into several European languages and has been broadcast on RTÉ and the BBC. Kelly’s A Last Loving: Collected Poems (2016) was published by Arlen House. Tramp Press published Orange Horses that year, too.

​​Novelist Juanita Casey

Bestselling novelist, celebrated poet, horse trainer and artist Juanita Casey (1925-2012) was born to an Irish Traveller mother and an English Romany father and raised by English adoptive parents with ties to the circus industry. Casey identified with the many heritages she considered her own: she resided with Romanies in England for a time, worked as a circus horse master (once being given charge of a troublesome stallion belonging to the queen), and lived a bohemian life in Ireland with her Irish husband in the 1960s and 1970s. It was here, on Achill Island, that she wrote her masterpiece, The Horse of Selene — first published in 1971, republished by Tramp Press in 2022)​

​Poet Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill

Poet Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill (c1743-c1800) was born in Derrynane, Co Kerry, and was one of 22 children. When she was just 15, she was married off to an old man who died within six months of their wedding. When she next married, it was against the wishes of her family, to the ‘notoriously infamous’ Art Ó Laoghaire, a dashing captain and enemy of the High Sheriff, for among other things daring to own and ride a horse that was deemed too valuable for a Catholic. Ó Laoghaire was murdered by the High Sheriff’s henchmen, and his horse, drenched in blood, galloped home. She climbed upon it and rode to her husband’s body, where she gulped handfuls of his blood and began her beautiful lament. This Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire was described as “the greatest poem composed in either Ireland or Britain during the 18th century” and brings to immediate life the passionate love she had for her husband. This keen was the subject for A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa (Tramp Press, 2020), which features a new translation from Irish.

​Victorian novelist Charlotte Riddell

Charlotte Riddell (1832-1906), the youngest daughter of the High Sheriff of Co Antrim, was one of the most successful novelists of the Victorian period. Riddell’s writing is informed by a loss of comfort and social standing experienced as a young woman upon the death of her father and subsequent move to London, where she struggled to make a living for herself and her ailing mother through her literary talents. At last she found support through a small publisher, and throughout her career, spanning half a century, Riddell produced more than 50 works, including novels and short stories. Like an Irish Jane Austen, Riddell is a master of witty observation — the marriage proposal she depicts in A Struggle for Fame is one of the funniest I’ve ever read.

​The Ladies of Llangollen Eleanor Butler and Sarah Ponsonby

Another story of forced marriage — or an attempt at one. Eleanor Butler (1739-1829) was a member of the family of the Earls of Ormond, and was educated in a French convent. Back at home in Kilkenny, her family seem to have thought of her as over-educated. Sarah Ponsonby (1755-1831) lived just 15 miles away, having been orphaned as a child and raised by relatives. In 1768, they met and became friends. Their friendship became increasingly close, to the alarm of their families, who threatened to send the inconvenient Butler to a convent (again) and to marry off Ponsonby. Instead, the women succeeded in running away together, dressed as men and armed. They set up an unconventional house in Wales, where they became the ‘Ladies of Llangollen’. They were famous in their time and enjoyed visits from poets Shelley, Wordsworth and Byron. These Irish women continue to stand as inspiration for anyone seeking to escape the violent control of the patriarchy.​

​

‘She was nicknamed ‘The Little Rebel’ for her republican sympathies’

Art critic Cristín Leach on an important patron of the arts and the woman regarded as the unofficial ‘artist of the Rising’

From left: Valerie Mulvin, Dr Naomi Masheti and Lillias Mitchell

From left: Valerie Mulvin, Dr Naomi Masheti and Lillias Mitchell

​

‘The Little Rebel’ Kathleen Fox

In 1916, 35-year-old artist Kathleen Fox (1880-1963) risked life and limb to sketch the events of the Easter Rising as they happened. She captured the arrest of Countess Markievicz at the College of Surgeons, and produced a large canvas which was sent to New York for safe-keeping in 1917. Born in Glenageary to an Irish Catholic family, her father was a Captain of the British Army’s King’s Dragoon Guards, and she was nicknamed ‘The Little Rebel’ for her republican sympathies. She carried messages between the 1916 leaders and was once regarded as the unofficial ‘Artist of the Rising’. In London, during WWI, she married a lieutenant who was killed in action, and had a daughter in 1918. She returned to Ireland and became known for portraits and flower paintings, that rebel spirit seemingly quashed. Her Markievicz scene, mislaid for 30 years, is now part of the Model Collection in Sligo.

Patron of the arts Lillias Mitchell

When Rathgar-born Lillias Mitchell (1915-2000) died, she left a significant fund to establish a trust which would give artists “a boost in times of particular need”. As a child, she studied painting with Elizabeth Yeats and worked at the crossroads between art, craft and design her entire life. She founded the Weaving Department at NCAD in 1951, the Irish Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers in 1975, and the Lillias Mitchell Award at the RDS Crafts Competition in 1987. The €35,000 Golden Fleece Award run by her trust is now the largest prize open to artists and craft makers in Ireland. Mitchell did not wish to draw lines of hierarchy between fine art and craft, and her trust has financially supported or shortlisted the work of more than 100 practitioners since 2002.

​Arts co-ordinator Dr Naomi Masheti

Programme coordinators are the invisible engineers behind so many public-facing arts events. At Nano Nagle Place in Cork city, programme coordinator for Cork Migrant Centre Dr Naomi Masheti has steered some of most impactful collaborations with artists into existence. Kenya-born Masheti is a psychologist and psychosocial practitioner whose PhD from UCC focused on the wellbeing of African migrant children. A coffee morning she began for mothers in Direct Provision became Saoirse Ethnic Hands on Deck in 2020, and she is the force behind The Mother’s Tongue project which worked with artist Deirdre Breen to produce handcrafted tote bags with motherly sayings printed in Arabic, Swahili, Albanian, Nigerian Pidgin and English. In 2022, the group commissioned Singaporean-Irish muralist Holly Pereira to paint a quote from US writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou on Douglas Street: “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.”

Multimedia artist Leanne McDonagh

Multimedia artist and educator Leanne McDonagh (born in 1990) arrived fifth in a family of 10 children. A Traveller woman who grew up on a halting site, she graduated from Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork in 2012. Her slow-exposure photographs blend abstraction and representation, capturing images at horse fairs and other locations, which challenge prejudices and preconceptions about Traveller culture. Travellers have been visually represented in Irish art for centuries, but the work is seldom if ever made by or from the perspective of a member of the community. McDonagh’s art is pioneering for the ways in which it flips that perspective, asking viewers to look again. Eight works by McDonagh are now held in the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

​Architect Valerie Mulvin FRIAI ​

If you’ve ever admired a remarkable exhibition space and wondered who the hand behind it might be, architect Valerie Mulvin (born in 1956) is one likely candidate. She designed the award-winning Source Arts Centre and Library in Thurles and collaborated on the award-winning Model and Niland Gallery in Sligo and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Hall. In 1985, Mulvin co-founded McCullough Mulvin Architects in Dublin with Niall McCullough. She designed Temple Bar Gallery + Studios and the Black Church Print Studio in Temple Bar in 1991, and the Long Room Hub at Trinity College Dublin, which opened in 2010. In 2020, Mulvin was elected to Aosdána, the elite affiliation of creative artists founded by Charles Haughey in 1981, the very year Mulvin graduated with first-class honours from UCD.

‘She campaigned for women’s rights as well as animal rights’

Director of gender studies at UCD Dr Mary McAuliffe on a trailblazing civil servant and an activist tracked by the FBI

From left: Frances Power Cobbe, Kathleen O'Brennan and Thekla Beere

From left: Frances Power Cobbe, Kathleen O'Brennan and Thekla Beere

​Anti-vivisection activist Frances Power Cobbe

Born in Newbridge House in Donabate, Dublin, Frances Power Cobbe (1922-1904) was educated in England until 1838, when she returned home to care for her mother. She read history, astronomy, literature, religion, Greek and geometry, and unusually for the time, became an agnostic. Estranged from her family and with a small inheritance after her father died in 1858, Power Cobbe devoted her life to philanthropy, campaigning for women’s and girls’ rights as well as animal rights as an anti-vivisectionist. In 1869, she published her best-known book, Criminals, Idiots, Women, and Minors: Is the Classification Sound? A Discussion on the Laws Concerning the Property of Married Women. Power Cobbe was not radical on Ireland, however, supporting the rights of the Anglo-Irish ascendancy and critical of the campaign for Home Rule. In 1864, she moved to London with a Welsh woman, sculptor Mary Lloyd, who became her lifelong companion. In 1884 they retired to north Wales with Lloyd.

​Activist Jennie Wyse Power

Jennie Wyse Power (1858-1941) was born Jane O’Toole in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow, to a shopkeeper and small farmer. The O’Tooles were a nationalist family and, as a young woman, she joined the Ladies’ Land League in 1880, becoming a member of its executive. She was friendly with Anna Parnell, founder of the Ladies’ Land League, and a lifelong supporter of Anna’s brother, Charles. She married John Wyse Power in 1883 and they lived in Dublin. A businesswoman, she opened a shop and restaurant at 21 Henry Street. Wyse he was also involved in almost every cultural, nationalist and feminist organisation, including the Gaelic League, Inghinidhe na hÉireann and Sinn Féin, and she was a founder member of Cumann na mBan (1914) and its first president (1915). She was active in the War of Independence and was pro-treaty, founding the pro-treaty women’s group, Cumann na Saoirse. Because of her pro-treaty stance, her business was firebombed by anti-treaty forces in 1922, the same year she became a senator in the Irish Free State Senate. She consistently fought the government over its attacks on equality rights for women. She opposed the 1937 Constitution because of the infamous ‘Women in the Home’ articles.

​

​Feminist campaigner Kathleen O’Brennan

Kathleen O’Brennan (1876-1948) was born in Dublin into a strongly nationalist family. Her sister, Áine, married Éamonn Ceannt, one of the signatories of the Proclamation. After the Rising, O’Brennan was one of several nationalist women who undertook speaking tours in America to promote the ideas of Irish republicanism. She knew many of the radical American socialists and feminists, including the Irish-American radical political agitator, labour activist and feminist Dr Marie Equi, with whom she had an affair. The FBI followed the pair and a file on their movements was produced. O’Brennan returned to Ireland in 1921, becoming involved in journalism and as a playwright with the Abbey Theatre. Some of her early plays were produced by the Abbey, but she was mostly ignored as the bias was in favour of male playwrights. She was one of the few women journalists in Ireland, writing mostly for The Irish Press. She moved among the literati in Dublin and was secretary to the Irish Poets, Essayists Novelists (PEN) club.

​Senior civil servant Thekla Beere

Born in Kilmore, near Granard, Co Longford, to a Church of Ireland family, Thekla Beere (1901-1991) entered Trinity College Dublin in 1919 as the only female student in law. She graduated in 1923 and took the civil service exam, beginning her career in the Department of Industry and Commerce. Beere is one of the few women in the civil service who climbed to the post of secretary to a department. In the 1940s, she was closely associated with the development of Irish Shipping Ltd, which led to her promotion as assistant secretary in 1953. Three years later she was appointed secretary of the Department of Transport and Power, the first woman to hold such a senior position. She retired in 1966 but accepted the Government’s invitation to chair the Commission on the Status of Women in 1970, which produced the Beere Report on the position of women in Ireland. The report led to the formation in 1973, by a group of feminists, of the Council for the Status of Women, now the National Women’s Council of Ireland, which celebrates 500 years this year. ​

‘Her cabarets were attended by Samuel Beckett’

TCD theatre professor Melissa Shira on a ​co-founder of the Gate Theatre and a progressive playwright

From left: Mary Manning, Geraldine Cummins and Ria Mooney

From left: Mary Manning, Geraldine Cummins and Ria Mooney

​Playwrights Geraldine Cummins and Suzanne Day​

Cork-born collaborators Geraldine Cummins (1890-1969) and Suzanne Day (1876-1964) co-wrote popular plays for the Abbey Theatre, including Broken Faith (1913), The Way of the World (1914) and the comedy Fox and Geese (1917). A spiritual medium, Cummins also wrote novels, a biography of novelist Edith Somerville, and a play for Annie Horniman’s Gaiety Theatre in Manchester. The pair co-founded the Munster Women’s Franchise League, a non-militant Suffrage society and Day was one of the first women elected to serve as a Poor Law guardian in her local parish. Her novel, The Amazing Philanthropists, was published in 1916. Their plays challenge the repression of women in a male-dominated rural Ireland and they wrote in a lively rural folk-peasant style which anticipates JB Keane. Their plays are unpublished and held in the Cork Archives Institute.

Dramatist Patricia O’Connor (Norah Ingram)​

Born at Sheephaven Coastguard station in Dunfanaghy, Donegal, Patricia O’Connor (1905-1983) was a playwright, novelist, literary critic and teacher. She was principal of Viscount Bangor School, Killough, where she espoused a progressive ethos. O’Connor submitted a play to the Abbey Theatre in 1937 but was rejected. In 1938, Radio Éireann broadcasted her plays Georgina and the Dragon and Silk Stockings. She became the most produced female dramatist of the period in Northern Ireland, with eight plays staged at the Ulster Group Theatre. Her last play to be produced was The Sparrow’s Fall in 1959. Her plays remain unpublished and are held in the Linenhall Library Belfast.

​Gate Theatre co-founder Madame Daisy ‘Toto’ Bannard Cogley

Born in Paris to an Irish mother and French father, Daisy ‘Toto’ Bannard Cogley (1884-1965) was an actress, director, producer and designer. She was active in the Irish War of Independence and was imprisoned for Republican activities. Cogley worked to establish the Wexford Opera Society and performed in Edward Martyn’s Irish Theatre Company on Hardwicke Street. She founded the Little Theatre on Harcourt Street, produced cabarets at The Radical Club in Dublin from 1925 and was a stage manager and costume designer at the Peacock Theatre. Her cabarets moved to South William Street and were attended by Samuel Beckett. In 1928, Cogley co-founded the Gate Theatre and performed in the inaugural production, Ibsen’s Peer Gynt. She remained a director of the Gate Theatre until her death.

​Theatre director Ria Mooney​

An actress for stage and screen, Ria Mooney (1904-1973) was one of the key theatre directors of the 20th century. She was director of the Gaiety School of Acting in 1944, and director of the Abbey Theatre from 1948-1963. She joined the Abbey School of Acting in 1924 and was hand-picked by Seán O’Casey to play Rosie Redmond in The Plough and the Stars in 1926. She worked with the Irish Players in London, toured the US and worked for a time at New York’s Civic Repertory Theatre as assistant director. She joined the Gate Theatre company in 1934 and produced plays at the Peacock. She taught at the Abbey School of Acting in 1935 and directed her first play in 1937. During her extensive tenure as director of the Abbey Theatre, she directed many productions to excellent reviews.

​Theatre critic Mary Manning

Playwright, filmmaker, critic and novelist Mary Manning (1905-1999) was taught by Dorothy Macardle at Alexandra College, Dublin. She was then trained by Sara Allgood and Ria Mooney at the Abbey School of Acting. Manning performed with The Irish Players in England and at the Abbey Theatre before joining the Gate Theatre as publicity manager. Micheál Mac Liammóir appeared in her successful first play, Youth’s The Season…?, which was produced at the Gate in 1931. Manning emigrated to Boston in 1935, where she wrote her first novel, Mount Venus (1938). In 1950, she founded the pioneering Poets’ Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Manning returned to Dublin in 1967 and was drama critic for Hibernia and The Irish Times.