From pop in Papua New Guinea to golden oldies in Japan, my trip around the world in 80 radio stations...

Gay Byrne always said that radio was more person-to-person than television: on TV, you’re speaking to masses. On radio, you’re communicating with just one person at a time.

TV was the communications revolution of the late 20th century, but radio has survived very successfully, and internet listening has given it an entirely new dimension. I’ve now been introduced to an innovative form of radio radio stations around the globe, which you can tune into at any time via a website called ‘Radio Garden’.

You just click on Radio Garden via Google and up comes a physical image of planet earth, dotted with little green lights in various locations. Press one little green light and you can be in Santa Monica, California. Click on another and you can be in Polynesia, listening to a rather sweet version of French on Polynésie FM 95.02.

