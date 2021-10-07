From perfect pints to super spice bags, meet the bloggers in pursuit of the ultimate foodie fix

What do pints of black and spicebags, chicken wings and garlic dips, ice-cream and crisps have in common (apart from sounding like someone’s fail-safe Saturday-meets-Sunday hangover cure)?

Each have local Instagram review pages dedicated to them in what is a growing trend of niche food communities bonding virtually over a common love for everything from soft serve to smokey bacon.

There’s even an Insta-page dedicated to crimes against stout, Sh*t London Guinness, that is compelling like a car crash in which no one gets hurt, but things get very messy indeed.

In general, these are not heavily filtered, drool-worthy picture galleries. Spiced chips, dips and wings don’t photograph well, but that hasn’t stopped Agent Spicebag,

Garlic Dip Guide and The Wingman all garnering tribes of followers for their down-and-dirty reviews of the good, the bad and the sometimes ugly side to their chosen speciality.

Aesthetics don’t feature in the criteria of Ethan K, the semi-anonymous reviewer behind The WingMans Review. Instead, he rates the wing (including portion size, crispiness and wing size) and the sauce (“does the sauce flavour do anything for the wing?”) before a final tally.

“I would consider a larger wing to be better quality,” Ethan says, while “not getting broken bones or scutty little pieces” are also bonuses. However, “if it’s obviously been fried before and then sat around until the bread turns gloopy, or if it’s been sitting under lamps too long”, this self-proclaimed fanatic will be unimpressed.

Other pages are decidedly easier on the eye. Aspiring Icecream Influencer focusses on pretty palate pleasers, whether that’s the creamiest 99s on Bray’s promenade or the sassiest gelato cones in Napoli.

“I always joked that if I ever became an influencer, it would be for something like ice cream,” says Kevin Kline, a tech worker in his adopted Dublin, who set up the page as a lockdown project.

As a dairy-loving American, his niche expertise extends to hot chocolates (“once the weather goes below maybe 5C”) and milkshakes. Our Irish versions are a little thin for his liking (“I’m used to a heftier milkshake”), though he rates Box Burger’s shake highly. He likes that Irish ice cream is “so much more cream focussed”.

Kevin has been particularly impressed with the creative producers who have launched businesses during the pandemic: Cream of the Crop gelato, with their focus on repurposing surplus fruit, or Leamhain, conceived by London-based chef Conor Sweeny when the restaurant he worked in closed for lockdown.

“He couldn’t work, so he started making vegan ice-cream sandwiches and he does it really well; I just love the idea of someone being so entrepreneurial like that.”

Kevin Kline with an ice cream from Scoop in Ranelagh, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Kevin Kline with an ice cream from Scoop in Ranelagh, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

This month will see many more pleasures ushered back as our final restrictions begin to ease. For the 33,000 followers of Guinness Advisor, the return of normal reviewing services will surely be the cream. The Advisor — which is what we’ll have to call the resolutely anonymous reviewer, as I couldn’t wangle a first name from him on our No Caller ID phone interview — set up his Instagram page in October 2018.

“I had drank Guinness all my life; my father drank it, my grandfather drank it. Guinness was important to us,” he tells me.

“I started noticing that the difference in quality across the capital was fairly stark, and no one was talking about it. There are some great pubs where the pint they serve isn’t so good — I thought someone should document it.

“It really blew up, with 5,000 followers in the first week. People were really connected to it, and they were all arguing with each other in the comments.” The Advisor’s first few months of posting reviews coincided with a break between work contracts.

“I basically spent three months just drinking Guinness and building up content for the page. I was posting one pub a day at that stage.”

Each pub reviewed gets scored out of 10, based on their pint’s cream, taste, texture and temperature. “I did most pubs twice, that was my rule from the start. I would never judge it off one pint.”

Most decent pints come in at around six or seven, with a rare few such as Tom Kennedy’s of Thomas Street and The Gravediggers of Glasnevin rating a heady 9/10.

A pint from The Guinness Advisor account

A pint from The Guinness Advisor account

“Those pints were like nothing I’ve tasted before. But the reason they didn’t get a 10 is that I’ve had pints there previously that were just OK. You’ll never get perfect pints continuously.”

The Advisor is impressively professional, given that the blog is purely a hobby.

“Being anonymous is the only way to do it impartially, plus [it was important] for my line of work. I don’t do it for any other reason than my own enjoyment.”

Throughout the last 18 months, The Advisor has been pulling his punches, running a #SupportYourLocal public vote for the Best Dublin Pub, creating a map of rated pubs or lists of takeaway pints to support the beleaguered sector during one of the toughest times in its history. Come October 22, the gloves are back on.

“I wanted to wait until all the pubs were back open, you could order at the bar and it was a fair game.”

Christine Orford is also getting back in the reviewing saddle after a year’s hiatus, and pressing go again on the long-running Blog About Crisps.

Christine’s brother Mark Orford and his friend Deano Murray set up the Blogspot site as a media-studies project in 2011, which Deano remembers as “the height of blogging” in its original long form. “We were fairly prolific at the start; there’s such a huge market here for crisps. I’ve done a good bit of traveling and nowhere comes close to what we have selection-wise.”

Deano and Mark gave themselves the mission of “reviewing as many crisps as possible, until we run out of packets or die from doing so”. Thankfully, neither has happened, though when Mark started a family and Deano, a full-time job in the RTE newsroom, Christine stepped in as Chief Crisp Reviewer (with help from some overseas correspondents).

That original mission had one oversight however, as Christine identifies: “One of the main reasons I stopped writing about crisps in 2020 was that I had severe morning sickness.” Baby despatched, she can get back to focussing on important things like writing the recently posted review of Packet #111 — “the cult classic Manhattan Cheese & Onion” — which you can find on Instagram as well as the original site.

While these niche food blogs are ultimately a bit of craic, Christine says they’re a public service not to be underestimated.

“You can make fun of them and yes, they are light-hearted, but there’s definitely a serious element as well. Like, I appreciate knowing what is a good crisp.”

Spoken like a pro.